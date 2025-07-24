SB Financial Group Reports Strong Q2 2025 Earnings with 23.7% Increase in Net Income

SB Financial Group reports Q2 2025 earnings, showing significant increases in net income, loan growth, and deposit growth.

Quiver AI Summary

SB Financial Group, Inc. reported strong financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, achieving a net income of $3.9 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, a significant increase from $3.1 million, or $0.47 per share, in the same quarter of 2024. This growth was primarily driven by a 25.6% rise in net interest income to $12.1 million and a robust loan growth of $89.3 million year-over-year. Deposits also rose by 12.1%, totaling $1.25 billion, thanks in part to the acquisition of Marblehead. For the first half of 2025, adjusted net income increased by 20.9% year-over-year, reflecting the company's strategic focus and effective operational management. The financial performance indicates a solid foundation for continued growth, and SB Financial is committed to enhancing shareholder value in a dynamic economic environment.

Potential Positives

Net income reached $3.9 million with diluted earnings per share (DEPS) of $0.60, up 27.7% compared to the prior year, indicating strong financial performance.

Net interest income increased by 25.6% to $12.1 million, reflecting effective interest-earning asset management and loan growth.

Deposit growth of $134.6 million, or 12.1%, demonstrates the company's successful client engagement strategies and acquisition impact.

Tangible book value per share increased by 7.7% to $16.44, enhancing shareholder value and indicating a solid capital position.

Potential Negatives

Despite overall increases in net income and earnings per share, there was a notable decline in deposits from the previous linked quarter by $21.4 million, or 1.7%, indicating potential challenges in maintaining customer funds.

There was a provision for credit losses of $597,000, indicating that the company is anticipating potential loan defaults, which could signal underlying risk in the loan portfolio.

Nonperforming assets increased to $6.2 million or 0.42% of total assets, up from $5.2 million or 0.39% in the previous year, suggesting a decline in asset quality that could impact future profitability.

FAQ

What were SB Financial's second quarter earnings for 2025?

SB Financial reported net income of $3.9 million, or $0.60 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2025.

How did interest income change in the second quarter of 2025?

Net interest income increased by 25.6% to $12.1 million compared to the previous year.

What contributed to SB Financial's loan growth in Q2 2025?

Loan growth was driven by an increase of $89.3 million, marking five consecutive quarters of sequential loan growth.

How did deposit levels change for SB Financial in Q2 2025?

Total deposits rose by $134.6 million, or 12.1%, compared to the second quarter of the prior year.

What is the significance of the Marblehead acquisition for SB Financial?

The Marblehead acquisition contributed positively to liquidity and market presence, enhancing the company's growth strategy.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SBFG Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $SBFG Data Alerts

$SBFG insiders have traded $SBFG stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBFG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY L. CLAXTON purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $35,278

DAVID A. HOMOELLE (EVP OF SUBSIDIARY) has made 1 purchase buying 322 shares for an estimated $6,810 and 1 sale selling 937 shares for an estimated $21,953 .

and 1 sale selling 937 shares for an estimated . GEORGE W CARTER purchased 134 shares for an estimated $2,824

MARK A KLEIN (CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $1,755

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SBFG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $SBFG stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



DEFIANCE, Ohio, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG)



(“SB Financial” or the “Company”)



,



a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services today reported earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.







Second Quarter 2025 Highlights compared to the second quarter of the prior year include:









GAAP net income and Diluted Earnings per Share (“DEPS”) were $3.9 million, or $0.60 per DEPS, well above the $3.1 million, or $0.47 per DEPS in the prior year quarter. Net Income, adjusted for Originated Mortgage Servicing Rights (“OMSR”), was $3.7 million, up 20.9 percent compared to $3.1 million for the prior-year period. Adjusted DEPS of $0.58 was also up 25.4 percent, from the prior year.



GAAP net income and Diluted Earnings per Share (“DEPS”) were $3.9 million, or $0.60 per DEPS, well above the $3.1 million, or $0.47 per DEPS in the prior year quarter. Net Income, adjusted for Originated Mortgage Servicing Rights (“OMSR”), was $3.7 million, up 20.9 percent compared to $3.1 million for the prior-year period. Adjusted DEPS of $0.58 was also up 25.4 percent, from the prior year.



Net interest income of $12.1 million increased by 25.6 percent from $9.7 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



Net interest income of $12.1 million increased by 25.6 percent from $9.7 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



Loan growth of $89.3 million, or 8.9 percent from the prior-year quarter, with growth from the linked quarter of $6.4 million, or 0.6 percent. This marks five consecutive quarters of sequential loan growth. Loan growth adjusted for the Marblehead acquisition, was $71.3 and $7.0 million, from the prior year and linked quarters, respectively.



