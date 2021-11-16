SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 17, 2021

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.58 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SBAC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SBAC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $348.07, the dividend yield is .67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SBAC was $348.07, representing a -5.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $369.56 and a 49.46% increase over the 52 week low of $232.88.

SBAC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). SBAC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.63. Zacks Investment Research reports SBAC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.19%, compared to an industry average of 2.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the sbac Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SBAC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SBAC as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (FPRO)

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund (PSR)

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN)

Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR)

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ICF with an increase of 8.92% over the last 100 days. FPRO has the highest percent weighting of SBAC at 7.29%.

