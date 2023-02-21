SBA Communications Corporation Q4 Income Advances, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $103.28 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $48.90 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.3% to $686.09 million from $595.26 million last year.

SBA Communications Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $103.28 Mln. vs. $48.90 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.94 vs. $0.44 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.09 -Revenue (Q4): $686.09 Mln vs. $595.26 Mln last year.

