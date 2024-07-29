SBA Communications (SBAC) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

SBA Communications (SBAC) reported $660.48 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.7%. EPS of $3.29 for the same period compares to $1.87 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.61% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $664.54 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.28, the EPS surprise was +0.30%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how SBA Communications performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Sites owned - International : 22,283 versus 22,335 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 22,283 versus 22,335 estimated by three analysts on average. Sites owned - Total : 39,744 versus 39,854 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 39,744 versus 39,854 estimated by two analysts on average. Sites built - Total : 100 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 116.

: 100 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 116. Sites decommissioned - Total : -111 versus the two-analyst average estimate of -93.

: -111 versus the two-analyst average estimate of -93. Sites owned - Domestic : 17,461 versus 17,559 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 17,461 versus 17,559 estimated by two analysts on average. Sites acquired - Total : 117 versus 193 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 117 versus 193 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Site Development : $34.02 million compared to the $35.11 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -35% year over year.

: $34.02 million compared to the $35.11 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -35% year over year. Revenues- International Site Leasing : $163.25 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $169.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.6%.

: $163.25 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $169.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.6%. Revenues- Domestic Site Leasing : $463.20 million versus $463.20 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.4% change.

: $463.20 million versus $463.20 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.4% change. Revenues- Site Leasing : $626.46 million compared to the $632.46 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.1% year over year.

: $626.46 million compared to the $632.46 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.1% year over year. Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted) : $1.51 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.78.

: $1.51 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.78. Segment operating profit- Site Leasing (Domestic + International): $512.33 million compared to the $517.23 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of SBA Communications have returned +9.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

