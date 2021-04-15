SBA Communications Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SBAC

In trading on Thursday, shares of SBA Communications Corp (Symbol: SBAC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $288.15, changing hands as high as $288.95 per share. SBA Communications Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SBAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SBAC's low point in its 52 week range is $232.88 per share, with $328.369 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $288.44. The SBAC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

