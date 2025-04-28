Markets
SBAC

SBA Communications Q1 Profit Rises

April 28, 2025 — 04:37 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) Monday reported first-quarter net income of $191.78 million or $1.77 per share, compared to $154.54 million or $1.42 per share last year.

AFFO for the quarter were $343.9 million or $3.18 per share, compared to $357.4 million or $3.29 per share last year.

The company reported first-quarter total revenues of $664.25 million, compared to $657.86 million last year.

Looking forward to full year 2025. the company expects revenues of $2.716 billion to $2.761 billion, and AFFO per share of $12.53 to $12.90.

In addition, the company announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.11 per share of the Company's Class A Common Stock. The distribution is payable June 17, 2025 to the shareholders of record at the close of business on May 22, 2025.

The company said a new $1.5 billion share repurchase authorization was also approved by Board of Directors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SBAC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.