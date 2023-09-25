SBB shares up 37% on cash infusion, end of strategy review

Adds analyst comment in paragraph 4, detail in paragraph 5, background in paragraph 6

OSLO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Shares of Swedish property group SBB SBBb.ST rose 37% in early trade on Monday after it announced on Sunday it would reorganise its business, securing an 8 billion crown ($719 million) cash boost and ending a strategic review.

SBB, under pressure to cut its debt amid soaring interest rates, said in May it might sell all or parts of its business, but talks to divest its remaining 51% stake in education subsidiary EduCo later collapsed.

SBB on Sunday said it had instead agreed to sell a 1.16% stake in EduCo to a unit of Canada's Brookfield Asset Management BAM.TO for 242 million crowns, and will also receive repayment of a 7.8 billion inter-company loan.

"The fact that SBB is freeing up 8 billion crowns must be seen in a very positive light. In a crisis, it is almost all about having liquidity, and SBB is getting it now," Carlsquare analyst Bertil Nilsson said.

The transaction, which SBB aims to formally close in October will make Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners the majority owner of EduCo while the Swedish company is left with a 49.84% stake.

SBB, which has seen its shares plunge 95% since early 2022 on concerns over the group's viability, also on Sunday presented a decentralised structure to boost its transparency and funding options.

($1 = 11.1296 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Jesus Calero, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70;))

