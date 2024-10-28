SBA Communications raises FY24 AFFO view to $13.20-$13.45 from $13.06-$13.43

Consensus $13.20. Raises FY24 revenue view to $2.66B-$2.68B from $2.642B-$2.672B, consensus $2.66B.

