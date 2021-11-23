SBA Communications Corp Moves Up In Analyst Rankings, Passing Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, SBA Communications Corp (Symbol: SBAC) has taken over the #35 spot from Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Symbol: LH), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of SBA Communications Corp versus Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (SBAC plotted in blue; LH plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of SBAC vs. LH:

SBAC is currently trading up about 0.3%, while LH is down about 0.2% midday Tuesday.

