SB Financial Group Reports First Quarter 2025 Earnings with 23.2% Increase in Adjusted Net Income

SB Financial Group reports a 23.2% increase in adjusted net income for Q1 2025, driven by loan and deposit growth.

SB Financial Group, Inc. reported its first-quarter earnings for 2025, showing a 23.2% increase in adjusted net income to $2.7 million, despite incurring $0.7 million in nonrecurring merger expenses. The completion of Marblehead Bank's acquisition enhanced liquidity by adding $56 million in low-cost deposits and $19 million in loans. The company experienced a robust interest income growth of 13.5%, alongside loan growth of 9.8% year-over-year. While unadjusted net income was slightly down from the previous year, tangible book value per share increased to $15.79, reflecting a 5.8% year-over-year rise. The firm highlighted its strong asset quality and commitment to sustainable growth through effective management, even amid economic uncertainties.

Potential Positives

Adjusted net income of $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2025 represents a 23.2% increase from the prior year, indicating healthy growth in profitability.

Successful completion of the Marblehead Bank acquisition significantly strengthened the company's liquidity position, adding $56 million in low-cost deposits and $19 million in loans.

Net interest income reached $11.3 million, reflecting a strong year-over-year increase of 22.9%, underpinned by consistent loan growth and effective management of funding costs.

Total deposits increased to $1.27 billion, growing $159.7 million or 14.4% from the prior-year quarter, showcasing the company's successful deposit-gathering efforts and client trust.

Potential Negatives

Unadjusted net income and earnings per share (EPS) decreased compared to the prior year quarter, indicating potential struggles despite adjusted earnings growth.

Noninterest expenses increased significantly by 20.7% year-over-year, raising concerns about cost management and operational efficiency.

The increase in nonperforming assets compared to the previous year could indicate potential issues in credit quality and risk management.

FAQ

What were SB Financial's Q1 2025 earnings results?

SB Financial reported an adjusted net income of $2.7 million and adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (DEPS) of $0.42, reflecting a 23.2% increase from the prior year.

How did the Marblehead Bank acquisition impact SB Financial?

The acquisition added $56 million in low-cost deposits and $19 million in loans, strengthening liquidity and market presence in Northern Ohio.

What drove revenue growth for SB Financial in Q1 2025?

Revenue grew due to a 13.5% increase in interest income, reaching $17.4 million, and a 3.9% rise in noninterest income.

How did SB Financial manage its expenses in the first quarter of 2025?

Noninterest expense increased by 20.7% to $12.4 million, impacted by one-time merger costs, but adjusted costs showed only a 10.7% rise.

What is SB Financial's outlook for 2025?

SB Financial aims to drive shareholder value and maintain robust performance amid economic challenges, focusing on organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

Full Release



DEFIANCE, Ohio, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG)



(“SB Financial” or the “Company”)



,



a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services today reported earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.







First Quarter 2025 Highlights Over the First Quarter Prior Year Include:









Adjusted net income of $2.7 million, after accounting for $0.7 million of nonrecurring merger expenses, was up 23.2 percent from the prior year adjusted net income of $2.2 million, with adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (“DEPS”) of $0.42. Unadjusted net income and EPS were slightly below the prior year quarter.



Adjusted net income of $2.7 million, after accounting for $0.7 million of nonrecurring merger expenses, was up 23.2 percent from the prior year adjusted net income of $2.2 million, with adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (“DEPS”) of $0.42. Unadjusted net income and EPS were slightly below the prior year quarter.



Successful completion of the Marblehead Bank acquisition, adding $56 million of low-cost deposits and $19 million in loans.



Successful completion of the Marblehead Bank acquisition, adding $56 million of low-cost deposits and $19 million in loans.



Interest income of $17.4 million increased by 13.5 percent from $15.3 million reported in the prior year quarter.



Interest income of $17.4 million increased by 13.5 percent from $15.3 million reported in the prior year quarter.



Loan growth of $96.7 million, or 9.8 percent from the prior-year quarter, with growth from the linked quarter of $41.6 million. This was our fourth consecutive quarter of sequential expanding loan growth, year over year. Growth adjusted for the Marblehead acquisition would be $78.2 and $23.1 million, from the linked quarter.



