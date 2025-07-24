SB Financial Group Reports Strong Q2 2025 Earnings with 23.7% Increase in Net Income

Stocks
SB Financial Group reports Q2 2025 earnings, showing significant increases in net income, loan growth, and deposit growth.

SB Financial Group, Inc. reported strong financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, achieving a net income of $3.9 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, a significant increase from $3.1 million, or $0.47 per share, in the same quarter of 2024. This growth was primarily driven by a 25.6% rise in net interest income to $12.1 million and a robust loan growth of $89.3 million year-over-year. Deposits also rose by 12.1%, totaling $1.25 billion, thanks in part to the acquisition of Marblehead. For the first half of 2025, adjusted net income increased by 20.9% year-over-year, reflecting the company's strategic focus and effective operational management. The financial performance indicates a solid foundation for continued growth, and SB Financial is committed to enhancing shareholder value in a dynamic economic environment.

Potential Positives

  • Net income reached $3.9 million with diluted earnings per share (DEPS) of $0.60, up 27.7% compared to the prior year, indicating strong financial performance.
  • Net interest income increased by 25.6% to $12.1 million, reflecting effective interest-earning asset management and loan growth.
  • Deposit growth of $134.6 million, or 12.1%, demonstrates the company's successful client engagement strategies and acquisition impact.
  • Tangible book value per share increased by 7.7% to $16.44, enhancing shareholder value and indicating a solid capital position.

Potential Negatives

  • Despite overall increases in net income and earnings per share, there was a notable decline in deposits from the previous linked quarter by $21.4 million, or 1.7%, indicating potential challenges in maintaining customer funds.
  • There was a provision for credit losses of $597,000, indicating that the company is anticipating potential loan defaults, which could signal underlying risk in the loan portfolio.
  • Nonperforming assets increased to $6.2 million or 0.42% of total assets, up from $5.2 million or 0.39% in the previous year, suggesting a decline in asset quality that could impact future profitability.

$SBFG Insider Trading Activity

$SBFG insiders have traded $SBFG stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBFG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • TIMOTHY L. CLAXTON purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $35,278
  • DAVID A. HOMOELLE (EVP OF SUBSIDIARY) has made 1 purchase buying 322 shares for an estimated $6,810 and 1 sale selling 937 shares for an estimated $21,953.
  • GEORGE W CARTER purchased 134 shares for an estimated $2,824
  • MARK A KLEIN (CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $1,755

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SBFG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $SBFG stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

DEFIANCE, Ohio, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG)

(“SB Financial” or the “Company”)

,

a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services today reported earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.




Second Quarter 2025 Highlights compared to the second quarter of the prior year include:




  • GAAP net income and Diluted Earnings per Share (“DEPS”) were $3.9 million, or $0.60 per DEPS, well above the $3.1 million, or $0.47 per DEPS in the prior year quarter. Net Income, adjusted for Originated Mortgage Servicing Rights (“OMSR”), was $3.7 million, up 20.9 percent compared to $3.1 million for the prior-year period. Adjusted DEPS of $0.58 was also up 25.4 percent, from the prior year.


  • Net interest income of $12.1 million increased by 25.6 percent from $9.7 million reported in the prior-year quarter.


  • Loan growth of $89.3 million, or 8.9 percent from the prior-year quarter, with growth from the linked quarter of $6.4 million, or 0.6 percent. This marks five consecutive quarters of sequential loan growth. Loan growth adjusted for the Marblehead acquisition, was $71.3 and $7.0 million, from the prior year and linked quarters, respectively.


  • Deposit growth of $134.6 million, or 12.1 percent from the prior-year quarter, with a decline from the linked quarter of $21.4 million, or 1.7 percent. Adjusted for the Marblehead acquisition, total deposits increased $83.8 million from the prior year.


  • Tangible book value (“TBV”) per share ended the quarter at $16.44 up $1.18 per share or 7.7 percent from the prior year quarter.








Six months ended June 30, 2025 Highlights compared to the same period of the prior year:




  • Mortgage banking revenue totaled $3.6 million for the first half of 2025, reflecting an increase of 6.9 percent compared to $3.4 million for the first half of 2024.


  • Net interest income rose to $23.4 million, representing a year-over-year improvement of 24.3 percent from $18.8 million for the six months ending June 30,2024.


