SBC Medical Prices Secondary Offering Of 3.1 Million Shares

(RTTNews) - SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (SBC) announced the pricing of a secondary public offering of 3.1 million shares of common stock by Dr. Yoshiyuki Aikawa, the company's founder and selling stockholder. The shares were priced at $3.25 per share, with underwriters granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 465,000 shares.

The offering is expected to close on or about April 21, 2026, subject to customary conditions. Importantly, SBC Medical itself is not selling any shares in this offering, and all proceeds will go directly to the selling stockholder.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager, with Roth Capital Partners serving as co-manager. The offering is being conducted under SBC Medical's effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

SBC Medical Group Holdings operates a broad portfolio of franchise businesses across diverse medical fields, including aesthetic healthcare, dermatology, orthopedics, fertility treatment, gynecology, dentistry, alopecia treatment (AGA), and ophthalmology. The company has expanded its global presence through direct operations and medical tourism initiatives, with a growing footprint in the United States and Asia.

Listed on Nasdaq in September 2024 and added to the Russell 3000 Index in June 2025, SBC Medical continues to pursue its stated purpose of "contributing to the well-being of people around the world through medical innovation."

SBC has traded between $2.97 and $5.75 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's trading (April 17, 2026) at $4.49, up 1.58%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.