Loan growth of $96.7 million, or 9.8 percent from the prior-year quarter, with growth from the linked quarter of $41.6 million. This was our fourth consecutive quarter of sequential expanding loan growth, year over year. Growth adjusted for the Marblehead acquisition would be $78.2 and $23.1 million, from the linked quarter.



Deposit growth of $159.7 million, or 14.4 percent from the prior-year quarter, with growth from the linked quarter of $119.4 million. Growth adjusted for the Marblehead acquisition would be $103.7 and $63.4 million, from the linked quarter.



Deposit growth of $159.7 million, or 14.4 percent from the prior-year quarter, with growth from the linked quarter of $119.4 million. Growth adjusted for the Marblehead acquisition would be $103.7 and $63.4 million, from the linked quarter.



Tangible book value (“TBV”) per share ended the quarter at $15.79 up $0.86 per share or 5.8 percent from the prior year quarter. Absent the per share dilution from the acquisition of $0.87, TBV would have been up $1.73 per share or 11.6 percent.













Earnings Highlights









Three Months Ended













($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)









Mar. 2025









Mar. 2024









% Change











Operating revenue





$





15,386









$





13,131









17.2





%









Interest income









17,372













15,300









13.5





%









Interest expense









6,093













6,120









-0.4





%









Net interest income









11,279













9,180









22.9





%









Provision for credit losses









387













-









N/M









Noninterest income









4,107













3,951









3.9





%









Noninterest expense









12,410













10,282









20.7





%









Net income









2,158













2,368









-8.9





%









Merger adjusted Earnings per diluted share









0.42













0.33









27.3





%









Earnings per diluted share









0.33













0.35









-5.7





%









Merger adjusted Return on Avg. Assets









0.76





%









0.67%









13.4





%









Return on average assets









0.60





%









0.71%









-15.5





%









Merger adjusted Return on Avg. Equity









8.35





%









7.26%









15.0





%









Return on average equity









6.63





%









7.72%









-14.1





%













“Our first quarter results highlight the value of our growth strategy, even in the midst of temporary economic uncertainty,” said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO. “Merger adjusted net income for the quarter was $2.7 million, a 22.3 percent increase from the prior-year quarter, with the GAAP EPS of $0.33 slightly down from the prior year. The successful closing of the acquisition in the first quarter significantly strengthened our liquidity position through their low-cost deposit base and further expanded our market presence in Northern Ohio. This marks an important milestone in executing our long-term growth strategy to grow organically and through M & A.”





Interest income for the quarter grew by 13.5 percent to $17.4 million compared to the previous year, driven by continued strong loan growth. Total loans increased by $96.7 million, compared to the prior year, and by $41.5 million from the linked quarter. Adjusted for the Marblehead acquisition, total loan growth would have been $78.2 and $23.1 million, respectively. Deposits rose by $158.9 million, or 14.3 percent, to $1.27 billion, a result of the acquisition and a testament to the trust our clients place in us. Adjusted for the acquisition, deposit growth would have been $102.9 and $62.6 million, respectively.







RESULTS OF OPERATIONS









Consolidated Revenue







In the first quarter of 2025, total operating revenue increased to $15.4 million, a 17.2 percent rise from $13.1 million in the prior year and a slight 0.1 percent decrease from the linked quarter, driven by growth in both net interest income and noninterest income. Net interest income reached $11.3 million, a strong 22.9 percent year-over-year increase, reflecting higher interest income on loans, which rose by $1.7 million to $15.4 million. Deposit costs increased by 5.1 percent to $5.4 million, but were largely offset by decreases in interest expense on other funding sources, resulting in a 0.4 percent decrease in total interest expense compared to the prior year quarter. As a result, the net interest margin expanded by 41 basis points year-over-year to 3.40 percent, reflecting the continued strength of our interest-earning assets and disciplined management of our funding costs. Noninterest income for the quarter increased by 3.9 percent year-over-year to $4.1 million due to improvements in gains on sale and title insurance, partially offset by decreases in mortgage loan servicing fees. Looking ahead, we remain focused on maintaining a balanced strategy that drives sustainable revenue growth while effectively managing costs, ensuring consistent value creation for our shareholders.







