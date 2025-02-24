SBA COMMUNICATIONS Earnings Results: $SBAC Reports Quarterly Earnings

SBA COMMUNICATIONS ($SBAC) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported earnings of $3.47 per share, beating estimates of $2.13 by $1.34. The company also reported revenue of $693,700,000, missing estimates of $695,668,560 by $-1,968,560.
SBA COMMUNICATIONS Insider Trading Activity
SBA COMMUNICATIONS insiders have traded $SBAC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBAC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DONALD DAY (EVP - SITE LEASING) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,821 shares for an estimated $836,439.
- MARK R CIARFELLA (EVP - OPERATIONS) sold 3,545 shares for an estimated $795,234
SBA COMMUNICATIONS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 313 institutional investors add shares of SBA COMMUNICATIONS stock to their portfolio, and 374 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DODGE & COX added 5,722,740 shares (+352.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,166,294,412
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC removed 2,181,639 shares (-52.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $444,618,028
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC added 1,122,064 shares (+23553.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $228,676,643
- BROOKFIELD CORP /ON/ added 987,647 shares (+27449.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $201,282,458
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 899,278 shares (+9.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $183,272,856
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 763,632 shares (-63.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $155,628,201
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 673,162 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $137,190,415
SBA COMMUNICATIONS Government Contracts
We have seen $165,801 of award payments to $SBAC over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- PURCHASE ORDER FOR RADIO ANTENNA SITE LEASE IN 2023 AT CHASE TOWER CHICAGO: $41,759
- PURCHASE ORDER FOR RADIO ANTENNA SITE LEASE IN 2023 AT CHASE TOWER CHICAGO: $39,771
- REQUEST CONTRACT FOR CONTINUATION OF DEA SITE LEASE BASE YEAR 1 OCT 2024 - 30 SEPT 2025 OY I 1 OCT 2025 - 3...: $27,585
- FISCAL YEAR 2021 ANTENNA SITE(S) #137 AND #213 LEASE RENEWAL - SUBJECT TO AVAILABILITY OF FUNDS.: $26,732
- FISCAL YEAR 2021 ANTENNA SITE(S) #329 LEASE RENEWAL - SUBJECT TO AVAILABILITY OF FUNDS.: $10,274
SBA COMMUNICATIONS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SBAC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBAC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 01/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
