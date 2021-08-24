SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 25, 2021

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.58 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SBAC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SBAC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $358.09, the dividend yield is .65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SBAC was $358.09, representing a -1.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $364.22 and a 53.77% increase over the 52 week low of $232.88.

SBAC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). SBAC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.4. Zacks Investment Research reports SBAC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.87%, compared to an industry average of 3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SBAC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SBAC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SBAC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund (SBAC)

Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SBAC)

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (SBAC)

iShares Trust (SBAC)

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (SBAC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ICF with an increase of 19.17% over the last 100 days. PSR has the highest percent weighting of SBAC at 6.97%.