Mortgage Loan Business







Net mortgage banking revenue for the quarter reached $1.5 million, down $84,000 from the prior-year quarter. Loan servicing fees added $894,000 to revenue, reflecting an increase of $39,000 from the prior year quarter. The OMSR net valuation adjustment for the first quarter of 2025 was a positive $11,000 compared to a positive $181,000 in the first quarter of 2024.











































Mortgage Banking





































($ in thousands)









Mar. 2025









Dec. 2024









Sep. 2024









Jun. 2024









Mar. 2024









Prior Year





Growth











Mortgage originations





$





39,775









$





72,534









$





70,715









$





75,110









$





42,912









$





(3,137





)









Mortgage sales









39,279













62,301













61,271













55,835













36,623













2,656













Mortgage servicing portfolio









1,432,184













1,427,318













1,406,273













1,389,805













1,371,713













60,471













Mortgage servicing rights









14,965













14,868













14,357













14,548













14,191













774















































































Revenue



































Loan servicing fees









894













886













874













862













855













39













OMSR amortization









(294





)









(358





)









(370





)









(335





)









(273





)









(21





)









Net administrative fees









600













528













504













527













582













18













OMSR valuation adjustment









11













288













(465





)









38













181













(170





)









Net loan servicing fees









611













816













39













565













763













(152





)









Gain on sale of mortgages









849













1,196













1,311













1,277













781













68















Mortgage banking revenue, net









$









1,460













$









2,012













$









1,350













$









1,842













$









1,544













$









(84









)













































Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense







"Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $4.1 million, up $156,000 or 3.9 percent from the prior-year quarter, primarily due to increased gains on sales of mortgage loans and OSMR, and increased title service and other revenue. Compared to the prior-year quarter, gains on sales of mortgage loans and OSMR grew modestly by $68,000 year over year, and title insurance revenue added $131,000, reflecting the consistent benefit of our revenue diversification strategy,” Mr. Klein noted.















































Noninterest Income/Noninterest Expense

































($ in thousands, except ratios)













Mar. 2025









Dec. 2024









Sep. 2024









Jun. 2024









Mar. 2024









Prior Year





Growth











Noninterest Income (NII)









$





4,107









$





4,557









$





4,123









$





4,386









$





3,951









$





156













NII / Total Revenue













26.7%













29.5%













28.8%













31.5%













30.1%













-3.4%













NII / Average Assets













1.1%













1.3%













1.2%













1.3%













1.2%













-0.1%













Total Revenue Growth













17.2%













2.2%













4.5%













-0.6%













-6.1%













23.3%

































































































Noninterest Expense (NIE)









$





12,410









$





11,003









$





11,003









$





10,671









$





10,282









$





2,128













Efficiency Ratio













80.0%













71.1%













76.8%













75.9%













78.2%













1.8%













NIE / Average Assets













3.4%













3.2%













3.2%













3.2%













3.1%













0.3%













Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets









-2.3%













-1.9%













-2.0%













-1.9%













-1.9%













-0.4%













Total Expense Growth













20.7%













6.1%













5.0%













3.2%













-4.6%













25.3%

















Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 was impacted by the one-time merger related expenses of $726,000. Adjusting for these expenses and the $300,000 in Marblehead operating expenses for the quarter, total operating costs were up just 3.5 percent from the linked quarter and 10.7 percent.





“Our efficiency ratio in the first quarter of 2025 was 76.0 percent when we factor out the merger related costs, which was an improvement compared to the prior year.” stated Mr. Klein.







Balance Sheet







As of March 31, 2025, SB Financial reported total assets of $1.50 billion, higher from both the linked quarter and the previous year. This growth was primarily driven by a robust increase in the loan portfolio, which reached $1.09 billion, marking a $96.7 million or 9.8 percent increase year over year. Loan growth also included $18.7 million in loans added with the completion of the acquisition. Cash increased by $78.5 million from the prior year, including $35 million added from the liquidation of the acquired investment portfolio.





