SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated Representatives Present Research at the 113th Congress of Japan Society of Aesthetic Surgery

SBC Medical presented research at the Japan Society of Aesthetic Surgery Congress, highlighting advancements in aesthetic medicine.

Quiver AI Summary

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated announced that 22 representatives, including CEO Yoshiyuki Aikawa and several doctors from Shonan Beauty Clinic, presented their research at the 113th Congress of the Japan Society of Aesthetic Surgery, held from May 28 to May 30, 2025, in Tokyo. The congress, focused on the theme "TO BE THE BEST -The Journey of Knowledge Never Ends-," included discussions on international trends and advancements in aesthetic medicine, fostering collaboration among experts. Notable speakers included Dr. Ayaka Nishikawa, who served as Vice Chair of the event. The presentations highlighted practical strategies and innovative techniques in cosmetic procedures, emphasizing the importance of specialized knowledge in a rapidly evolving industry. SBC Medical remains dedicated to advancing the field through engagement with academic societies and incorporation of global knowledge into clinical practices.

Potential Positives

22 representatives from SBC Medical, including its CEO, showcased their research at a prestigious international congress, highlighting the company's commitment to innovation and leadership in aesthetic medicine.

The event facilitated valuable discussions on global trends and advancements in aesthetic medicine, enhancing SBC Medical's reputation within the industry.

Dr. Ayaka Nishikawa, a key figure from SBC Medical, played a significant role as Vice Chair of the congress, underscoring the company's influence and involvement in the professional community.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is the Japan Society of Aesthetic Surgery Congress?

The Japan Society of Aesthetic Surgery Congress is a prominent event for discussing advancements in aesthetic medicine and surgical practices.

Who represented SBC Medical at the congress?

A total of 22 representatives from SBC Medical, including CEO Yoshiyuki Aikawa and various doctors from Shonan Beauty Clinic, presented research findings.

What was the main theme of the congress?

The theme was "TO BE THE BEST - The Journey of Knowledge Never Ends," focusing on continuous learning in aesthetic medicine.

When was the 113th Congress of Japan Society of Aesthetic Surgery held?

The congress took place from May 28 to May 30, 2025, at The Okura Tokyo.

What are SBC Medical's commitments in aesthetic medicine?

SBC Medical is dedicated to advancing the industry by engaging with academic societies, sharing innovations, and incorporating global knowledge.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



IRVINE, Calif., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (Nasdaq: SBC) (“SBC Medical”) today announced that a total of 22 representatives, including Yoshiyuki Aikawa, CEO of SBC Medical, and doctors from Shonan Beauty Clinic, a clinic operated under the management support of SBC Medical Group, a consolidated subsidiary, presented their research findings at “The 113th Congress of Japan Society of Aesthetic Surgery.”











Yoshiyuki Aikawa, CEO of SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated





The Japan Society of Aesthetic Surgery (JSAS), one of Japan’s leading professional societies in the field of aesthetic medicine, brings together doctors dedicated to shaping the future of the industry. “The 113th Congress of Japan Society of Aesthetic Surgery” was held over three days from Wednesday, May 28 to Friday, May 30, 2025, at The Okura Tokyo. Under the theme “TO BE THE BEST -The Journey of Knowledge Never Ends-,” the congress was chaired in part by Dr. Ayaka Nishikawa, Director of Dermatology Department of Shonan Beauty Group, who served as Vice Chair of the event. The congress provided a valuable platform for in-depth discussions on international trends and future developments in aesthetic medicine, fostering both academic and clinical insights and promoting global collaboration among experts in the field.





Dr. Ayaka Nishikawa, Director of Dermatology Department of Shonan Beauty Group, served as Vice Chair of this Congress





At this congress, a total of 22 representatives from SBC Medical presented their research findings, including Yoshiyuki Aikawa, CEO of SBC Medical, Dr. Daisuke Nakamura, Chief Medical Director of Shonan Beauty Group, Dr. Kazuhiro Igawa, Representative Assistant of Shonan Beauty Group and Dr. Ayaka Nishikawa, who also served as Vice Chair of the congress. Each speaker shared insights cultivated through daily clinical practice and research in their respective fields of expertise. The event also featured lively discussions on global trends and future developments in aesthetic medicine, providing a valuable opportunity to deepen academic and clinical knowledge and to foster international collaboration.





Dr. Daisuke Nakamura, Chief Medical Director of Shonan Beauty Group





Dr. Kazuhiro Igawa, Representative Assistant of Shonan Beauty Group





In the rapidly evolving field of aesthetic medicine, the importance of both acquiring and sharing specialized knowledge continues to grow. As technological advancements drive increasingly diverse customer needs, it is essential not only to adopt cutting-edge technologies, but also to maintain a broad and multifaceted perspective. SBC Medical remains committed to contributing to the advancement of the aesthetic medicine industry by actively engaging with academic societies and research institutions, sharing our innovative initiatives, and incorporating the latest global knowledge and technologies into our practice.







The 113th Congress of Japan Society of Aesthetic Surgery







Venue：The Okura Tokyo





Dates：Wednesday, May 28 – Friday, May 30, 2025





Official website：



https://square.umin.ac.jp/jsas113/index.html









Presentation Topics













Chair / Speaker









Job Title









Title











Yoshiyuki Aikawa





CEO, SBC Medical Group Holdings





【Special Program/Speaker】 Practical Strategies for Cosmetic Medical Business Management and Marketing





【Special Lecture/Chair】The future of cosmetic medicine and AI









Daisuke Nakamura





Chief Medical Director of Shonan Beauty Group,





Chief of Breast Augmentation at SBC





【Symposium/Speaker】Creating an attractive bust line - Fat injection breast augmentation and breast implant augmentation









Kazuhiro Igawa





Representative Assistant and Technical Advisor,





Shonan Beauty Group





【Symposium/Speaker】Rhinoplasty with an awareness of harmony by considering facial parts as fonts









Ayaka Nishikawa





Director of Dermatology





Department of Shonan Beauty Group





【Luncheon Seminar/Chair/Speaker】The Potential of Microneedle RF：Indications and Practical Combination Treatments in Skin Management





【Invited Lecture/Chair】Unique Treatments and Techniques with injectable Agents A 35 Year Evolution





【Symposium/Speaker】Challenges in Skin Tightening Devices: Insights from Single-Device Treatments with 6.78MHz Monopolar RF





【Sponsored Seminar/Chair】“The WHY”? -Why do we do what we do as an aesthetics injector?





