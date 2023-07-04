SBB shares jump on sale of Heba stake

STOCKHOLM, July 4 (Reuters) - Swedish real estate group SBB SBBb.ST has sold almost all of its stake in property company Heba HEBAb.ST, a notice from Sweden's financial watchdog showed on Tuesday, sending SBB's own shares up 15%.

SBB reduced its holdings to 0.7% of Heba's outstanding shares on June 29, according to Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority, to which major changes in ownership of listed companies must be reported.

SBB's first-quarter financial report said it owned 24.8% of Heba's shares by the end of the quarter.

Shares in SBB were up 15% at 1446 GMT but it has still lost more than two thirds of its value since the start of the year.

SBB, one of Sweden's largest commercial landlords and owner of many rent-regulated residential and community service properties, has been fighting for survival, with its shares plunging on concerns over its financial position.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander Editing by David Goodman)

