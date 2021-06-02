Sberbank expects corporate lending growth of 9-10% in Russia this year -RIA

MOSCOW, June 2 (Reuters) - Russia's largest bank Sberbank SBER.MM expects corporate lending in Russia to grow by 9-10% in 2021, the RIA news agency cited Anatoly Popov, deputy chairman of Sberbank's executive board, as saying on Wednesday.

The bank in April reported a record profit in the first quarter of 2021, more than doubling year on year thanks to lower provisions against bad loans, prompting the bank to raise its profitability forecast.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow, editing by Maria Kiselyova)

