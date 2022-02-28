SBA Projects Higher Earnings Than Street View

(RTTNews) - Florida-based real estate company, SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC), announced its guidance for the full year on Monday. The earnings, projected by the company came in better than the Street projection.

For the full year, the company expects earnings to be $1.26 billion or $11.48 earnings per share to $1.30 billion or $11.85 earnings per share, excluding one-time items. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the earnings guidance to come at $4.02 per share.

The company projection for revenue for the next financial year was $2.43 billion to $2.47 billion. On average, the analysts guided for $2.43 billion in revenue.

Apart from these, the board of directors of the company has also agreed on a cash dividend of $0.71 per share for the quarter, an increase of 22% year-over-year. The amount will be payable on March 25 to the shareholders on record on March 10.

