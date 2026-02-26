SBA Communications Corporation Reveals Rise In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $370.29 million, or $3.47 per share. This compares with $173.62 million, or $1.61 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.7% to $719.58 million from $693.70 million last year.

SBA Communications Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

