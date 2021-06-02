Sberbank expects corporate lending growth of 9-10% in Russia this year -RIA

Alexander Marrow Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

MOSCOW, June 2 (Reuters) - Russia's largest bank Sberbank SBER.MM expects corporate lending in Russia to grow by 9-10% in 2021, the RIA news agency cited Anatoly Popov, deputy chairman of Sberbank's executive board, as saying on Wednesday.

The bank in April reported a record profit in the first quarter of 2021, more than doubling year on year thanks to lower provisions against bad loans, prompting the bank to raise its profitability forecast.

