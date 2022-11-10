Sberbank 10-month net profit tops 50 bln roubles under RAS, CEO says

Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

November 10, 2022 — 01:00 am EST

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Russia's largest lender Sberbank's SBER.MM net profit for the first ten months of the year exceeded 50 billion roubles ($811.7 million) under Russian accounting standards, its chief executive said on Thursday.

The company also said it would return to publishing results on a monthly basis.

