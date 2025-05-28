SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events

SBC Medical Group Holdings will attend multiple investor events, featuring webcasts and one-on-one meetings for stakeholders.

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, a global provider of services for aesthetic clinics, announced its participation in several upcoming investor events, including webcasts and one-on-one meetings. The company will present at the Lytham Partners Spring 2025 Virtual Investor Conference on May 29, followed by the Noble Capital Markets’ Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference on June 5, the Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference on June 11, and the Zacks SCR Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum on June 12. SBC Medical specializes in offering comprehensive management services to franchise clinics, including marketing, staff management, booking services, and procurement of medical supplies. Details for accessing the webcasts and arranging meetings are provided in the press release.

Potential Positives

SBC Medical is actively engaging with the investment community through multiple upcoming conferences, which could enhance visibility and attract potential investors.

The company’s management will participate in 1-on-1 investor meetings, providing opportunities for direct communication and relationship building with investors.

The webcast sessions allow for broader access to the company's presentation and may facilitate increased interest in SBC Medical's services and franchise opportunities.

Potential Negatives

Focus on the upcoming investor events may indicate a lack of significant recent business developments or improvements that would normally be included in a typical company update.

The absence of specific updates on financial performance or strategic initiatives in the press release could raise concerns among investors regarding the company's current operational state.

Participation in virtual investor events may suggest limited engagement or outreach with potential investors compared to in-person meetings, potentially reflecting a more cautious approach in investor relations.

FAQ

What investor events will SBC Medical participate in?

SBC Medical will attend the Lytham Partners, Noble Capital Markets, Sidoti, and Zacks SCR virtual conferences.

When is the Lytham Partners Spring 2025 Virtual Investor Conference?

The conference will be held on May 29, 2025, from 2:00 to 2:30 PM (ET).

How can I access the SBC Medical webcasts?

Webcasts can be accessed through specific links provided for each event, available on their respective conference websites.

What services does SBC Medical provide to its franchise clinics?

SBC Medical offers management services, marketing, recruitment, clinic design, and medical equipment procurement among other support services.

Who can I contact for more information about SBC Medical?

For more information, you can contact Hikaru Fukui, Head of Investor Relations, at ir@sbc-holdings.com.

Full Release



IRVINE, Calif., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (Nasdaq: SBC) (“SBC Medical” or the “Company”), a global franchise and provider of services for aesthetic clinics, today announced its upcoming investor event attendance.





SBC Medical managements will be participating in a webcast company presentation and will also attend 1-x-1 investor meetings at these upcoming events:





1.



Lytham Partners Spring 2025 Virtual Investor Conference













Company Webcast







Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 2:00-2:30 PM(ET)





The webcast can be accessed at



https://app.webinar.net/LOrnzdv9Dj1







Post-Event Access: Same as above







1x1 Meetings







To arrange a meeting at



https://lythampartners.com/spring2025invreg/







2.



Noble Capital Markets’ Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference













Company Webcast







Thursday, June 5, 2025









The webcast can be accessed at



https://nobleconference.com/virtual/







Post-Event Access:



www.channelchek.com









1x1 Meetings







To arrange a meeting at



https://nobleconference.com/virtual/







3.



Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference













Company Webcast







Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 8:30-9:00 AM(ET)





The webcast and post-event access will be provided when available.







1x1 Meetings







To arrange a meeting at



https://sidoti.com/events







4.



Zacks SCR Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum













Company Webcast







Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 10:30-11:00AM(ET)





The webcast and post-event access will be provided when available.







About SBC Medical







SBC Medical, headquartered in Irvine, California and Tokyo, Japan, owns and provides management services and products to cosmetic treatment centers. The Company is primarily focused on providing comprehensive management services to franchisee clinics, including but not limited to advertising and marketing needs across various platforms (such as social media networks), staff management (such as recruitment and training), booking reservations for franchisee clinic customers, assistance with franchisee employee housing rentals and facility rentals, construction and design of franchisee clinics, medical equipment and medical consumables procurement (resale), the provision of cosmetic products to franchisee clinics for resale to clinic customers, licensure of the use of patent-pending and non-patented medical technologies, trademark and brand use, IT software solutions (including but not limited to remote medical consultations), management of the franchisee clinic’s customer rewards program (customer loyalty point program), and payment tools for the franchisee clinics.





For more information, visithttps://ir.sbc-holdings.com/





SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated





Hikaru Fukui / Head of Investor Relations





e-mail:ir@sbc-holdings.com



