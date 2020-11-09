SBA Communications Corporation Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

It's been a good week for SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest third-quarter results, and the shares gained 4.5% to US$307. It looks like a pretty bad result, all things considered. Although revenues of US$523m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings fell badly short, missing estimates by 56% to hit US$0.20 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:SBAC Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from SBA Communications' 16 analysts is for revenues of US$2.20b in 2021, which would reflect a modest 6.5% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with SBA Communications forecast to report a statutory profit of US$2.87 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.21b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.83 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$326, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on SBA Communications, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$358 and the most bearish at US$190 per share. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 6.5%, in line with its 5.6% annual growth over the past five years. Juxtapose this against our data, which suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 6.0% per year. So although SBA Communications is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's only growing at about the rate of the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$326, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple SBA Communications analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with SBA Communications (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

