SBC Medical Group reports Q3 EPS 3c vs. 9c last year

Reports Q3 revenue $53.1M vs. $47.3M last year. “Our first earnings release as a publicly listed company marks a significant milestone for SBC Medical. After completing a successful business combination with Pono Capital Two, SBC Medical began trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ‘SBC’ on September 18, 2024.” said Yoshiyuki Aikawa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SBC Medical. “This quarter’s strong results, with total revenue reaching USD161 million-an impressive 23% increase year-over-year-and a net income rise of 59%, highlight the positive impact of our strategic initiatives such as restructuring royalty fees and expanding our clinic network. Additionally, with a robust balance sheet supported by USD137 million in cash, we are committed to sustainable growth supported by a clear capital policy. We deeply value our shareholders and our focus on shareholder value will continue through consistent returns with robust business growth, strategic reinvestments, and a strong capital foundation, ensuring that all shareholders, including our minority investors, benefit from our growth and success.”

