SBA Communications reports Q3 AFFO $3.32, consensus $3.32

Reports Q3 revenue $667.6M, consensus $669.81M. “We continued to execute well during the third quarter, producing operational and financial results in line with our expectations,” commented Brendan Cavanagh, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Carrier activity in the US increased from levels during the first half of the year, indicating a positive upward trajectory that we anticipate will carry through the balance of 2024 and into 2025. Leasing results across our international markets also remained very solid during the quarter, and our services business had its strongest quarter of the year in terms of both revenue and gross profit. Our positive results and momentum have allowed us to increase our full year outlook for all key financial metrics. During the quarter, we also made significant progress with regard to our balance sheet, refinancing $1.8 billion in upcoming debt maturities at rates well below our estimates from just a few months ago, repricing our $2.3 billion Term Loan B to reduce our interest rate by 25 basis points, and locking in a new forward starting interest rate hedge in order to minimize exposure under our floating rate debt. These accomplishments demonstrate our access to attractively priced capital and our position as a preferred issuer across the various debt markets in which we participate. In addition, in support of our stated desire to secure our position as a leader in each market where we operate and to align ourselves with the leading carriers in each market, subsequent to quarter-end we entered into a purchase agreement with Millicom for over 7,000 sites throughout Central America. As a result of this transaction and the strength of our existing portfolio in the region, we will be the leading tower company across all of Central America. We are excited to support Millicom in advancing their network goals, as well as broadly growing access to wireless services throughout these markets. We are well situated to continue opportunistically taking advantage of value enhancing investments in new assets and stock repurchases, as well as to capture growth from our customers’ accelerating network investments.”

