SBA Communications (SBAC) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that SBA Communications (SBAC) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.30 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 5.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $673.98 million, declining 0.2% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some SBA Communications metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Site Development' stands at $35.93 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -38.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- International Site Leasing' should come in at $169.09 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Domestic Site Leasing' will reach $466.34 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Site Leasing' reaching $635.43 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sites owned - International' at 22,362. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 21,944 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Sites owned - Total' to reach 39,788. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 39,362.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sites built - Total' should arrive at 119. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 52 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sites owned - Domestic' of 17,503. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 17,418 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sites acquired - Total' will likely reach 171. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 14.

Analysts expect 'Segment operating profit- Site Leasing (Domestic + International)' to come in at $516.70 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $497.15 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment operating profit- Site Development' will reach $8.98 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $14.06 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Depreciation, accretion and amortization' will reach $176.34 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $182.42 million in the same quarter last year.



SBA Communications shares have witnessed a change of -7.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SBAC is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