Loan growth of $89.3 million, or 8.9 percent from the prior-year quarter, with growth from the linked quarter of $6.4 million, or 0.6 percent. This marks five consecutive quarters of sequential loan growth. Loan growth adjusted for the Marblehead acquisition, was $71.3 and $7.0 million, from the prior year and linked quarters, respectively.



Deposit growth of $134.6 million, or 12.1 percent from the prior-year quarter, with a decline from the linked quarter of $21.4 million, or 1.7 percent. Adjusted for the Marblehead acquisition, total deposits increased $83.8 million from the prior year.



Deposit growth of $134.6 million, or 12.1 percent from the prior-year quarter, with a decline from the linked quarter of $21.4 million, or 1.7 percent. Adjusted for the Marblehead acquisition, total deposits increased $83.8 million from the prior year.



Tangible book value (“TBV”) per share ended the quarter at $16.44 up $1.18 per share or 7.7 percent from the prior year quarter.

















Six months ended June 30, 2025 Highlights compared to the same period of the prior year:









Mortgage banking revenue totaled $3.6 million for the first half of 2025, reflecting an increase of 6.9 percent compared to $3.4 million for the first half of 2024.



Mortgage banking revenue totaled $3.6 million for the first half of 2025, reflecting an increase of 6.9 percent compared to $3.4 million for the first half of 2024.



Net interest income rose to $23.4 million, representing a year-over-year improvement of 24.3 percent from $18.8 million for the six months ending June 30,2024.



Net interest income rose to $23.4 million, representing a year-over-year improvement of 24.3 percent from $18.8 million for the six months ending June 30,2024.



Total interest expense came in at $12.4 million, up slightly by 2.6 percent from $12.1 million in the prior year period.





















Earnings Highlights









Three Months Ended

















Six Months Ended













($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)









Jun. 2025









Jun. 2024









% Change

















Jun. 2025









Jun. 2024









% Change











Operating revenue





$





17,176









$





14,045









22.3





%













$





32,562









$





27,176









19.8





%









Interest income









18,467













15,654









18.0





%

















35,840













30,954









15.8





%









Interest expense









6,339













5,995









5.7





%

















12,432













12,115









2.6





%









Net interest income









12,128













9,659









25.6





%

















23,408













18,839









24.3





%









Provision for credit losses









597













-









N/M





















984













-









N/M













Noninterest income









5,048













4,386









15.1





%

















9,154













8,337









9.8





%









Noninterest expense









11,852













10,671









11.1





%

















24,262













20,953









15.8





%









Net income









3,852













3,113









23.7





%

















6,010













5,481









9.7





%









Adjusted Earnings per diluted share









0.58













0.46









26.1





%

















1.00













0.79









26.6





%









Earnings per diluted share









0.60













0.47









27.7





%

















0.93













0.82









13.4





%









Adjusted Return on Avg. Assets









1.00





%









0.92





%





8.7





%

















0.85





%









0.81





%





4.9





%









Return on average assets









1.03





%









0.93





%





10.8





%

















0.82





%









0.82





%





0.0





%









Adjusted Return on Avg. Equity









11.29





%









10.12





%





11.5





%

















10.54





%









8.45





%





24.7





%









Return on average equity









11.67





%









10.22





%





14.2





%

















9.19





%









9.02





%





1.9





%

















































“Our second quarter results highlight the execution of our growth strategy and disciplined operational management, and their positive impact on our results,” said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO. “Net income for the quarter was $3.9 million, a 23.7 percent increase from the prior-year quarter, with the GAAP DEPS of $0.60 up 27.7 percent from the prior year. Our solid second quarter performance reflects the first full quarter of contribution from the Marblehead acquisition which strengthened our liquidity position and further expanded our market presence in Northern Ohio.”





Net interest income for the quarter grew by 25.6 percent to $12.1 million compared to the previous year, driven by continued strong loan growth and stabilization of funding costs. Total loans increased by $89.3 million, compared to the prior year, and by $6.4 million from the linked quarter. Adjusted for the Marblehead acquisition, total loan growth would have been $71.3. Deposits rose $134.6 million, or 12.1 percent, to $1.25 billion, reflecting the impact of the acquisition and the strength of our new and existing client relationships. Adjusted for the acquisition, deposits increased $83.8 million from the prior year.







