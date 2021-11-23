Markets
SBAC

SBA Communications Corp Moves Up In Analyst Rankings, Passing Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, SBA Communications Corp (Symbol: SBAC) has taken over the #35 spot from Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Symbol: LH), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of SBA Communications Corp versus Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (SBAC plotted in blue; LH plotted in green):

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of SBAC vs. LH:

SBAC,LH Relative Performance Chart

SBAC is currently trading up about 0.3%, while LH is down about 0.2% midday Tuesday.

Favorites »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SBAC LH

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular