SB Financial (SBFG) Rewards Investors With New Buyback Plan

SB Financial Group, Inc. SBFG is rewarding shareholders with an enhanced capital-deployment plan. The company’s board of directors has authorized the repurchase of 750,000 shares, which accounts for nearly 10% of its common shares. The authorization expires on Mar 31, 2022.

Following the announcement last week, shares of SB Financial have declined 1%.

Earlier in June 2019, the company had announced a share-repurchase program to buy back 400,000 common shares. The plan expired on Dec 31, 2020.

In addition to share repurchases, the company pays cash dividends on a quarterly basis. In May, SB Financial paid a quarterly cash dividend of 11 cents per share, marking a hike of 4.8% from the prior payout. Considering last day’s closing price of $19.80, the dividend yield currently stands at 2.2%. This yield seems quite attractive to income investors.

Notably, SB Financial has been increasing its quarterly dividend on a regular basis. Prior to the current hike, the company had announced a 5% hike to 10.5 cents per share in November 2020.

Over the past six months, shares of SB Financial have rallied 7.1%, underperforming the industry’s rally of 43.3%.

Other Banks Making Similar Moves

Several banks have announced new share-repurchase programs in recent months. Some of these are City Holding Company CHCO, Cathay General Bancorp CATY and Civista Bancshares, Inc. CIVB.

City Holding authorized the buyback of up to 1 million shares or 6% of its outstanding shares, with no expiration date. Cathay General’s board of directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $75 million worth of shares with no expiration date. Further, Civista Bancshares’ board of directors has authorized buyback of up to $13.5 million of its outstanding shares.