Total deposits increased to $1.27 billion, growing $158.9 million or 14.3 percent year over year, including $56 million in low-cost deposits from the acquisition and $102.9 million in organic deposit growth reflecting SB Financial’s successful efforts in deposit gathering and customer engagement. Shareholders’ equity ended the quarter at $131.5 million, representing a $7.8 million increase from the prior year. This growth reflects management's commitment to enhancing shareholder value and the Company’s disciplined approach to capital management.





During the first quarter, SB Financial repurchased 26,446 shares, less than previous quarters as the average price was above our target range. This reflects the Company's dedication to returning value to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases while retaining adequate capital to support our long-term growth.





"As we progress through the remainder of 2025, our balance sheet strength and strategic management of resources highlight our long-term strategic growth ambitions, both organically and through successful acquisitions," said Mr. Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO. "Even in the current challenging rate environment, we achieved our fourth consecutive quarter of loan growth, with balances increasing by $96.7 million from the previous year, which included $78.2 million of organic loan growth. This performance underscores the strength of our deep client relationships and our continued competitiveness in the market. Our strong asset quality, supported by top-decile coverage ratios, remains a cornerstone of our financial stability, which we will leverage to take advantage of emerging opportunities while maintaining our focus on operational excellence. Looking ahead, we are committed to driving shareholder value and sustaining robust financial performance as the economic landscape stabilizes."











































Loan Balances



































($ in thousands, except ratios)







Mar. 2025









Dec. 2024









Sep. 2024









Jun. 2024









Mar. 2024









Annual





Growth











Commercial





$





125,878









$





124,764









$





123,821









$





123,287









$





120,016









$





5,862













% of Total









11.6%













11.9%













12.0%













12.3%













12.1%













4.9%













Commercial RE









509,518













479,573













459,449













434,967













429,362













80,156













% of Total









46.8%













45.8%













44.6%













43.3%













43.3%













18.7%













Agriculture









61,443













64,680













64,887













64,329













62,365













(922





)









% of Total









5.6%













6.2%













6.3%













6.4%













6.3%













-1.5%













Residential RE









319,307













308,378













314,010













316,233













314,668













4,639













% of Total









29.3%













29.5%













30.5%













31.5%













31.7%













1.5%













Consumer & Other









72,128













69,340













67,788













66,574













65,141













6,987













% of Total









6.6%













6.6%













6.6%













6.6%













6.6%













10.7%















Total Loans









$









1,088,274













$









1,046,735













$









1,029,955













$









1,005,390













$









991,552













$









96,722















Total Growth Percentage





































9.8%















































































Deposit Balances



































($ in thousands, except ratios)







Mar. 2025









Dec. 2024









Sep. 2024









Jun. 2024









Mar. 2024









Annual





Growth











Non-Int DDA





$





240,446









$





232,155









$





222,425









$





208,244









$





219,395









$





21,051













% of Total









18.9%













20.1%













19.2%













18.7%













19.7%













9.6%













Interest DDA









208,583













201,085













202,097













190,857













169,171













39,412













% of Total









16.4%













17.4%













17.4%













17.1%













15.2%













23.3%













Savings









285,902













237,987













241,761













231,855













244,157













41,745













% of Total









22.5%













20.6%













20.8%













20.8%













21.9%













17.1%













Money Market









257,013













222,161













228,182













225,650













221,362













35,651













% of Total









20.2%













19.3%













19.7%













20.2%













19.9%













16.1%













Time Deposits









279,276













259,217













265,068













258,582













258,257













21,019













% of Total









22.0%













22.5%













22.9%













23.2%













23.2%













8.1%















Total Deposits









$









1,271,220













$









1,152,605













$









1,159,533













$









1,115,188













$









1,112,342













$









158,878















Total Growth Percentage





































14.3%















































Asset Quality







As of March 31, 2025, SB Financial continued to demonstrate strong asset quality metrics. Nonperforming assets totaled $6.1 million, representing 0.41 percent of total assets, an increase of $3.2 million compared to $2.9 million or 0.22 percent of total assets reported in the prior year. This year-over-year growth was driven by weakness in three credits that we continue to expect to resolve favorably in 2025.