  • Total interest expense came in at $12.4 million, up slightly by 2.6 percent from $12.1 million in the prior year period.










































































































































































































































































































































Earnings Highlights

Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended


($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

Jun. 2025

Jun. 2024

% Change



Jun. 2025

Jun. 2024

% Change

Operating revenue
$
17,176

$
14,045

22.3
%


$
32,562

$
27,176

19.8
%

Interest income

18,467


15,654

18.0
%



35,840


30,954

15.8
%

Interest expense

6,339


5,995

5.7
%



12,432


12,115

2.6
%

Net interest income

12,128


9,659

25.6
%



23,408


18,839

24.3
%

Provision for credit losses

597


-

N/M



984


-

N/M

Noninterest income

5,048


4,386

15.1
%



9,154


8,337

9.8
%

Noninterest expense

11,852


10,671

11.1
%



24,262


20,953

15.8
%

Net income

3,852


3,113

23.7
%



6,010


5,481

9.7
%

Adjusted Earnings per diluted share

0.58


0.46

26.1
%



1.00


0.79

26.6
%

Earnings per diluted share

0.60


0.47

27.7
%



0.93


0.82

13.4
%

Adjusted Return on Avg. Assets

1.00
%

0.92
%
8.7
%



0.85
%

0.81
%
4.9
%

Return on average assets

1.03
%

0.93
%
10.8
%



0.82
%

0.82
%
0.0
%

Adjusted Return on Avg. Equity

11.29
%

10.12
%
11.5
%



10.54
%

8.45
%
24.7
%

Return on average equity

11.67
%

10.22
%
14.2
%



9.19
%

9.02
%
1.9
%











“Our second quarter results highlight the execution of our growth strategy and disciplined operational management, and their positive impact on our results,” said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO. “Net income for the quarter was $3.9 million, a 23.7 percent increase from the prior-year quarter, with the GAAP DEPS of $0.60 up 27.7 percent from the prior year. Our solid second quarter performance reflects the first full quarter of contribution from the Marblehead acquisition which strengthened our liquidity position and further expanded our market presence in Northern Ohio.”



Net interest income for the quarter grew by 25.6 percent to $12.1 million compared to the previous year, driven by continued strong loan growth and stabilization of funding costs. Total loans increased by $89.3 million, compared to the prior year, and by $6.4 million from the linked quarter. Adjusted for the Marblehead acquisition, total loan growth would have been $71.3. Deposits rose $134.6 million, or 12.1 percent, to $1.25 billion, reflecting the impact of the acquisition and the strength of our new and existing client relationships. Adjusted for the acquisition, deposits increased $83.8 million from the prior year.




RESULTS OF OPERATIONS



In the second quarter of 2025, total operating revenue increased to $17.2 million, a 22.3 percent rise from $14.0 million in the prior year and an 11.6 percent increase from the linked quarter, driven by continued growth in both net interest income and noninterest income. Net interest income reached $12.1 million, a strong 25.6 percent year-over-year increase, reflecting higher interest income on loans, which rose by $2.2 million to $16.2 million. Deposit costs increased by 7.5 percent to $5.6 million but were partially offset by decreases in interest expense on other funding sources, resulting in a 5.7 percent increase in total interest expense compared to the prior year quarter. As a result, the net interest margin expanded by 36 basis points year-over-year to 3.48 percent, reflecting the continued strength of our interest-earning assets and stabilization of funding costs. Noninterest income for the quarter increased by 15.1 percent year-over-year to $5.0 million due primarily to improvements in gain on sale of mortgage loans and title insurance as well as modest increases in wealth management, mortgage loan servicing and customer service fees. These fees were partially offset by decreases in gain on sales of non-mortgage loans. “We continue to focus on maintaining a balanced growth strategy and diversified revenue stream coupled with effective cost management,” said Mr. Klein.




