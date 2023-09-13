News & Insights

Markets
SBAC

SBA Communications Appoints Marc Montagner As EVP & CFO

September 13, 2023 — 10:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - SBA Communications Corp. (SBAC) said that it has appointed Marc Montagner as the next Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2024.

Montagner will join SBA on October 17, 2023, as Executive Vice President - Finance prior to assuming the Chief Financial Officer position on January 1, 2024.

Montagner's appointment follows the Company's previously announced CEO succession plan, pursuant to which Brendan Cavanagh, currently the Company's Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will succeed Jeffrey Stoops as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2024.

Montagner served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Risk Officer of Endurance International from 2015 to 2021, and as Chief Financial Officer of LightSquared, from 2012 to 2015.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SBAC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.