Markets
SBAC

SBA Communications Raises FY Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While announcing its third quarter results, SBA Communications Corp. (SBAC) said it again increased its 2022 Outlook across all key financial metrics, and expects to end the year at or below the low-end of our net debt/annualized adjusted EBITDA ratio target range.

For the full year 2022, the company now expects AFFO to be in the range of $12.12 to $12.34 per share and total revenues of $2.62 billion - $2.64 billion. Previously, the company expected annual AFFO of $11.87 to $12.24 per share and revenues of $2.56 billion to $2.60 billion.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $$4.20 per share and revenues of $2.58 billion for fiscal year 2022. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In addition, the company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.71 per share of the company's Class A Common Stock. The distribution is payable December 15, 2022 to the shareholders of record at the close of business on November 17, 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SBAC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular