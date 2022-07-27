SBCF Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida (Symbol: SBCF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.04, changing hands as high as $35.53 per share. Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SBCF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SBCF's low point in its 52 week range is $29.28 per share, with $39.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.27.

