SBA Communications Appoints Marc Montagner As EVP & CFO

(RTTNews) - SBA Communications Corp. (SBAC) said that it has appointed Marc Montagner as the next Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2024.

Montagner will join SBA on October 17, 2023, as Executive Vice President - Finance prior to assuming the Chief Financial Officer position on January 1, 2024.

Montagner's appointment follows the Company's previously announced CEO succession plan, pursuant to which Brendan Cavanagh, currently the Company's Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will succeed Jeffrey Stoops as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2024.

Montagner served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Risk Officer of Endurance International from 2015 to 2021, and as Chief Financial Officer of LightSquared, from 2012 to 2015.

