SBA Communications Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) Monday reported first-quarter net income of $191.78 million or $1.77 per share, compared to $154.54 million or $1.42 per share last year.

AFFO for the quarter were $343.9 million or $3.18 per share, compared to $357.4 million or $3.29 per share last year.

The company reported first-quarter total revenues of $664.25 million, compared to $657.86 million last year.

Looking forward to full year 2025. the company expects revenues of $2.716 billion to $2.761 billion, and AFFO per share of $12.53 to $12.90.

In addition, the company announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.11 per share of the Company's Class A Common Stock. The distribution is payable June 17, 2025 to the shareholders of record at the close of business on May 22, 2025.

The company said a new $1.5 billion share repurchase authorization was also approved by Board of Directors.