Mortgage Loan Business



Net mortgage banking revenue for the quarter reached $2.2 million, up $317,000 from the prior-year quarter. Loan servicing fees added $904,000 to revenue, reflecting an increase of $42,000 from the prior-year quarter. The OMSR net valuation adjustment for the second quarter of 2025 was a positive $159,000 compared to a positive $38,000 in the second quarter of 2024.



















































































































































































































































































































Mortgage Banking








($ in thousands)

Jun. 2025

Mar. 2025

Dec. 2024

Sep. 2024

Jun. 2024


Prior Year


Growth

Mortgage originations
$
97,901

$
39,775

$
72,534

$
70,715

$
75,110


$
22,791

Mortgage sales

74,313


39,279


62,301


61,271


55,835



18,478

Mortgage servicing portfolio

1,456,374


1,432,184


1,427,318


1,406,273


1,389,805



66,569

Mortgage servicing rights

15,896


14,965


14,868


14,357


14,548



1,348


















Revenue







Loan servicing fees

904


894


886


874


862



42

OMSR amortization

(469
)

(294
)

(358
)

(370
)

(335
)


(134
)

Net administrative fees

435


600


528


504


527



(92
)

OMSR valuation adjustment

159


11


288


(465
)

38



121

Net loan servicing fees

594


611


816


39


565



29

Gain on sale of mortgages

1,565


849


1,196


1,311


1,277



288


Mortgage banking revenue, net

$

2,159


$

1,460


$

2,012


$

1,350


$

1,842



$

317











Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense



"Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $5.0 million, up $661,000 or 15.1 percent from the prior-year quarter, primarily due to increased gains on sales of mortgage loans and OSMR, and increased title service and other revenue. Compared to the prior-year quarter, gains on sales of mortgage loans and OSMR grew modestly by $289,000 year over year, and title insurance revenue added $176,000, reflecting our revenue diversification strategy,” Mr. Klein noted.





























































































































































































































































Noninterest Income/Noninterest Expense







($ in thousands, except ratios)


Jun. 2025

Mar. 2025

Dec. 2024

Sep. 2024

Jun. 2024


Prior Year


Growth

Noninterest Income (NII)

$
5,048

$
4,107

$
4,557

$
4,123

$
4,386


$
662

NII / Total Revenue


29.4
%

26.7
%

29.5
%

28.8
%

31.5
%


-2.1
%

NII / Average Assets


1.4
%

1.1
%

1.3
%

1.2
%

1.3
%


0.1
%

Total Revenue Growth


22.3
%

17.2
%

2.2
%

4.5
%

-0.6
%


22.9
%










Noninterest Expense (NIE)

$
11,852

$
12,410

$
11,003

$
11,003

$
10,671


$
1,181

Efficiency Ratio


68.9
%

80.0
%

71.1
%

76.8
%

75.9
%


-7.0
%

NIE / Average Assets


3.2
%

3.4
%

3.2
%

3.2
%

3.2
%


0.0
%

Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets

-1.8
%

-2.3
%

-1.8
%

-2.0
%

-1.9
%


0.1
%

Total Expense Growth


11.1
%

20.7
%

6.1
%

5.0
%

3.2
%


7.9
%











Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2025 was $11.9 million, up 11.1 percent from the prior year, driven primarily by increased salary and benefit expenses, data processing and professional fees.



“Our efficiency ratio in the second quarter of 2025 was 68.9 percent marking a solid improvement compared to the linked quarter and the prior year,” stated Mr. Klein.




Balance Sheet



As of June 30, 2025, SB Financial reported total assets of $1.49 billion, down slightly from the linked quarter but higher than the previous year. Year-over-year growth was primarily driven by a robust increase in the loan portfolio, which reached $1.09 billion, marking a $89.3 million or 8.9 percent increase year over year. Loan growth also included $18.0 million in loans added with the completion of the acquisition. Cash increased by $57.5 million from the prior year, including $35 million added from the liquidation of the acquired investment portfolio.



Total deposits increased to $1.25 billion, growing $134.6 million or 12.1 percent year over year, including $50.9 million in low-cost deposits from the acquisition and $83.8 million in organic deposit growth reflecting SB Financial’s successful efforts in deposit gathering and customer engagement within dynamic markets. Shareholders’ equity ended the quarter at $133.6 million, representing an $8.2 million increase from the prior year. This growth reflects management's ongoing commitment to enhancing shareholder value through solid earnings performance.



During the second quarter, SB Financial repurchased 124,000 shares, more than in the previous quarters as the Company made opportunistic purchases below our target range. This reflects the Company's commitment to returning value to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases while retaining adequate capital to support our long-term growth.