RESULTS OF OPERATIONS







In the second quarter of 2025, total operating revenue increased to $17.2 million, a 22.3 percent rise from $14.0 million in the prior year and an 11.6 percent increase from the linked quarter, driven by continued growth in both net interest income and noninterest income. Net interest income reached $12.1 million, a strong 25.6 percent year-over-year increase, reflecting higher interest income on loans, which rose by $2.2 million to $16.2 million. Deposit costs increased by 7.5 percent to $5.6 million but were partially offset by decreases in interest expense on other funding sources, resulting in a 5.7 percent increase in total interest expense compared to the prior year quarter. As a result, the net interest margin expanded by 36 basis points year-over-year to 3.48 percent, reflecting the continued strength of our interest-earning assets and stabilization of funding costs. Noninterest income for the quarter increased by 15.1 percent year-over-year to $5.0 million due primarily to improvements in gain on sale of mortgage loans and title insurance as well as modest increases in wealth management, mortgage loan servicing and customer service fees. These fees were partially offset by decreases in gain on sales of non-mortgage loans. “We continue to focus on maintaining a balanced growth strategy and diversified revenue stream coupled with effective cost management,” said Mr. Klein.







Mortgage Loan Business







Net mortgage banking revenue for the quarter reached $2.2 million, up $317,000 from the prior-year quarter. Loan servicing fees added $904,000 to revenue, reflecting an increase of $42,000 from the prior-year quarter. The OMSR net valuation adjustment for the second quarter of 2025 was a positive $159,000 compared to a positive $38,000 in the second quarter of 2024.











Mortgage Banking









































($ in thousands)









Jun. 2025









Mar. 2025









Dec. 2024









Sep. 2024









Jun. 2024













Prior Year





Growth











Mortgage originations





$





97,901









$





39,775









$





72,534









$





70,715









$





75,110













$





22,791













Mortgage sales









74,313













39,279













62,301













61,271













55,835

















18,478













Mortgage servicing portfolio









1,456,374













1,432,184













1,427,318













1,406,273













1,389,805

















66,569













Mortgage servicing rights









15,896













14,965













14,868













14,357













14,548

















1,348























































































Revenue







































Loan servicing fees









904













894













886













874













862

















42













OMSR amortization









(469





)









(294





)









(358





)









(370





)









(335





)













(134





)









Net administrative fees









435













600













528













504













527

















(92





)









OMSR valuation adjustment









159













11













288













(465





)









38

















121













Net loan servicing fees









594













611













816













39













565

















29













Gain on sale of mortgages









1,565













849













1,196













1,311













1,277

















288















Mortgage banking revenue, net









$









2,159













$









1,460













$









2,012













$









1,350













$









1,842

















$









317





















































Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense







"Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $5.0 million, up $661,000 or 15.1 percent from the prior-year quarter, primarily due to increased gains on sales of mortgage loans and OSMR, and increased title service and other revenue. Compared to the prior-year quarter, gains on sales of mortgage loans and OSMR grew modestly by $289,000 year over year, and title insurance revenue added $176,000, reflecting our revenue diversification strategy,” Mr. Klein noted.











Noninterest Income/Noninterest Expense





































($ in thousands, except ratios)













Jun. 2025









Mar. 2025









Dec. 2024









Sep. 2024









Jun. 2024













Prior Year





Growth











Noninterest Income (NII)









$





5,048









$





4,107









$





4,557









$





4,123









$





4,386













$





662













NII / Total Revenue













29.4





%









26.7





%









29.5





%









28.8





%









31.5





%













-2.1





%









NII / Average Assets













1.4





%









1.1





%









1.3





%









1.2





%









1.3





%













0.1





%









Total Revenue Growth













22.3





%









17.2





%









2.2





%









4.5





%









-0.6





%













22.9





%

















































Noninterest Expense (NIE)









$





11,852









$





12,410









$





11,003









$





11,003









$





10,671













$





1,181













Efficiency Ratio













68.9





%









80.0





%









71.1





%









76.8





%









75.9





%













-7.0





%









NIE / Average Assets













3.2





%









3.4





%









3.2





%









3.2





%









3.2





%













0.0





%









Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets









-1.8





%









-2.3





%









-1.8





%









-2.0





%









-1.9





%













0.1





%









Total Expense Growth













11.1





%









20.7





%









6.1





%









5.0





%









3.2





%













7.9





%

















































Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2025 was $11.9 million, up 11.1 percent from the prior year, driven primarily by increased salary and benefit expenses, data processing and professional fees.





“Our efficiency ratio in the second quarter of 2025 was 68.9 percent marking a solid improvement compared to the linked quarter and the prior year,” stated Mr. Klein.







Balance Sheet







As of June 30, 2025, SB Financial reported total assets of $1.49 billion, down slightly from the linked quarter but higher than the previous year. Year-over-year growth was primarily driven by a robust increase in the loan portfolio, which reached $1.09 billion, marking a $89.3 million or 8.9 percent increase year over year. Loan growth also included $18.0 million in loans added with the completion of the acquisition. Cash increased by $57.5 million from the prior year, including $35 million added from the liquidation of the acquired investment portfolio.





