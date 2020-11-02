SBA Communications Corporation Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $22.57 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $21.68 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, SBA Communications Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $270.09 million or $2.38 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $522.94 million from $507.55 million last year.

SBA Communications Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $270.09 Mln. vs. $247.37 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.38 vs. $2.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.46 -Revenue (Q3): $522.94 Mln vs. $507.55 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.27 - $9.50 Full year revenue guidance: $2,065 - $2,085 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.