Sberbank 10-month net profit tops 50 bln roubles under RAS, CEO says

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Russia's largest lender Sberbank's SBER.MM net profit for the first ten months of the year exceeded 50 billion roubles ($811.7 million) under Russian accounting standards, its chief executive said on Thursday.

The company also said it would return to publishing results on a monthly basis.

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

