SBA Communications (SBAC) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

SBA Communications (SBAC) reported $732.33 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.7%. EPS of $3.30 for the same period compares to $2.40 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $705.13 million, representing a surprise of +3.86%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.45%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.19.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Sites owned - Total : 44,581 versus 45,037 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 44,581 versus 45,037 estimated by three analysts on average. Sites owned - International : 27,172 compared to the 27,631 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 27,172 compared to the 27,631 average estimate based on three analysts. Sites owned - Domestic : 17,409 compared to the 17,444 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 17,409 compared to the 17,444 average estimate based on three analysts. Sites owned previous- International : 26,628 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 26,628.

: 26,628 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 26,628. Sites acquired - International : 447 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,275.

: 447 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,275. Sites decommissioned - International : -49 versus the two-analyst average estimate of -25.

: -49 versus the two-analyst average estimate of -25. Sites owned previous- Total : 44,065 compared to the 44,015 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 44,065 compared to the 44,015 average estimate based on two analysts. Sites acquired - Total : 447 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,285.

: 447 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,285. Revenues- Site Development : $75.9 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $53.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +81.2%.

: $75.9 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $53.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +81.2%. Revenues- International Site Leasing : $186.18 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $180.3 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.8%.

: $186.18 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $180.3 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.8%. Revenues- Domestic Site Leasing : $470.25 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $470.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.2%.

: $470.25 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $470.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.2%. Revenues- Site Leasing: $656.43 million compared to the $651.21 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year.

Here is how SBA Communications performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of SBA Communications have returned -0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

