SBA Communications vs. Crown Castle: Which Real Estate Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

SBA Communications leverages a strong international presence and superior net margins to drive growth.

Crown Castle maintains a dominant U.S. focus with significant investments in fiber and small cell technology.

Which tower infrastructure giant is the better fit for your portfolio in 2026?

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The build-out of 5G networks remains a massive multiyear tailwind for the real estate sector. Choosing between SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) and Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) requires weighing international growth against domestic fiber strength.

Both companies operate as real estate investment trusts (REITs), owning the essential infrastructure that allows your smartphone to function. While they share similar business models, their geographic focuses and asset mixes differ significantly. One prioritizes global expansion while the other bets heavily on U.S. small cells and fiber to complement its traditional tower portfolio.

The case for SBA Communications

SBA Communications provides essential infrastructure by leasing tower space to wireless providers. Its primary customers include T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon. T-Mobile alone accounted for more than 31% of total revenue in 2024, and customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $2.8 billion, which was a growth rate of approximately 5.1% from the previous year. The company reported net income of roughly $1.1 billion during this period. This led to a net margin of approximately 37.4%, which measures how much of each dollar earned becomes profit.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was -3.2x, indicating that total liabilities exceed shareholder equity. The current ratio, which compares short-term assets to short-term liabilities, was roughly 0.5x. For the year, the company generated free cash flow of close to $1.1 billion.

The case for Crown Castle

Crown Castle focuses its operations on U.S. infrastructure, managing more than 40,000 towers and 90,000 miles of fiber. The big three carriers accounted for roughly 90% of site rental revenue in FY 2025, representing significant customer concentration risk. The company also builds small cell nodes to support high-density wireless demand in urban areas.

For FY 2025, revenue was nearly $4.3 billion, representing a decrease of about 35.1% over the prior year. Net income for the fiscal year was approximately $444.0 million. This resulted in a net margin of roughly 10.4%, showing how much revenue remains after all costs are paid.

According to its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was -18.1x, which means total liabilities exceed shareholder equity. The current ratio was approximately 0.3x. Free cash flow for the year was roughly $2.9 billion, providing significant capital for reinvestment.

Risk profile comparison

SBA Communications faces risks from a small customer base, particularly with the recent default of EchoStar. This default is expected to lead to a revenue loss of about $56.0 million in 2026. The company also deals with competition from other infrastructure providers like American Tower and must manage currency swings in international markets.

Crown Castle carries a substantial debt load of approximately $24.2 billion, which limits its flexibility to pursue new projects. The company is currently involved in a dispute with EchoStar, asserting that the carrier owes more than $3.5 billion under existing agreements. Competition in the U.S. market from firms like Equinix or carrier self-performance can also pressure lease rates.

Valuation comparison

SBA Communications currently trades at a lower forward P/E and P/S ratio than its peer based on future earnings estimates.

Metric SBA Communications Crown Castle Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 26.9x 42.9x 32.2x P/S ratio 7.5x 9.2x n/a

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

SBA, Crown Castle, and American Tower are the three big publicly traded tower companies. They’re REITs, which means they operate like landlords, renting the infrastructure and physical space to providers of cell connectivity. It’s an intriguing idea for an investment, as these companies receive predictable recurring income from major telecoms and operate in an industry that is viewed as a utility.

But there are risks across the board, and the fallout from the EchoStar default and subsequent legal battle is one example. Both SBA and Crown Castle have relatively small customer bases, and if one tenant struggles financially, it can send shockwaves through the balance sheet. SBA is the smallest of the three, both in terms of market cap and in total number of towers. In April, tower stocks responded favorably to rumors that SBA Communications may be the target of an acquisition by infrastructure management companies KKR and Brookfield.

Tower stocks have been losing investments over the past five years, with SBA stock down more than 36% and Crown Castle losing about 55% in that time frame. A major acquisition in the industry could reinvigorate the investment narrative, as could interest from adjacent industries like data centers or satellite internet.

Choosing between SBA and Crown Castle may come down to your geographic preferences. SBA operates in North America, South America, Central America, and Africa, while Crown Castle is more concentrated in the United States. I think SBA’s valuation, superior financials, and potential for an acquisition make it the more interesting choice here, but prospective long-term investors should consider what they believe the industry will look like over the next five to 10 years before making a decision.

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Sarah Sidlow has positions in AT&T. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Tower, Brookfield Corporation, Crown Castle, Equinix, and KKR. The Motley Fool recommends T-Mobile US and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.