The allowance for credit losses remained strong at 1.41 percent of total loans, providing 254.4 percent coverage of nonperforming loans, a level slightly lower than the linked quarter but indicative of our conservative approach to risk management amid the current environment. The net loan charge-offs to average loans ratio remained modest at 3 basis points, improving from 7 basis points in the prior quarter and consistent with the year-ago period, reflecting disciplined credit practices and effective collateral management.





"Our asset quality metrics fully illustrate the diligence of our approach and commitment to disciplined risk management," stated Mark Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO. "While we observed a slight uptick in nonperforming assets compared to the prior year, our reserve coverage ratio and continued low charge-off levels underscore the quality of our loan portfolio. We remain focused on balancing our conservative approach in maintaining the integrity of our credit processes with the need to effectively manage our balance sheet for long-term growth."











































Nonperforming Assets











































($ in thousands, except ratios)







Mar. 2025









Dec. 2024









Sep. 2024









Jun. 2024









Mar. 2024













Annual





Change











Commercial & Agriculture





$





3,418









$





2,927









$





2,899









$





2,781









$





897









$





2,521













% of Total Com./Ag. loans









1.82%













1.55%













1.54%













1.48%













0.49%













281.0%













Commercial RE









798













807













813













475













49













749













% of Total CRE loans









0.16%













0.17%













0.18%













0.11%













0.01%













1528.6%













Residential RE









1,608













1,539













1,536













1,247













1,295













313













% of Total Res. RE loans









0.50%













0.50%













0.49%













0.39%













0.41%













24.2%













Consumer & Other









227













243













270













231













193













34













% of Total Con./Oth. loans









0.31%













0.35%













0.40%













0.35%













0.30%













17.6%













Total Nonaccruing Loans









6,051













5,516













5,518













4,734













2,434













3,617













% of Total loans









0.56%













0.53%













0.54%













0.47%













0.25%













148.6%













Foreclosed Assets and Other Assets









73













-













-













510













510













(437





)









Total Change (%)





























-85.7%













Total Nonperforming Assets





$





6,124









$





5,516









$





5,518









$





5,244









$





2,944









$





3,180













% of Total assets









0.41%













0.40%













0.40%













0.39%













0.22%













108.02%



















Webcast and Conference Call







The Company will hold the first quarter 2025earnings conference calland webcast on May 2, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. EDT. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469. The webcast can be accessed at



ir.yourstatebank.com



. An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website.







About SB Financial Group







Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 26 offices: 24 in ten Ohio counties and two in Northeast, Indiana, and 26 ATMs. State Bank has six loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and title opinions throughout the Tri-State and Kentucky. SB Financial’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market with the ticker symbol “SBFG”.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically pre-tax, pre-provision income, tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, total interest income – FTE, net interest income – FTE and net interest margin – FTE are used by the Company’s management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders. In addition, the Company excludes the OMSR valuation adjustment and any gain on sale of assets from net income to report a non-GAAP adjusted net income level. Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.







Investor Contact Information:







Mark A. Klein





Chairman, President and





Chief Executive Officer







Mark.Klein@YourStateBank.com







Anthony V. Cosentino





Executive Vice President and





Chief Financial Officer







Tony.Cosentino@YourStateBank.com





























SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.





















CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited)





























































































March













December













September













June













March

























($ in thousands)

















2025





















2024





















2024





















2024





















2024













































































ASSETS























































Cash and due from banks









$





105,145













$





25,928













$





49,348













$





21,983













$





26,602

















Interest bearing time deposits













1,565

















1,565

















1,706

















2,417

















2,417

















Available-for-sale securities













199,721

















201,587

















211,511

















207,856

















213,239

















Loans held for sale













4,286

















6,770

















8,927

















7,864

















4,730

















Loans, net of unearned income













1,088,274

















1,046,735

















1,029,955

















1,005,390

















991,552

















Allowance for credit losses













(15,391





)













(15,096





)













