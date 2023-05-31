News & Insights

SBB says it meets consolidated coverage ratio

May 31, 2023 — 12:39 pm EDT

Written by Juby Babu for Reuters ->

May 31 (Reuters) - Swedish property group SBB SBBb.ST said on Wednesday it meets the consolidated coverage ratio - a measure of a company's ability to service its debt - as the covenant is calculated in its outstanding Eurobonds.

SBB's shares fell 28% on Wednesday after a media report said the Swedish landlord might have breached interest coverage requirements, citing Danske Bank's credit analysts.

In an e-mailed note, Danske Bank said that according to its calculations, the ratio was 1.1x in the first quarter of this year before the changed reporting SBB introduced on Monday, which could suggest a breach of the covenant threshold.

Following changes, Danske said it estimates the interest coverage ratio can be recalculated to 2.8x in the same period and that it expects interest coverage "to remain in compliance with the covenant threshold at least over the next few quarters".