Total deposits increased to $1.25 billion, growing $134.6 million or 12.1 percent year over year, including $50.9 million in low-cost deposits from the acquisition and $83.8 million in organic deposit growth reflecting SB Financial’s successful efforts in deposit gathering and customer engagement within dynamic markets. Shareholders’ equity ended the quarter at $133.6 million, representing an $8.2 million increase from the prior year. This growth reflects management's ongoing commitment to enhancing shareholder value through solid earnings performance.





During the second quarter, SB Financial repurchased 124,000 shares, more than in the previous quarters as the Company made opportunistic purchases below our target range. This reflects the Company's commitment to returning value to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases while retaining adequate capital to support our long-term growth.





"As we progress through the second half of 2025, our balance sheet strength and strategic management of resources form a foundation to support our long-term strategic growth ambitions," said Mr. Klein. "Even in the current uncertain rate environment, we achieved our fifth consecutive quarter of sequential loan growth, with balances increasing by $89.3 million from the previous year, which included $71.3 million of organic loan growth. This performance underscores the strength of our deep client relationships and our sustained competitiveness in local markets as we pursue an innovative, “hybrid” office operating strategy. Our strong asset quality, supported by top-decile coverage ratios, remains a key component of our financial stability, which will enable us to take advantage of emerging opportunities while continuing to pursue operational excellence. Looking ahead, we are committed to driving shareholder value and sustaining robust financial performance as the economy evolves and stabilizes."











Loan Balances



































($ in thousands, except ratios)







Jun. 2025









Mar. 2025









Dec. 2024









Sep. 2024









Jun. 2024









Annual





Growth











Commercial





$





118,984









$





125,878









$





124,764









$





123,821









$





123,287









$





(4,303





)









% of Total









10.9





%









11.6





%









11.9





%









12.0





%









12.3





%









-3.5





%









Commercial RE









525,671













509,518













479,573













459,449













434,967













90,704













% of Total









48.0





%









46.8





%









45.8





%









44.6





%









43.3





%









20.9





%









Agriculture









60,924













61,443













64,680













64,887













64,329













(3,405





)









% of Total









5.6





%









5.6





%









6.2





%









6.3





%









6.4





%









-5.3





%









Residential RE









310,126













319,307













308,378













314,010













316,233













(6,107





)









% of Total









28.3





%









29.3





%









29.5





%









30.5





%









31.5





%









-1.9





%









Consumer & Other









79,014













72,128













69,340













67,788













66,574













12,440













% of Total









7.2





%









6.6





%









6.6





%









6.6





%









6.6





%









18.7





%











Total Loans









$









1,094,719













$









1,088,274













$









1,046,735













$









1,029,955













$









1,005,390













$









89,329















Total Growth Percentage





































8.9





%











































































Deposit Balances



































($ in thousands, except ratios)







Jun. 2025









Mar. 2025









Dec. 2024









Sep. 2024









Jun. 2024









Annual





Growth











Non-Int DDA





$





241,245









$





240,446









$





232,155









$





222,425









$





208,244









$





33,001













% of Total









19.3





%









18.9





%









20.1





%









19.2





%









18.7





%









15.8





%









Interest DDA









205,581













208,583













201,085













202,097













190,857













14,724













% of Total









16.4





%









16.4





%









17.4





%









17.4





%









17.1





%









7.7





%









Savings









282,311













285,902













237,987













241,761













231,855













50,456













% of Total









22.6





%









22.5





%









20.6





%









20.8





%









20.8





%









21.8





%









Money Market









249,536













257,013













222,161













228,182













225,650













23,886













% of Total









20.0





%









20.2





%









19.3





%









19.7





%









20.2





%









10.6





%









Time Deposits









271,149













279,276













259,217













265,068













258,582













12,567













% of Total









21.7





%









22.0





%









22.5





%









22.9





%









23.2





%









4.9





%











Total Deposits









$









1,249,822













$









1,271,220













$









1,152,605













$









1,159,533













$









1,115,188













$









134,634















Total Growth Percentage





































12.1





%











































Asset Quality







As of June 30, 2025, SB Financial continued to focus on strong asset quality metrics. Nonperforming assets totaled $6.2 million, representing 0.42 percent of total assets, an increase of $944,000 compared to $5.2 million or 0.39 percent of total assets reported in the prior year, but relatively stable compared to the linked quarter balance of $6.1 million, representing 0.41 percent of total assets.