(15,278





)













(15,612





)













(15,643





)













Premises and equipment, net













21,875

















20,456

















20,715

















20,860

















20,985

















Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost













5,340

















5,223

















5,223

















5,204

















6,512

















Foreclosed assets and other assets













73

















-

















-

















510

















510

















Interest receivable













5,072

















4,908

















4,842

















4,818

















3,706

















Goodwill













27,158

















23,239

















23,239

















23,239

















23,239

















Cash value of life insurance













30,871

















30,685

















30,488

















30,294

















30,103

















Mortgage servicing rights













14,965

















14,868

















14,357

















14,548

















14,191

















Other assets













12,048

















12,649

















8,916

















12,815

















13,869





















































































Total assets









$





1,501,002













$





1,379,517













$





1,393,949













$





1,342,186













$





1,336,012



































































































































































































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY























































Deposits

























































Non interest bearing demand









$





240,446













$





232,155













$





222,425













$





208,244













$





219,395





















Interest bearing demand













208,583

















201,085

















202,097

















190,857

















169,171





















Savings













285,902

















237,987

















241,761

















231,855

















244,157





















Money market













257,013

















222,161

















228,182

















225,650

















221,362





















Time deposits













279,276

















259,217

















265,068

















258,582

















258,257





















































































Total deposits













1,271,220

















1,152,605

















1,159,533

















1,115,188

















1,112,342













































































Short-term borrowings













11,058

















10,585

















15,240

















15,178

















12,916

















Federal Home Loan Bank advances













35,000

















35,000

















35,000

















35,000

















35,000

















Trust preferred securities













10,310

















10,310

















10,310

















10,310

















10,310

















Subordinated debt net of issuance costs













19,702

















19,690

















19,678

















19,666

















19,654

















Interest payable













2,634

















2,351

















3,374

















2,944

















2,772

















Other liabilities













19,552

















21,468

















17,973

















18,421

















19,295





















































































Total liabilities













1,369,476

















1,252,009

















1,261,108

















1,216,707

















1,212,289













































































Shareholders' Equity

























































Common stock













61,319

















61,319

















61,319

















61,319

















61,319





















Additional paid-in capital













14,955

















15,194

















15,090

















15,195

















14,978





















Retained earnings













117,397

















116,186

















113,515

















112,104

















109,938





















Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(26,872





)













(30,234





)













(24,870





)













(31,801





)













(31,547





)

















Treasury stock













(35,273





)













(34,957





)













(32,213





)













(31,338





)













(30,965





)

















































































Total shareholders' equity













131,526

















127,508

















132,841

















125,479

















123,723





















































































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





$





1,501,002













$





1,379,517













$





1,393,949













$





1,342,186













$





1,336,012



































SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)





































































($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)













At and for the Three Months Ended





















































































March













December













September













June













March











Interest income















2025

















2024





















2024

















2024





















2024



















Loans





















































Taxable









$





15,244









$





14,920













$





14,513









$





13,883













$





13,547

















Tax exempt













115













122

















127













124

















123

















Securities





















































Taxable













1,169













1,178

















1,192













1,226

















1,274

















Tax exempt













38













35

















37













37

















37

















Other interest income













806













592

















679













384

















319













































































Total interest income













17,372













16,847

















16,548













15,654

















15,300





































































Interest expense

























































Deposits













5,352













5,169

















5,568













5,208

















5,090

















Repurchase agreements & other













24













41

















43













36

















34

















Federal Home Loan Bank advances









362













369

















369













370

















613

















Trust preferred securities













160













177

















187













187

















188

















Subordinated debt













195













194

















195













194

















195













































































Total interest expense













6,093













5,950

















6,362













5,995

















6,120































































































































Net interest income















11,279













10,897

















10,186













9,659

















9,180









































































Provision for credit losses













387













(76





)













