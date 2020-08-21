SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 24, 2020

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.465 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 22, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SBAC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SBAC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $299.81, the dividend yield is .62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SBAC was $299.81, representing a -7.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $323.03 and a 46.11% increase over the 52 week low of $205.20.

SBAC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). SBAC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.16. Zacks Investment Research reports SBAC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.1%, compared to an industry average of -3.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SBAC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to SBAC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SBAC as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (ICF)

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE)

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund (PSR)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE)

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSR with an increase of 12.62% over the last 100 days. ICF has the highest percent weighting of SBAC at 6.35%.