The allowance for credit losses remained strong at 1.43 percent of total loans, providing 265.0 percent coverage of nonperforming loans, a level consistent with the linked quarter and reflective of our conservative approach to risk management. The net loan charge-offs to average loans ratio remained modest at 2 basis points, declining from 3 basis points in the linked quarter but up from the 1 basis point net recoveries recorded in the prior year. These metrics reflect disciplined credit practices and effective collateral management.





"Our asset quality metrics embody our approach and commitment to disciplined risk management within a dynamic economic environment," stated Mr. Klein. "While we observed an uptick in nonperforming assets compared to the prior year, our reserve coverage ratio and continued low charge-off levels underscore the quality of our loan portfolio and the strength of our lending relationships. We are committed to balancing our conservative approach in managing credit risk with the need to effectively manage our growth to enhance shareholder returns."











Nonperforming Assets





























Annual





Change











($ in thousands, except ratios)







Jun. 2025









Mar. 2025









Dec. 2024









Sep. 2024









Jun. 2024











Commercial & Agriculture





$





3,306









$





3,418









$





2,927









$





2,899









$





2,781









$





525













% of Total Com./Ag. loans









1.84





%









1.82





%









1.55





%









1.54





%









1.48





%









18.9





%









Commercial RE









816













798













807













813













475













341













% of Total CRE loans









0.16





%









0.16





%









0.17





%









0.18





%









0.11





%









71.8





%









Residential RE









1,577













1,608













1,539













1,536













1,247













330













% of Total Res. RE loans









0.51





%









0.50





%









0.50





%









0.49





%









0.39





%









26.5





%









Consumer & Other









205













227













243













270













231













(26





)









% of Total Con./Oth. loans









0.26





%









0.31





%









0.35





%









0.40





%









0.35





%









-11.3





%









Total Nonaccruing Loans









5,904













6,051













5,516













5,518













4,734













1,170













% of Total loans









0.54





%









0.56





%









0.53





%









0.54





%









0.47





%









24.7





%









Foreclosed Assets and Other Assets









284













73













-













-













510













(226





)









Total Change (%)





























-44.3





%









Total Nonperforming Assets





$





6,188









$





6,124









$





5,516









$





5,518









$





5,244









$





944













% of Total assets









0.42





%









0.41





%









0.40





%









0.40





%









0.39





%









18.00





%











































Webcast and Conference Call







The Company will hold the second quarter 2025earnings conference calland webcast on July 25, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. EDT. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469. The webcast can be accessed at



ir.yourstatebank.com



. An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website.







About SB Financial Group







Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 26 offices: 24 in ten Ohio counties and two in Northeast, Indiana, and 26 ATMs. State Bank has six loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and title opinions throughout the Tri-State and Kentucky. SB Financial’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market with the ticker symbol “SBFG”.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically pre-tax, pre-provision income, tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, total interest income – FTE, net interest income – FTE and net interest margin – FTE are used by the Company’s management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders. In addition, the Company excludes the OMSR valuation adjustment and any gain on sale of assets from net income to report a non-GAAP adjusted net income level. Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.







Investor Contact Information:







Mark A. Klein





Chairman, President and





Chief Executive Officer







Mark.Klein@YourStateBank.com







Anthony V. Cosentino





Executive Vice President and





Chief Financial Officer







Tony.Cosentino@YourStateBank.com

























SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

























CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited)





































































































June













March













December













September













June





























($ in thousands)

















2025





















2025





















2024





















2024





















2024





















































































ASSETS



























































Cash and due from banks









$





79,463













$





105,145













$





25,928













$





49,348













$





21,983





















Interest bearing time deposits













1,565

















1,565

















1,565

















1,706

















2,417





















Available-for-sale securities













195,955

















199,721

















201,587

















211,511

















207,856





















Loans held for sale













12,774

















4,286

















6,770

















8,927

















7,864





















Loans, net of unearned income













1,094,719

















1,088,274

















1,046,735

















1,029,955

















1,005,390





















Allowance for credit losses













(15,645





)













(15,391





)













(15,096





)













(15,278





)













(15,612





)

