200













-

















-







































































Net interest income after provision





















































for loan losses



















10,892













10,973

















9,986













9,659

















9,180





































































Noninterest income





















































Wealth management fees













864













916

















882













848

















865

















Customer service fees













879













842

















870













875

















880

















Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR









849













1,196

















1,311













1,277

















781

















Mortgage loan servicing fees, net













611













816

















39













565

















763

















Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans









15













10

















20













105

















10

















Title insurance revenue













397













478

















485













406

















266

















Net gain on sales of securities













-













-

















-













-

















-

















Gain (loss) on sale of assets













-













-

















200













-

















-

















Other













492













299

















316













310

















386













































































Total noninterest income













4,107













4,557

















4,123













4,386

















3,951





































































Noninterest expense





















































Salaries and employee benefits













6,237













6,185

















6,057













6,009

















5,352

















Net occupancy expense













893













702

















706













707

















769

















Equipment expense













1,072













1,127

















1,069













1,060

















1,077

















Data processing fees













1,439













821

















758













727

















769

















Professional fees













1,034













895

















659













615

















758

















Marketing expense













165













207

















241













176

















197

















Telephone and communication expense













139













136

















128













156

















105

















Postage and delivery expense













137













116

















145













89

















97

















State, local and other taxes













224













224

















208













230

















245

















Employee expense













174













168

















228













159

















178

















Other expenses













896













422

















804













743

















735













































































Total noninterest expense













12,410













11,003

















11,003













10,671

















10,282































































































































Income before income tax expense















2,589













4,527

















3,106













3,374

















2,849









































































Income tax expense













431













892

















752













261

















481







































































Net income



















$





2,158









$





3,635













$





2,354









$





3,113













$





2,368







































































Common share data:























































Basic earnings per common share









$





0.33









$





0.55













$





0.35









$





0.47













$





0.35

















Diluted earnings per common share





$





0.33









$





0.55













$





0.35









$





0.47













$





0.35







































































Average shares outstanding (in thousands):























































Basic:













6,481













6,575

















6,660













6,692

















6,715

















Diluted:













6,502













6,599

















6,675













6,700

















6,723



































SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.













CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited)





























































($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)









At and for the Three Months Ended





































































March













December













September













June













March













SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS

















2025





















2024





















2024





















2024





















2024































































Net interest income









$





11,279













$





10,897













$





10,186













$





9,659













$





9,180













Tax-equivalent adjustment













41

















42

















44

















43

















43













Tax-equivalent net interest income













11,320

















10,939

















10,230

















9,702

















9,223













Provision for credit loss













387

















(76





)













200

















-

















-













Noninterest income













4,107

















4,557

















4,123

















4,386

















3,951













Total operating revenue













15,386

















15,454

















14,309

















14,045

















13,131













Noninterest expense













12,410

















11,003

















11,003

















10,671

















10,282













Pre-tax pre-provision income













2,976

















4,451

















3,306

















3,374

















2,849













Net income













2,158

















3,635

















2,354

















3,113

















2,368































































PER SHARE INFORMATION:



















































Basic earnings per share (EPS)













0.33

















0.55

















0.35

















0.47

















0.35













Diluted earnings per share













0.33

















0.55

















0.35

















0.47

















0.35













Common dividends













0.145

















0.145

















0.140

















0.140

















0.135













Book value per common share













20.29

















19.64

















20.05

















18.80

















18.46













Tangible book value per common share (TBV)













15.79

















16.00

















16.49

















15.26

















14.93













Market price per common share













20.82

















20.91

















20.56

















14.00

















13.78













Market price to TBV













131.8





%













130.7





%













124.7





%













91.8





%













92.3





%









Market price to trailing 12 month EPS













12.2

















12.1

















11.8

















7.9

















7.9































































PERFORMANCE RATIOS:



















































Return on average assets (ROAA)













0.60





%













1.04





%













0.68





%













0.93





%













0.71





%









Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA













0.83





%













1.28





%













0.96





%













1.01





%













0.86





%









Return on average equity (ROE)













