SBA COMMUNICATIONS Earnings Preview: Recent $SBAC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SBA COMMUNICATIONS ($SBAC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $695,668,560 and earnings of $2.13 per share.

SBA COMMUNICATIONS Insider Trading Activity

SBA COMMUNICATIONS insiders have traded $SBAC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBAC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DONALD DAY (EVP - SITE LEASING) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,821 shares for an estimated $836,439 .

. MARK R CIARFELLA (EVP - OPERATIONS) sold 3,545 shares for an estimated $795,234

SBA COMMUNICATIONS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 313 institutional investors add shares of SBA COMMUNICATIONS stock to their portfolio, and 374 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SBA COMMUNICATIONS Government Contracts

We have seen $165,801 of award payments to $SBAC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

SBA COMMUNICATIONS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SBAC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBAC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 01/15.

on 01/15. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.