Premises and equipment, net













21,857

















21,875

















20,456

















20,715

















20,860





















Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost













5,466

















5,340

















5,223

















5,223

















5,204





















Foreclosed assets













284

















73

















-

















-

















510





















Interest receivable













5,299

















5,072

















4,908

















4,842

















4,818





















Goodwill













27,158

















27,158

















23,239

















23,239

















23,239





















Cash value of life insurance













31,060

















30,871

















30,685

















30,488

















30,294





















Mortgage servicing rights













15,458

















14,965

















14,868

















14,357

















14,548





















Other assets













10,888

















12,048

















12,649

















8,916

















12,815





























































































Total assets









$





1,486,301













$





1,501,002













$





1,379,517













$





1,393,949













$





1,342,186



















































































































































































































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



























































Deposits





























































Non interest bearing demand









$





241,245













$





240,446













$





232,155













$





222,425













$





208,244

























Interest bearing demand













205,581

















208,583

















201,085

















202,097

















190,857

























Savings













282,311

















285,902

















237,987

















241,761

















231,855

























Money market













249,536

















257,013

















222,161

















228,182

















225,650

























Time deposits













271,149

















279,276

















259,217

















265,068

















258,582





























































































Total deposits













1,249,822

















1,271,220

















1,152,605

















1,159,533

















1,115,188





















































































Short-term borrowings













15,640

















11,058

















10,585

















15,240

















15,178





















Federal Home Loan Bank advances













35,000

















35,000

















35,000

















35,000

















35,000





















Trust preferred securities













10,310

















10,310

















10,310

















10,310

















10,310





















Subordinated debt net of issuance costs













19,715

















19,702

















19,690

















19,678

















19,666





















Interest payable













2,258

















2,634

















2,351

















3,374

















2,944





















Other liabilities













19,908

















19,552

















21,468

















17,973

















18,421





























































































Total liabilities













1,352,653

















1,369,476

















1,252,009

















1,261,108

















1,216,707





















































































Shareholders' Equity





























































Common stock













61,319

















61,319

















61,319

















61,319

















61,319

























Additional paid-in capital













15,139

















14,955

















15,194

















15,090

















15,195

























Retained earnings













120,273

















117,397

















116,186

















113,515

















112,104

























Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(25,492





)













(26,872





)













(30,234





)













(24,870





)













(31,801





)





















Treasury stock













(37,591





)













(35,273





)













(34,957





)













(32,213





)













(31,338





)

























































































Total shareholders' equity













133,648

















131,526

















127,508

















132,841

















125,479





























































































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





$





1,486,301













$





1,501,002













$





1,379,517













$





1,393,949













$





1,342,186































































































SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)

















































































($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)













At and for the Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended





























































































June













March













December













September













June













June













June











Interest income











2025













2025

















2024

















2024

















2024

















2025













2024















Loans





































































Taxable









$





16,059









$





15,244









$





14,920













$





14,513









$





13,883













$





31,303









$





27,430













Tax exempt













116













115













122

















127













124

















231













247













Securities





































































Taxable













1,133













1,169













1,178

















1,192













1,226

















2,302













2,500













Tax exempt













35













38













35

















37













37

















73













74













Other interest income













1,124













806













592

















679













384

















1,930













703













Total interest income













18,467













17,372













16,847

















16,548













15,654

















35,839













30,954













































































Interest expense





































































Deposits













5,597













5,352













5,169

















5,568













5,208

















10,949













10,298













Repurchase agreements & other













21













24













41

















43













36

















45













70













Federal Home Loan Bank advances









366













362













369

















369













370

















728













983













Trust preferred securities













161













160













177

















187













187

















321













375













Subordinated debt













194













195













194

















195













194

















389













389













Total interest expense













6,339













6,093













5,950

















6,362













5,995

















12,432













12,115



















































































































































Net interest income















12,128













11,279













10,897

















10,186













9,659

















23,407













18,839

















































































Provision for credit losses













597













387













(76





)