"As we progress through the second half of 2025, our balance sheet strength and strategic management of resources form a foundation to support our long-term strategic growth ambitions," said Mr. Klein. "Even in the current uncertain rate environment, we achieved our fifth consecutive quarter of sequential loan growth, with balances increasing by $89.3 million from the previous year, which included $71.3 million of organic loan growth. This performance underscores the strength of our deep client relationships and our sustained competitiveness in local markets as we pursue an innovative, “hybrid” office operating strategy. Our strong asset quality, supported by top-decile coverage ratios, remains a key component of our financial stability, which will enable us to take advantage of emerging opportunities while continuing to pursue operational excellence. Looking ahead, we are committed to driving shareholder value and sustaining robust financial performance as the economy evolves and stabilizes."












































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Loan Balances






($ in thousands, except ratios)

Jun. 2025

Mar. 2025

Dec. 2024

Sep. 2024

Jun. 2024

Annual


Growth

Commercial
$
118,984

$
125,878

$
124,764

$
123,821

$
123,287

$
(4,303
)

% of Total

10.9
%

11.6
%

11.9
%

12.0
%

12.3
%

-3.5
%

Commercial RE

525,671


509,518


479,573


459,449


434,967


90,704

% of Total

48.0
%

46.8
%

45.8
%

44.6
%

43.3
%

20.9
%

Agriculture

60,924


61,443


64,680


64,887


64,329


(3,405
)

% of Total

5.6
%

5.6
%

6.2
%

6.3
%

6.4
%

-5.3
%

Residential RE

310,126


319,307


308,378


314,010


316,233


(6,107
)

% of Total

28.3
%

29.3
%

29.5
%

30.5
%

31.5
%

-1.9
%

Consumer & Other

79,014


72,128


69,340


67,788


66,574


12,440

% of Total

7.2
%

6.6
%

6.6
%

6.6
%

6.6
%

18.7
%


Total Loans

$

1,094,719


$

1,088,274


$

1,046,735


$

1,029,955


$

1,005,390


$

89,329

Total Growth Percentage








8.9
%
















Deposit Balances






($ in thousands, except ratios)

Jun. 2025

Mar. 2025

Dec. 2024

Sep. 2024

Jun. 2024

Annual


Growth

Non-Int DDA
$
241,245

$
240,446

$
232,155

$
222,425

$
208,244

$
33,001

% of Total

19.3
%

18.9
%

20.1
%

19.2
%

18.7
%

15.8
%

Interest DDA

205,581


208,583


201,085


202,097


190,857


14,724

% of Total

16.4
%

16.4
%

17.4
%

17.4
%

17.1
%

7.7
%

Savings

282,311


285,902


237,987


241,761


231,855


50,456

% of Total

22.6
%

22.5
%

20.6
%

20.8
%

20.8
%

21.8
%

Money Market

249,536


257,013


222,161


228,182


225,650


23,886

% of Total

20.0
%

20.2
%

19.3
%

19.7
%

20.2
%

10.6
%

Time Deposits

271,149


279,276


259,217


265,068


258,582


12,567

% of Total

21.7
%

22.0
%

22.5
%

22.9
%

23.2
%

4.9
%


Total Deposits

$

1,249,822


$

1,271,220


$

1,152,605


$

1,159,533


$

1,115,188


$

134,634

Total Growth Percentage








12.1
%










Asset Quality



As of June 30, 2025, SB Financial continued to focus on strong asset quality metrics. Nonperforming assets totaled $6.2 million, representing 0.42 percent of total assets, an increase of $944,000 compared to $5.2 million or 0.39 percent of total assets reported in the prior year, but relatively stable compared to the linked quarter balance of $6.1 million, representing 0.41 percent of total assets.



The allowance for credit losses remained strong at 1.43 percent of total loans, providing 265.0 percent coverage of nonperforming loans, a level consistent with the linked quarter and reflective of our conservative approach to risk management. The net loan charge-offs to average loans ratio remained modest at 2 basis points, declining from 3 basis points in the linked quarter but up from the 1 basis point net recoveries recorded in the prior year. These metrics reflect disciplined credit practices and effective collateral management.



