SBB withdraws bid for Norwegian real estate firm Entra

Adds detail, background

STOCKHOLM, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Swedish real estate group SBB SBBb.ST will not complete its bid to buy Norwegian peer Entra ENTRA.OLas the offer has not won enough backing, it said on Wednesday.

Rivals SBB and Castellum CAST.ST have both attempted a takeover, valuing Entra at up to 34.6 billion crowns ($4.1 billion) while another competitor, Balder BALDb.ST, has also gathered a large stake in the firm.

Castellum earlier this month dropped its bid, saying it had failed to meet the minimum acceptance threshold required.

Entra has urged its shareholders to reject the competing bids for the company, arguing it should remain independent.

SBB, which had offered 190 Norwegian crowns per Entra share, said in a statement that several large shareholders would not accept its offer, and that it therefore expected conditions not to be fulfilled.

"We stand by our view that Entra's existing portfolio contains several properties that fit into SBB's portfolio," SBB said, adding it still planned a secondary listing of its B series shares in Oslo.

($1 = 8.4408 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Anna Ringstrom and Niklas Pollard)

((helena.soderpalm@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 700 10 15; Reuters Messaging: helena.soderpalm.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.