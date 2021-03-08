SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 09, 2021

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.58 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SBAC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 24.73% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of SBAC was $242.19, representing a -26.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $328.37 and a 18.03% increase over the 52 week low of $205.20.

SBAC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). SBAC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.2. Zacks Investment Research reports SBAC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as .98%, compared to an industry average of 4.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SBAC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SBAC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SBAC as a top-10 holding:

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN)

Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR)

iShares Trust (ICF)

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE)

ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is TOLZ with an increase of 4.75% over the last 100 days. VPN has the highest percent weighting of SBAC at 4.23%.