【Presidential Special Program/Speaker】Evaluating the Impact of Different Approaches in Aesthetic Dermatology: A Post-Treatment Study in Identical Twins





【Sponsored Seminar/Speaker】Fine fiber sheet for application after pico-second laser treatment









Jiro Kataoka





Area Medical Director and Anti-Aging Expert Doctor





【Panel Discussion/Speaker】Deep Plane Facelift for Japanese (Asians) ~My Experience and Ideas~





【Video Lecture/Chair】Fundamentals and applications of Facelift Surgery: Strategies for Addressing Age-Related Changes









Shoko Takahashi





Top expert doctor in rejuvenation





【Panel Discussion/Speaker】Patient education and combination treatment to maximize patient satisfaction with thread lifting









Hiroaki Takizawa





Area Doctor and Director of Jiyugaoka Clinic





【Symposium/Speaker】Revision after double eyelid surgery with sub-brow blepharoplasty









Eiko Tanaka





Director of Takatsuki Hospital





【Symposium/Chair/Speaker】Innovative Approaches to Improve Labia Majora Laxity: Minimizing Scars in Reduction Surgery









Atsushi Hayashi





Chief Technical Director





【Panel Discussion/Speaker】Incidence of Post-inflammatory Hyperpigmentation with Picosecond Laser in Patients with Melasma









Kanako Misono





Slimming Expert Doctor





【Luncheon Seminar/Speaker】Cutting edge of Cryolipolysis: Maximize patient satisfaction with Coolsculpting









Soichiro Morikawa





Anti-aging treatment expert doctor





【Luncheon Seminar/Speaker】Polynucleotide products and Hyaluronic Acid Filler



























Poster Presentations













Speaker









Job Title









Title











Hiroshi Ohji





ー





Usefulness of preoperative ultrasound examination in submandibular liposuction.









Ayano Okuda





Expert doctor in gynecological plastic surgery





Diversifying Intimate Area Treatments ~Changes and Current Status of Pubic Hair Removal and Female Genital plastic surgery at Our Clinic~









Go Kanazawa





Director of Hiroshima Clinic and Area Doctor for Hiroshima Area





Lessons learned from the experience of removing limps formed by fat injection into the lower eyelid









Kaito Kuzushima





Ginza Clinic Director





Top Expert Doctor in Liposuction





Asian Buttocks Contouring：witout fat injection 【Evaluated with 3D Vectra】









Aiko Ssasaki





Kawagoe Area Area





Doctor and Director of Kawagoe Clinic





Comparison of eyelid functions before and after completely transconjunctival embedding double eyelid blepharoplasty









Yuka Takeda





Director of the Esaka Institute





The usefulness of next generation needle Nanosoft Microneedles





Lifting Effects and Technical Innovations in Full-Face Autologous Fat Grafting









Ryuji Tanaka





Hokkaido/Tohoku Area General Manager





Approach to the Management of Lower Eyelid Hollowness with Skin Laxity









Mei Nakayama





ー





Bilateral symmetrical enlargement within a few months after upper arm liposuction : case report









Ayaka Nishikawa





Director of Dermatology





Department of Shonan Beauty Group





Fine fiber sheet for application after pico-second laser treatment









Yu Hirata





Director of Okayama Clinic and Area Doctor for Okayama Area





Study on the direction of fat repositioning in transconjunctival blepharoplasty.









Takashi Yamamoto





Director of Nagoya Institute





Examination of the effects, satisfaction, and risks of orbital fat removal combined with the buried double method









Akihiro Yoshida





ー





Tips to improve the success rate of transconjunctival double eyelid blepharoplasty suture removal



























About SBC Medical







SBC Medical, headquartered in Irvine, California and Tokyo, Japan, owns and provides management services and products to cosmetic treatment centers. The Company is primarily focused on providing comprehensive management services to franchisee clinics, including but not limited to advertising and marketing needs across various platforms (such as social media networks), staff management (such as recruitment and training), booking reservations for franchisee clinic customers, assistance with franchisee employee housing rentals and facility rentals, construction and design of franchisee clinics, medical equipment and medical consumables procurement (resale), the provision of cosmetic products to franchisee clinics for resale to clinic customers, licensure of the use of patent-pending and non-patented medical technologies, trademark and brand use, IT software solutions (including but not limited to remote medical consultations), management of the franchisee clinic’s customer rewards program (customer loyalty point program), and payment tools for the franchisee clinics. For more information, visit https://sbc-holdings.com/







Contacts







In Asia:





SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated





Hikaru Fukui / Head of Investor Relations





E-mail: ir@sbc-holdings.com





In the US:





ICR LLC





Bill Zima / Managing Partner





Email: bill.zima@icrinc.com





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:







https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/136e0459-8d3b-47dd-a2bf-4822ee1cd39b













https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89b1bc1d-cf5f-4186-91af-feb0a2f4521b













https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f56644f-8e83-40a3-9e00-aebf919f48ed









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/128a1a29-7e8d-4e34-b3bc-2e06fab1a6d3





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.