"Our asset quality metrics embody our approach and commitment to disciplined risk management within a dynamic economic environment," stated Mr. Klein. "While we observed an uptick in nonperforming assets compared to the prior year, our reserve coverage ratio and continued low charge-off levels underscore the quality of our loan portfolio and the strength of our lending relationships. We are committed to balancing our conservative approach in managing credit risk with the need to effectively manage our growth to enhance shareholder returns."



























































































































































































































































































































Nonperforming Assets






Annual


Change

($ in thousands, except ratios)

Jun. 2025

Mar. 2025

Dec. 2024

Sep. 2024

Jun. 2024

Commercial & Agriculture
$
3,306

$
3,418

$
2,927

$
2,899

$
2,781

$
525

% of Total Com./Ag. loans

1.84
%

1.82
%

1.55
%

1.54
%

1.48
%

18.9
%

Commercial RE

816


798


807


813


475


341

% of Total CRE loans

0.16
%

0.16
%

0.17
%

0.18
%

0.11
%

71.8
%

Residential RE

1,577


1,608


1,539


1,536


1,247


330

% of Total Res. RE loans

0.51
%

0.50
%

0.50
%

0.49
%

0.39
%

26.5
%

Consumer & Other

205


227


243


270


231


(26
)

% of Total Con./Oth. loans

0.26
%

0.31
%

0.35
%

0.40
%

0.35
%

-11.3
%

Total Nonaccruing Loans

5,904


6,051


5,516


5,518


4,734


1,170

% of Total loans

0.54
%

0.56
%

0.53
%

0.54
%

0.47
%

24.7
%

Foreclosed Assets and Other Assets

284


73


-


-


510


(226
)

Total Change (%)






-44.3
%

Total Nonperforming Assets
$
6,188

$
6,124

$
5,516

$
5,518

$
5,244

$
944

% of Total assets

0.42
%

0.41
%

0.40
%

0.40
%

0.39
%

18.00
%










Webcast and Conference Call



The Company will hold the second quarter 2025earnings conference calland webcast on July 25, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. EDT. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469. The webcast can be accessed at

ir.yourstatebank.com

. An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website.




About SB Financial Group



Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 26 offices: 24 in ten Ohio counties and two in Northeast, Indiana, and 26 ATMs. State Bank has six loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and title opinions throughout the Tri-State and Kentucky. SB Financial’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market with the ticker symbol “SBFG”.




Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures



This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically pre-tax, pre-provision income, tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, total interest income – FTE, net interest income – FTE and net interest margin – FTE are used by the Company’s management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders. In addition, the Company excludes the OMSR valuation adjustment and any gain on sale of assets from net income to report a non-GAAP adjusted net income level. Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.




Investor Contact Information:



Mark A. Klein


Chairman, President and


Chief Executive Officer



Mark.Klein@YourStateBank.com



Anthony V. Cosentino


Executive Vice President and


Chief Financial Officer



Tony.Cosentino@YourStateBank.com


SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.




CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited)






















June


March


December


September


June





($ in thousands)



2025




2025




2024




2024




2024


















ASSETS












Cash and due from banks

$
79,463


$
105,145


$
25,928


$
49,348


$
21,983



Interest bearing time deposits


1,565



1,565



1,565



1,706



2,417



Available-for-sale securities


195,955



199,721



201,587



211,511



207,856



Loans held for sale


12,774



4,286



6,770



8,927



7,864



Loans, net of unearned income


1,094,719



1,088,274



1,046,735



1,029,955



1,005,390



Allowance for credit losses


(15,645
)


(15,391
)


(15,096
)


(15,278
)


(15,612
)


