SBA Communications Lifts FY21 Outlook

(RTTNews) - SBA Communications Corp. (SBAC) Monday lifted its outlook for the full year 2021. The company now expects adjusted funds from operations of $10.55 to $10.76 per share and revenues of $2.29 billion to $2.31 billion.

Previously, the company expected adjusted funds from operations of $10.32 to $10.72 per share and revenues of $2.26 billion to $2.30 billion.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect earnings of $3.00 per share on revenues of $2.29 billion.

