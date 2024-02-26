News & Insights

Banking

SBB bonds rally after Swedish firm agrees deal with Castlelake to ease debt woes

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

February 26, 2024 — 03:42 am EST

Written by Dhara Ranasinghe for Reuters ->

Repeats to additional subcribers, no changes to text

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Some of SBB's SBBb.ST bonds rose in price on Monday after the struggling Swedish real estate group a announced a deal with U.S.-based investment manager Castlelake that secures a cash injection.

Some of the bonds rose just over one cent on the euro, Tradeweb data showed. XS1993969515=TE

SBB on Sunday said the two groups had agreed to form a joint venture called SBB Infrastructure, which would borrow some 5.2 billion Swedish crowns ($505 million) from Castlelake.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Alun John)

((Dhara.Ranasinghe@thomsonreuters.com; +442075422684;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.