Premises and equipment, net


21,857



21,875



20,456



20,715



20,860



Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost


5,466



5,340



5,223



5,223



5,204



Foreclosed assets


284



73



-



-



510



Interest receivable


5,299



5,072



4,908



4,842



4,818



Goodwill


27,158



27,158



23,239



23,239



23,239



Cash value of life insurance


31,060



30,871



30,685



30,488



30,294



Mortgage servicing rights


15,458



14,965



14,868



14,357



14,548



Other assets


10,888



12,048



12,649



8,916



12,815




















Total assets

$
1,486,301


$
1,501,002


$
1,379,517


$
1,393,949


$
1,342,186
















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY












Deposits













Non interest bearing demand

$
241,245


$
240,446


$
232,155


$
222,425


$
208,244




Interest bearing demand


205,581



208,583



201,085



202,097



190,857




Savings


282,311



285,902



237,987



241,761



231,855




Money market


249,536



257,013



222,161



228,182



225,650




Time deposits


271,149



279,276



259,217



265,068



258,582




















Total deposits


1,249,822



1,271,220



1,152,605



1,159,533



1,115,188


















Short-term borrowings


15,640



11,058



10,585



15,240



15,178



Federal Home Loan Bank advances


35,000



35,000



35,000



35,000



35,000



Trust preferred securities


10,310



10,310



10,310



10,310



10,310



Subordinated debt net of issuance costs


19,715



19,702



19,690



19,678



19,666



Interest payable


2,258



2,634



2,351



3,374



2,944



Other liabilities


19,908



19,552



21,468



17,973



18,421




















Total liabilities


1,352,653



1,369,476



1,252,009



1,261,108



1,216,707


















Shareholders' Equity













Common stock


61,319



61,319



61,319



61,319



61,319




Additional paid-in capital


15,139



14,955



15,194



15,090



15,195




Retained earnings


120,273



117,397



116,186



113,515



112,104




Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(25,492
)


(26,872
)


(30,234
)


(24,870
)


(31,801
)



Treasury stock


(37,591
)


(35,273
)


(34,957
)


(32,213
)


(31,338
)



















Total shareholders' equity


133,648



131,526



127,508



132,841



125,479




















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,486,301


$
1,501,002


$
1,379,517


$
1,393,949


$
1,342,186

































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)


















($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)


At and for the Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended





















June


March


December


September


June


June


June

Interest income


2025


2025



2024



2024



2024



2025


2024


Loans















Taxable

$
16,059

$
15,244

$
14,920


$
14,513

$
13,883


$
31,303

$
27,430


Tax exempt


116


115


122



127


124



231


247


Securities















Taxable


1,133


1,169


1,178



1,192


1,226



2,302


2,500


Tax exempt


35


38


35



37


37



73


74


Other interest income


1,124


806


592



679


384



1,930


703


Total interest income


18,467


17,372


16,847



16,548


15,654



35,839


30,954

















Interest expense















Deposits


5,597


5,352


5,169



5,568


5,208



10,949


10,298


Repurchase agreements & other


21


24


41



43


36



45


70


Federal Home Loan Bank advances

366


362


369



369


370



728


983


Trust preferred securities


161


160


177



187


187



321


375


Subordinated debt


194


195


194



195


194



389


389


Total interest expense


6,339


6,093


5,950



6,362


5,995



12,432


12,115


































Net interest income


12,128


11,279


10,897



10,186


9,659



23,407


18,839


















Provision for credit losses


597


387


(76
)


200


-



984


-


















Net interest income after provision















for loan losses


11,531


10,892


10,973



9,986


9,659



22,423


18,839

















Noninterest income















Wealth management fees


859


864


916



882


848



1,723


1,713


Customer service fees


886


879


842



870


875



1,765


1,755


Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR

1,566


849


1,196



1,311


1,277



2,415


2,058


Mortgage loan servicing fees, net


594


611


816



39


565



1,205


1,328


Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans

82


15


10



20


105



97


115


Title insurance revenue


582


397


478



485


406



979


672


Net gain on sales of securities


-


-


-



-


-



-


-


Gain (loss) on sale of assets


-


-


-



200


-



-


-


Other


479


492


299



316


310



971


696


Total noninterest income


5,048


4,107


4,557



4,123


4,386



9,155


8,337

















Noninterest expense















Salaries and employee benefits


6,595


6,237


6,185



6,057


6,009



12,832


11,361


Net occupancy expense


793


893


702



706


707



1,686


1,476


Equipment expense


1,121


1,072


1,127



1,069


1,060



2,193


2,137


Data processing fees


888


1,439


821



758


727



2,327


1,496


Professional fees


892


1,034


895



659


615



1,926


1,373


Marketing expense


190


165


207



241


176



355


373


Telephone and communication expense


125


139


136



128


156



264


261


Postage and delivery expense


107


137


116



145


89



244


186


State, local and other taxes


268


224


224



208


230



492


475


Employee expense


176


174


168



228


159



350


337


Other expenses


697


896


422



804


743



1,593


1,478


Total noninterest expense


11,852


12,410


11,003



11,003


10,671



24,262


20,953


































Income before income tax expense


4,727


2,589


4,527



3,106


3,374



7,316


6,223


Income tax expense


875


431


892



752


261



1,306


742


















Net income


$
3,852

$
2,158

$
3,635


$
2,354

$
3,113


$
6,010

$
5,481


















Common share data:















