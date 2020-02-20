SBA Communications Issues FY20 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - SBA Communications Corp. (SBAC) said, for 2020, the company projects: AFFO per share in a range of $9.07 to $9.47; total revenues of $2.10 billion to $2.14 billion; and site leasing revenue in a range of $1.97 billion to $1.99 billion.

Fourth-quarter AFFO per share rose 10.0% to $2.18 from prior year on a constant currency basis. Site leasing revenue was $481.1 million compared to $444.7 million, prior year. Total revenues were $513.7 million, an increase of 6.2%.

The Board has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.465 per share of the company's class A common stock, an increase of 25.7%. The distribution is payable March 26, 2020 to the shareholders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.