SBA Communications Corporation Earnings Rise In Q4

(RTTNews) - SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $67.35 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $57.15 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $513.66 million from $483.85 million last year.

SBA Communications Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $67.35 Mln. vs. $57.15 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.59 vs. $0.50 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.39 -Revenue (Q4): $513.66 Mln vs. $483.85 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.