SBA Communications price target raised to $257 from $256 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Brendan Lynch raised the firm’s price target on SBA Communications (SBAC) to $257 from $256 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm updated models in the real estate investment trust and communications infrastructure space post earnings.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SBAC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.