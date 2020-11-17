SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2020

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.465 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SBAC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SBAC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $295.41, the dividend yield is .63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SBAC was $295.41, representing a -10.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $328.37 and a 43.96% increase over the 52 week low of $205.20.

SBAC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). SBAC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.15. Zacks Investment Research reports SBAC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.65%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SBAC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SBAC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SBAC as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (ICF)

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE)

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund (PSR)

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FREL with an increase of 11.06% over the last 100 days. ICF has the highest percent weighting of SBAC at 6.07%.