200













-

















984













-















































































Net interest income after provision





































































for loan losses















11,531













10,892













10,973

















9,986













9,659

















22,423













18,839













































































Noninterest income





































































Wealth management fees













859













864













916

















882













848

















1,723













1,713













Customer service fees













886













879













842

















870













875

















1,765













1,755













Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR









1,566













849













1,196

















1,311













1,277

















2,415













2,058













Mortgage loan servicing fees, net













594













611













816

















39













565

















1,205













1,328













Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans









82













15













10

















20













105

















97













115













Title insurance revenue













582













397













478

















485













406

















979













672













Net gain on sales of securities













-













-













-

















-













-

















-













-













Gain (loss) on sale of assets













-













-













-

















200













-

















-













-













Other













479













492













299

















316













310

















971













696













Total noninterest income













5,048













4,107













4,557

















4,123













4,386

















9,155













8,337













































































Noninterest expense





































































Salaries and employee benefits













6,595













6,237













6,185

















6,057













6,009

















12,832













11,361













Net occupancy expense













793













893













702

















706













707

















1,686













1,476













Equipment expense













1,121













1,072













1,127

















1,069













1,060

















2,193













2,137













Data processing fees













888













1,439













821

















758













727

















2,327













1,496













Professional fees













892













1,034













895

















659













615

















1,926













1,373













Marketing expense













190













165













207

















241













176

















355













373













Telephone and communication expense













125













139













136

















128













156

















264













261













Postage and delivery expense













107













137













116

















145













89

















244













186













State, local and other taxes













268













224













224

















208













230

















492













475













Employee expense













176













174













168

















228













159

















350













337













Other expenses













697













896













422

















804













743

















1,593













1,478













Total noninterest expense













11,852













12,410













11,003

















11,003













10,671

















24,262













20,953



















































































































































Income before income tax expense















4,727













2,589













4,527

















3,106













3,374

















7,316













6,223













Income tax expense













875













431













892

















752













261

















1,306













742















































































Net income















$





3,852









$





2,158









$





3,635













$





2,354









$





3,113













$





6,010









$





5,481















































































Common share data:







































































Basic earnings per common share









$





0.60









$





0.33









$





0.55













$





0.35









$





0.47













$





0.93









$





0.82













Diluted earnings per common share





$





0.60









$





0.33









$





0.55













$





0.35









$





0.47













$





0.93









$





0.82















































































Average shares outstanding (in thousands):







































































Basic:













6,448













6,481













6,575

















6,660













6,692

















6,464













6,703













Diluted:













6,459













6,502













6,599

















6,675













6,700

















6,483













6,715



























































































SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.













CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited)













































































($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)









At and for the Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended





















































































June













March













December













September













June













June













June













SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS

















2025





















2025





















2024





















2024





















2024





















2025





















2024















































































Net interest income









$





12,128













$





11,279













$





10,897













$





10,186













$





9,659













$





23,407













$





18,839













Tax-equivalent adjustment













40

















41

















42

















44

















43

















81

















85













Tax-equivalent net interest income













12,168

















11,320

















10,939

















10,230

















9,702

















23,488

















18,924













Provision for credit loss













597

















387

















(76





)













200

















-

















984

















-













Noninterest income













5,048

















4,107

















4,557

















4,123

















4,386

















9,155

















8,337













Total operating revenue













17,176

















15,386

















15,454

















14,309

















14,045

















32,562

















27,176













Noninterest expense













11,852

















12,410

















11,003

















11,003

















10,671

















24,262

















20,953













Pre-tax pre-provision income













5,324

















2,976

















4,451

















3,306

















3,374

















8,300

















6,223













Net income













3,852

















2,158

















3,635

















2,354

















3,113

















6,010

















5,481















































































PER SHARE INFORMATION:



































































Basic earnings per share (EPS)













0.60

















0.33

















0.55

















0.35

















0.47

















0.93

















0.82













Diluted earnings per share













0.60

















0.33

















0.55

















0.35

















0.47

















0.93

















0.82













Common dividends













0.150

















0.145

















0.145

















0.140

















0.140

















0.295

















0.275













Book value per common share













21.02

















20.29

















19.64

















20.05

















18.80

















21.02

















18.80













Tangible book value per common share (TBV)













16.44

















15.79

















16.00

















16.49

















15.26

















16.44

















15.26













Market price per common share













19.10

















20.82

















20.91

















20.56

















14.00

















19.10

















14.00













Market price to TBV













116.2





%













131.8





%













130.7





%













124.7





%













91.8





%













116.2





%













0.92













Market price to trailing 12 month EPS













10.4

















12.2

















12.1

















11.8

















7.9

















10.4

















7.9















































































PERFORMANCE RATIOS:



































































Return on average assets (ROAA)













1.03





%













0.60





%













1.04





%













0.68





%













0.93





%













0.82





%













0.82





%









Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA













1.42





%













0.83





%













1.27





%













0.96





%













1.01





%













0.88





%













1.00





%









Return on average equity (ROE)













11.67





%













6.63





%













11.07





%













7.28





%













10.22





%













9.19





%













9.02





%









Return on average tangible equity













14.97





%













8.32





%













13.51





%













8.92





%













12.66





%













11.64





%













11.21





%









Efficiency ratio













68.90





%













80.00





%













71.09





%













76.78





%













75.86





%













74.14





%













76.98





%









Earning asset yield













5.29





%













5.23





%













5.18





%













5.16





%













5.02





%













5.25





%













4.96





%









Cost of interest bearing liabilities













2.33





%













2.32





%













2.36





%













2.53





%













2.47





%













2.30





%













2.51





%









Net interest margin













3.48





%













3.40





%













3.35





%













3.17





%













3.12





%













3.43





%













3.04





%









Tax equivalent effect













0.01





%













0.01





%













0.01





%













0.02





%













0.01





%













0.01





%













0.01





%









Net interest margin, tax equivalent













3.49





%













3.41





%













3.36





%













3.19





%













3.13





%













3.44





%













3.05





%









Non interest income/Average assets













1.35





%













1.14





%













1.30





%













1.19





%













1.31





%













1.25





%













1.25





%









Non interest expense/Average assets













3.17





%













3.45





%













3.14





%













3.18





%













3.20





%













3.31





%













3.15





%









Net noninterest expense/Average assets













-1.82





%













-2.31





%













-1.84





%













-1.99





%













-1.88





%













-2.06





%













-1.90





%











































































ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:



































































