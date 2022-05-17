Sberbank CFO among latest senior resignations at sanctioned Russian lender

May 17 (Reuters) - Three board members of Russia's Sberbank SBER.MM have left their posts, the bank said on Tuesday, the latest in a flurry of senior departures from the state-owned lender since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Chief Financial Officer Alexandra Buriko and fellow Deputy Board Chairman Sergei Maltsev decided to terminate their employment with the bank, Sberbank said in a statement.

"Within the framework of transforming Sberbank's governance model and updating its strategy, changes have been made to the composition of the board," Sberbank said.

It also said board member Natalia Alimova had resigned.

The resignations come a day after Sberbank said one of its senior vice presidents had left, following in the footsteps of high-profile board members soon after Russia began what it calls a special military operation in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)