6.63





%













11.13





%













7.32





%













10.16





%













7.72





%









Return on average tangible equity













8.32





%













13.58





%













8.97





%













12.59





%













9.55





%









Efficiency ratio













80.00





%













71.09





%













76.78





%













75.86





%













78.17





%









Earning asset yield













5.23





%













5.18





%













5.16





%













5.02





%













4.97





%









Cost of interest bearing liabilities













2.32





%













2.36





%













2.53





%













2.47





%













2.55





%









Net interest margin













3.40





%













3.35





%













3.17





%













3.10





%













2.99





%









Tax equivalent effect













0.01





%













0.01





%













0.02





%













0.01





%













0.01





%









Net interest margin, tax equivalent













3.41





%













3.36





%













3.19





%













3.11





%













3.00





%









Non interest income/Average assets













1.14





%













1.31





%













1.20





%













1.31





%













1.19





%









Non interest expense/Average assets













3.45





%













3.15





%













3.20





%













3.18





%













3.08





%









Net noninterest expense/Average assets













-2.31





%













-1.85





%













-2.00





%













-1.87





%













-1.90





%



























































ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:



















































Gross charge-offs













87

















195

















29

















-

















66













Recoveries













2

















13

















2

















16

















9













Net charge-offs













85

















182

















27

















(16





)













57













Nonperforming loans/Total loans













0.56





%













0.53





%













0.54





%













0.47





%













0.25





%









Nonperforming assets/Loans & OREO













0.56





%













0.53





%













0.54





%













0.52





%













0.30





%









Nonperforming assets/Total assets













0.41





%













0.40





%













0.40





%













0.39





%













0.22





%









Allowance for credit loss/Nonperforming loans













254.35





%













273.68





%













276.83





%













329.78





%













642.69





%









Allowance for credit loss/Total loans













1.41





%













1.44





%













1.48





%













1.55





%













1.58





%









Net loan charge-offs/Average loans (ann.)













0.03





%













0.07





%













0.01





%













(0.01





%)













0.02





%



























































CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS:



















































Loans/ Deposits













85.61





%













90.81





%













88.82





%













90.15





%













89.14





%









Equity/ Assets













8.76





%













9.24





%













9.53





%













9.35





%













9.26





%









Tangible equity/Tangible assets













6.96





%













7.66





%













7.97





%













7.72





%













7.63





%









Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank)













12.35





%













13.43





%













13.19





%













13.98





%













13.84





%



























































END OF PERIOD BALANCES



















































Total assets













1,501,002

















1,379,517

















1,393,949

















1,342,186

















1,336,012













Total loans













1,088,274

















1,046,735

















1,029,955

















1,005,390

















991,552













Deposits













1,271,220

















1,152,605

















1,159,533

















1,115,188

















1,112,342













Shareholders equity













131,526

















127,508

















132,841

















125,479

















123,723













Goodwill and intangibles













29,125

















23,597

















23,613

















23,630

















23,646













Tangible equity













102,401

















103,911

















109,228

















101,849

















100,077













Mortgage servicing portfolio













1,432,184

















1,427,318

















1,406,273

















1,389,805

















1,371,713













Wealth/Brokerage assets under care













519,158

















547,697

















557,724

















525,713

















525,517













Total assets under care













3,452,344

















3,354,532

















3,357,946

















3,257,704

















3,233,242













Full-time equivalent employees













262

















252

















248

















249

















245













Period end common shares outstanding













6,483

















6,494

















6,624

















6,676

















6,702













Market capitalization (all)













134,982

















135,780

















136,189

















93,458

















92,359































































AVERAGE BALANCES



















































Total assets













1,459,896

















1,395,473

















1,376,849

















1,342,847

















1,333,236













Total earning assets













1,346,354

















1,301,872

















1,283,407

















1,246,099

















1,230,736













Total loans













1,076,328

















1,040,580

















1,018,262

















1,005,018

















993,310













Deposits













1,227,449

















1,163,531

















1,145,964

















1,120,367

















1,091,803













Shareholders equity













131,944

















130,647

















128,608

















122,510

















123,058













Goodwill and intangibles













26,714

















23,605

















23,621

















23,638

















23,654













Tangible equity













105,230

















107,042

















104,987

















98,872

















99,404













Average basic shares outstanding













6,481

















6,575

















6,660

















6,692

















6,715













Average diluted shares outstanding













6,502

















6,599

















6,675

















6,700

















6,723

