Gross charge-offs













49

















86

















195

















29

















-

















135

















66













Recoveries













3

















2

















13

















2

















16

















5

















25













Net charge-offs













46

















84

















182

















27

















(16





)













130

















41













Nonperforming loans/Total loans













0.54





%













0.56





%













0.53





%













0.54





%













0.47





%













0.54





%













0.47





%









Nonperforming assets/Loans & OREO













0.57





%













0.56





%













0.53





%













0.54





%













0.52





%













0.57





%













0.52





%









Nonperforming assets/Total assets













0.42





%













0.41





%













0.40





%













0.40





%













0.39





%













0.42





%













0.39





%









Allowance for credit loss/Nonperforming loans













264.99





%













254.35





%













273.68





%













276.83





%













329.78





%













264.99





%













329.78





%









Allowance for credit loss/Total loans













1.43





%













1.41





%













1.44





%













1.48





%













1.55





%













1.43





%













1.55





%









Net loan charge-offs/Average loans (ann.)













0.02





%













0.03





%













0.07





%













0.01





%













(0.01





%)













0.02





%













0.01





%











































































CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS:



































































Loans/ Deposits













87.59





%













85.61





%













90.81





%













88.82





%













90.15





%













87.59





%













90.15





%









Equity/ Assets













8.99





%













8.76





%













9.24





%













9.53





%













9.35





%













8.99





%













9.35





%









Tangible equity/Tangible assets













7.17





%













6.96





%













7.66





%













7.97





%













7.72





%













7.17





%













7.72





%









Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank)













12.53





%













12.35





%













13.43





%













13.19





%













13.98





%













12.53





%













13.98





%











































































END OF PERIOD BALANCES



































































Total assets













1,486,301

















1,501,002

















1,379,517

















1,393,949

















1,342,186

















1,486,301

















1,342,186













Total loans













1,094,719

















1,088,274

















1,046,735

















1,029,955

















1,005,390

















1,094,719

















1,005,390













Deposits













1,249,822

















1,271,220

















1,152,605

















1,159,533

















1,115,188

















1,249,822

















1,115,188













Shareholders equity













133,648

















131,526

















127,508

















132,841

















125,479

















133,648

















125,479













Goodwill and intangibles













29,107

















29,125

















23,597

















23,613

















23,630

















29,107

















23,630













Tangible equity













104,541

















102,401

















103,911

















109,228

















101,849

















104,541

















101,849













Mortgage servicing portfolio













1,456,374

















1,432,184

















1,427,318

















1,406,273

















1,389,805

















1,456,374

















1,389,805













Wealth/Brokerage assets under care













536,836

















519,158

















547,697

















557,724

















525,713

















536,836

















525,713













Total assets under care













3,479,511

















3,452,344

















3,354,532

















3,357,946

















3,257,704

















3,479,511

















3,257,704













Full-time equivalent employees













256

















262

















252

















248

















249

















256

















249













Period end common shares outstanding













6,359

















6,483

















6,494

















6,624

















6,676

















6,359

















6,676













Market capitalization (all)













121,453

















134,982

















135,780

















136,189

















93,458

















121,453

















93,458















































































AVERAGE BALANCES



































































Total assets













1,498,756

















1,459,896

















1,395,473

















1,376,849

















1,342,847

















1,479,613

















1,337,244













Total earning assets













1,399,485

















1,346,354

















1,301,872

















1,283,407

















1,246,099

















1,377,780

















1,246,956













Total loans













1,094,199

















1,076,328

















1,040,580

















1,018,262

















1,005,018

















1,085,313

















999,164













Deposits













1,270,798

















1,227,449

















1,163,531

















1,145,964

















1,120,367

















1,249,885

















1,106,633













Shareholders equity













132,353

















131,944

















130,647

















128,608

















122,510

















131,849

















121,474













Goodwill and intangibles













29,116

















26,714

















23,605

















23,621

















23,638

















27,742

















23,646













Tangible equity













103,237

















105,230

















107,042

















104,987

















98,872

















104,107

















97,828













Average basic shares outstanding













6,448

















6,481

















6,575

















6,660

















6,692

















6,464

















6,703













Average diluted shares outstanding













6,459

















6,502

















6,599

















6,675

















6,700

















6,483

















6,715

















































































