SBB bonds rally after Swedish firm agrees deal with Castlelake to ease debt woes

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Some of SBB's SBBb.ST bonds rose in price on Monday after the struggling Swedish real estate group a announced a deal with U.S.-based investment manager Castlelake that secures a cash injection.

Some of the bonds rose just over one cent on the euro, Tradeweb data showed. XS1993969515=TE

SBB on Sunday said the two groups had agreed to form a joint venture called SBB Infrastructure, which would borrow some 5.2 billion Swedish crowns ($505 million) from Castlelake.

