SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2020

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.465 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SBAC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SBAC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $295.41, the dividend yield is .63%.
The previous trading day's last sale of SBAC was $295.41, representing a -10.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $328.37 and a 43.96% increase over the 52 week low of $205.20.
SBAC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). SBAC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.15. Zacks Investment Research reports SBAC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.65%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SBAC Dividend History page.
Interested in gaining exposure to SBAC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have SBAC as a top-10 holding:
- iShares Trust (ICF)
- Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE)
- Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund (PSR)
- Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)
- Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL).
The top-performing ETF of this group is FREL with an increase of 11.06% over the last 100 days. ICF has the highest percent weighting of SBAC at 6.07%.
