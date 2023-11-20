SBB buyback offer fails to address creditor obligations, bondholder says

STOCKHOLM, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Fir Tree Partners, a holder of bonds issued by property group SBB SBBb.ST said on Monday the Swedish company's debt buyback offer appeared to place too much weight on the interests of shareholders and did not address its obligations to creditors.

SBB was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

