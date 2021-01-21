Sberbank has approved funds of up to 3 bln euros for Arctic LNG 2 -Ifx

MOSCOW, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Russia's Sberbank SBER.MM said on Thursday it had approved financing of up to 3 billion euros ($3.64 billion) for the Arctic LNG 2 project, Interfax news agency reported.

The $21 billion project led by Novatek NVTK.MM received final investment approval in 2019 and is scheduled to be launched in 2023.

It is expected to reach its full annual capacity of almost 20 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas in 2026.

($1 = 0.8235 euros)

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)

