SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 19, 2021

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.58 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SBAC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 24.73% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $288.5, the dividend yield is .8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SBAC was $288.5, representing a -12.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $328.37 and a 23.88% increase over the 52 week low of $232.88.

SBAC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). SBAC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.23. Zacks Investment Research reports SBAC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.45%, compared to an industry average of 4.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SBAC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SBAC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SBAC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund (PSR)

Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR)

iShares Trust (ICF)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE)

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EWRE with an increase of 22.4% over the last 100 days. PSR has the highest percent weighting of SBAC at 6.47%.

