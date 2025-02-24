News & Insights

SBA COMMUNICATIONS Earnings Results: $SBAC Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 24, 2025 — 05:52 pm EST

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

SBA COMMUNICATIONS ($SBAC) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported earnings of $3.47 per share, beating estimates of $2.13 by $1.34. The company also reported revenue of $693,700,000, missing estimates of $695,668,560 by $-1,968,560.

SBA COMMUNICATIONS Insider Trading Activity

SBA COMMUNICATIONS insiders have traded $SBAC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBAC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DONALD DAY (EVP - SITE LEASING) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,821 shares for an estimated $836,439.
  • MARK R CIARFELLA (EVP - OPERATIONS) sold 3,545 shares for an estimated $795,234

SBA COMMUNICATIONS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 313 institutional investors add shares of SBA COMMUNICATIONS stock to their portfolio, and 374 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • DODGE & COX added 5,722,740 shares (+352.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,166,294,412
  • PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC removed 2,181,639 shares (-52.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $444,618,028
  • WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC added 1,122,064 shares (+23553.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $228,676,643
  • BROOKFIELD CORP /ON/ added 987,647 shares (+27449.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $201,282,458
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 899,278 shares (+9.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $183,272,856
  • AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 763,632 shares (-63.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $155,628,201
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 673,162 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $137,190,415

SBA COMMUNICATIONS Government Contracts

We have seen $165,801 of award payments to $SBAC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

SBA COMMUNICATIONS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SBAC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBAC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

