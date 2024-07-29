News & Insights

Markets
SBAC

SBA Communications Corp. Q2 AFFO Increases

July 29, 2024 — 05:00 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - SBA Communications Corp. (SBAC), Monday announced an increase in its adjusted funds from operations for second quarter to $354.3 million or $3.29 per share compared to last year's $352.7 million or $3.24 per share.

Earnings declined to $162.83 million or $1.51 per share from $203.65 million or $1.87 per share in previous year.

Analysts, on average, polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $2.07 per share for the period.

Revenue decreased 2.7 percent to $660.5 million compared to $678.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

Looking ahead, the company expects AFFO in the range of $1.410 billion to $1.450 billion or $13.06 a share to $13.43 a share for the fiscal year 2024.

Also, SBA anticipates revenue of $2.642 billion to $2.672 billion for the full year 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SBAC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.