Basic earnings per common share

$
0.60

$
0.33

$
0.55


$
0.35

$
0.47


$
0.93

$
0.82


Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.60

$
0.33

$
0.55


$
0.35

$
0.47


$
0.93

$
0.82


















Average shares outstanding (in thousands):















Basic:


6,448


6,481


6,575



6,660


6,692



6,464


6,703


Diluted:


6,459


6,502


6,599



6,675


6,700



6,483


6,715




































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.


CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited)

















($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

At and for the Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



















June


March


December


September


June


June


June


SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS



2025




2025




2024




2024




2024




2025




2024
















Net interest income

$
12,128


$
11,279


$
10,897


$
10,186


$
9,659


$
23,407


$
18,839

Tax-equivalent adjustment


40



41



42



44



43



81



85

Tax-equivalent net interest income


12,168



11,320



10,939



10,230



9,702



23,488



18,924

Provision for credit loss


597



387



(76
)


200



-



984



-

Noninterest income


5,048



4,107



4,557



4,123



4,386



9,155



8,337

Total operating revenue


17,176



15,386



15,454



14,309



14,045



32,562



27,176

Noninterest expense


11,852



12,410



11,003



11,003



10,671



24,262



20,953

Pre-tax pre-provision income


5,324



2,976



4,451



3,306



3,374



8,300



6,223

Net income


3,852



2,158



3,635



2,354



3,113



6,010



5,481

















PER SHARE INFORMATION:














Basic earnings per share (EPS)


0.60



0.33



0.55



0.35



0.47



0.93



0.82

Diluted earnings per share


0.60



0.33



0.55



0.35



0.47



0.93



0.82

Common dividends


0.150



0.145



0.145



0.140



0.140



0.295



0.275

Book value per common share


21.02



20.29



19.64



20.05



18.80



21.02



18.80

Tangible book value per common share (TBV)


16.44



15.79



16.00



16.49



15.26



16.44



15.26

Market price per common share


19.10



20.82



20.91



20.56



14.00



19.10



14.00

Market price to TBV


116.2
%


131.8
%


130.7
%


124.7
%


91.8
%


116.2
%


0.92

Market price to trailing 12 month EPS


10.4



12.2



12.1



11.8



7.9



10.4



7.9

















PERFORMANCE RATIOS:














Return on average assets (ROAA)


1.03
%


0.60
%


1.04
%


0.68
%


0.93
%


0.82
%


0.82
%

Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA


1.42
%


0.83
%


1.27
%


0.96
%


1.01
%


0.88
%


1.00
%

Return on average equity (ROE)


11.67
%


6.63
%


11.07
%


7.28
%


10.22
%


9.19
%


9.02
%

Return on average tangible equity


14.97
%


8.32
%


13.51
%


8.92
%


12.66
%


11.64
%


11.21
%

Efficiency ratio


68.90
%


80.00
%


71.09
%


76.78
%


75.86
%


74.14
%


76.98
%

Earning asset yield


5.29
%


5.23
%


5.18
%


5.16
%


5.02
%


5.25
%


4.96
%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities


2.33
%


2.32
%


2.36
%


2.53
%


2.47
%


2.30
%


2.51
%

Net interest margin


3.48
%


3.40
%


3.35
%


3.17
%


3.12
%


3.43
%


3.04
%

Tax equivalent effect


0.01
%


0.01
%


0.01
%


0.02
%


0.01
%


0.01
%


0.01
%

Net interest margin, tax equivalent


3.49
%


3.41
%


3.36
%


3.19
%


3.13
%


3.44
%


3.05
%

Non interest income/Average assets


1.35
%


1.14
%


1.30
%


1.19
%


1.31
%


1.25
%


1.25
%

Non interest expense/Average assets


3.17
%


3.45
%


3.14
%


3.18
%


3.20
%


3.31
%


3.15
%

Net noninterest expense/Average assets


-1.82
%


-2.31
%


-1.84
%


-1.99
%


-1.88
%


-2.06
%


-1.90
%

















ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:














