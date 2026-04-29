SBA Communications (SBAC) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

SBA Communications (SBAC) reported $703.44 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.9%. EPS of $3.01 for the same period compares to $1.77 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $698.82 million, representing a surprise of +0.66%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.39%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.86.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Sites owned - Domestic : 17,378 compared to the 17,393 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 17,378 compared to the 17,393 average estimate based on three analysts. Sites owned - International : 28,980 versus 29,798 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 28,980 versus 29,798 estimated by three analysts on average. Sites owned - Total : 46,358 versus 47,191 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 46,358 versus 47,191 estimated by three analysts on average. Sites decommissioned - Domestic : -31 compared to the -18 average estimate based on two analysts.

: -31 compared to the -18 average estimate based on two analysts. Sites owned previous - International : 28,934 versus 28,934 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 28,934 versus 28,934 estimated by two analysts on average. Sites owned previous - Total : 46,328 compared to the 46,328 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 46,328 compared to the 46,328 average estimate based on two analysts. Sites acquired - Total : 10 compared to the 1,124 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 10 compared to the 1,124 average estimate based on two analysts. Sites built - Total : 80 versus 143 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 80 versus 143 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Site Development : $47.29 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $48.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.6%.

: $47.29 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $48.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.6%. Revenues- International Site Leasing : $205.85 million compared to the $205.61 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.6% year over year.

: $205.85 million compared to the $205.61 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.6% year over year. Revenues- Domestic Site Leasing : $450.3 million versus $445.17 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.3% change.

: $450.3 million versus $445.17 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.3% change. Revenues- Site Leasing: $656.15 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $650.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.5%.

Here is how SBA Communications performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for SBA Communications here>>>

Shares of SBA Communications have returned +26.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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