Gross charge-offs


49



86



195



29



-



135



66

Recoveries


3



2



13



2



16



5



25

Net charge-offs


46



84



182



27



(16
)


130



41

Nonperforming loans/Total loans


0.54
%


0.56
%


0.53
%


0.54
%


0.47
%


0.54
%


0.47
%

Nonperforming assets/Loans & OREO


0.57
%


0.56
%


0.53
%


0.54
%


0.52
%


0.57
%


0.52
%

Nonperforming assets/Total assets


0.42
%


0.41
%


0.40
%


0.40
%


0.39
%


0.42
%


0.39
%

Allowance for credit loss/Nonperforming loans


264.99
%


254.35
%


273.68
%


276.83
%


329.78
%


264.99
%


329.78
%

Allowance for credit loss/Total loans


1.43
%


1.41
%


1.44
%


1.48
%


1.55
%


1.43
%


1.55
%

Net loan charge-offs/Average loans (ann.)


0.02
%


0.03
%


0.07
%


0.01
%


(0.01
%)


0.02
%


0.01
%

















CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS:














Loans/ Deposits


87.59
%


85.61
%


90.81
%


88.82
%


90.15
%


87.59
%


90.15
%

Equity/ Assets


8.99
%


8.76
%


9.24
%


9.53
%


9.35
%


8.99
%


9.35
%

Tangible equity/Tangible assets


7.17
%


6.96
%


7.66
%


7.97
%


7.72
%


7.17
%


7.72
%

Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank)


12.53
%


12.35
%


13.43
%


13.19
%


13.98
%


12.53
%


13.98
%

















END OF PERIOD BALANCES














Total assets


1,486,301



1,501,002



1,379,517



1,393,949



1,342,186



1,486,301



1,342,186

Total loans


1,094,719



1,088,274



1,046,735



1,029,955



1,005,390



1,094,719



1,005,390

Deposits


1,249,822



1,271,220



1,152,605



1,159,533



1,115,188



1,249,822



1,115,188

Shareholders equity


133,648



131,526



127,508



132,841



125,479



133,648



125,479

Goodwill and intangibles


29,107



29,125



23,597



23,613



23,630



29,107



23,630

Tangible equity


104,541



102,401



103,911



109,228



101,849



104,541



101,849

Mortgage servicing portfolio


1,456,374



1,432,184



1,427,318



1,406,273



1,389,805



1,456,374



1,389,805

Wealth/Brokerage assets under care


536,836



519,158



547,697



557,724



525,713



536,836



525,713

Total assets under care


3,479,511



3,452,344



3,354,532



3,357,946



3,257,704



3,479,511



3,257,704

Full-time equivalent employees


256



262



252



248



249



256



249

Period end common shares outstanding


6,359



6,483



6,494



6,624



6,676



6,359



6,676

Market capitalization (all)


121,453



134,982



135,780



136,189



93,458



121,453



93,458

















AVERAGE BALANCES














Total assets


1,498,756



1,459,896



1,395,473



1,376,849



1,342,847



1,479,613



1,337,244

Total earning assets


1,399,485



1,346,354



1,301,872



1,283,407



1,246,099



1,377,780



1,246,956

Total loans


1,094,199



1,076,328



1,040,580



1,018,262



1,005,018



1,085,313



999,164

Deposits


1,270,798



1,227,449



1,163,531



1,145,964



1,120,367



1,249,885



1,106,633

Shareholders equity


132,353



131,944



130,647



128,608



122,510



131,849



121,474

Goodwill and intangibles


29,116



26,714



23,605



23,621



23,638



27,742



23,646

Tangible equity


103,237



105,230



107,042



104,987



98,872



104,107



97,828

Average basic shares outstanding


6,448



6,481



6,575



6,660



6,692



6,464



6,703

Average diluted shares outstanding


6,459



6,502



6,599



6,675



6,700



6,483



6,715




























































































































































SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.



Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2025 and 2024











($ in thousands)


Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2025



Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2024




Average

Average


Average

Average


Assets

Balance
Interest
Rate


Balance
Interest
Rate














Taxable securities

$
198,558

$
1,133
2.29
%


$
209,347

$
1,226
2.36
%


Overnight Cash


101,964


1,124
4.42
%



27,885


384
5.54
%


Nontaxable securities


4,764


35
2.95
%