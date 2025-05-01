SB Financial Group Reports First Quarter 2025 Earnings with 23.2% Increase in Adjusted Net Income

SB Financial Group reports a 23.2% increase in adjusted net income for Q1 2025, driven by loan and deposit growth.
SB Financial Group, Inc. reported its first-quarter earnings for 2025, showing a 23.2% increase in adjusted net income to $2.7 million, despite incurring $0.7 million in nonrecurring merger expenses. The completion of Marblehead Bank's acquisition enhanced liquidity by adding $56 million in low-cost deposits and $19 million in loans. The company experienced a robust interest income growth of 13.5%, alongside loan growth of 9.8% year-over-year. While unadjusted net income was slightly down from the previous year, tangible book value per share increased to $15.79, reflecting a 5.8% year-over-year rise. The firm highlighted its strong asset quality and commitment to sustainable growth through effective management, even amid economic uncertainties.
Potential Positives
- Adjusted net income of $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2025 represents a 23.2% increase from the prior year, indicating healthy growth in profitability.
- Successful completion of the Marblehead Bank acquisition significantly strengthened the company's liquidity position, adding $56 million in low-cost deposits and $19 million in loans.
- Net interest income reached $11.3 million, reflecting a strong year-over-year increase of 22.9%, underpinned by consistent loan growth and effective management of funding costs.
- Total deposits increased to $1.27 billion, growing $159.7 million or 14.4% from the prior-year quarter, showcasing the company's successful deposit-gathering efforts and client trust.
Potential Negatives
- Unadjusted net income and earnings per share (EPS) decreased compared to the prior year quarter, indicating potential struggles despite adjusted earnings growth.
- Noninterest expenses increased significantly by 20.7% year-over-year, raising concerns about cost management and operational efficiency.
- The increase in nonperforming assets compared to the previous year could indicate potential issues in credit quality and risk management.
FAQ
What were SB Financial's Q1 2025 earnings results?
SB Financial reported an adjusted net income of $2.7 million and adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (DEPS) of $0.42, reflecting a 23.2% increase from the prior year.
How did the Marblehead Bank acquisition impact SB Financial?
The acquisition added $56 million in low-cost deposits and $19 million in loans, strengthening liquidity and market presence in Northern Ohio.
What drove revenue growth for SB Financial in Q1 2025?
Revenue grew due to a 13.5% increase in interest income, reaching $17.4 million, and a 3.9% rise in noninterest income.
How did SB Financial manage its expenses in the first quarter of 2025?
Noninterest expense increased by 20.7% to $12.4 million, impacted by one-time merger costs, but adjusted costs showed only a 10.7% rise.
What is SB Financial's outlook for 2025?
SB Financial aims to drive shareholder value and maintain robust performance amid economic challenges, focusing on organic growth and strategic acquisitions.
$SBFG Insider Trading Activity
$SBFG insiders have traded $SBFG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBFG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID A. HOMOELLE (EVP OF SUBSIDIARY) has made 1 purchase buying 322 shares for an estimated $6,810 and 1 sale selling 937 shares for an estimated $21,953.
- RICHARD L HARDGROVE sold 1,200 shares for an estimated $25,800
- GEORGE W CARTER purchased 134 shares for an estimated $2,824
$SBFG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $SBFG stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 560,646 shares (+1991.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,723,107
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 240,071 shares (+235.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,019,884
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 119,608 shares (-20.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,501,003
- PETIOLE USA LTD removed 79,623 shares (-30.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,664,916
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 28,076 shares (+215.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $587,069
- O'SHAUGHNESSY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 22,321 shares (+189.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $466,732
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 13,525 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $282,807
DEFIANCE, Ohio, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG)
(“SB Financial” or the “Company”)
,
a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services today reported earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.
First Quarter 2025 Highlights Over the First Quarter Prior Year Include:
Adjusted net income of $2.7 million, after accounting for $0.7 million of nonrecurring merger expenses, was up 23.2 percent from the prior year adjusted net income of $2.2 million, with adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (“DEPS”) of $0.42. Unadjusted net income and EPS were slightly below the prior year quarter.
Successful completion of the Marblehead Bank acquisition, adding $56 million of low-cost deposits and $19 million in loans.
Interest income of $17.4 million increased by 13.5 percent from $15.3 million reported in the prior year quarter.
Loan growth of $96.7 million, or 9.8 percent from the prior-year quarter, with growth from the linked quarter of $41.6 million. This was our fourth consecutive quarter of sequential expanding loan growth, year over year. Growth adjusted for the Marblehead acquisition would be $78.2 and $23.1 million, from the linked quarter.
Deposit growth of $159.7 million, or 14.4 percent from the prior-year quarter, with growth from the linked quarter of $119.4 million. Growth adjusted for the Marblehead acquisition would be $103.7 and $63.4 million, from the linked quarter.
Tangible book value (“TBV”) per share ended the quarter at $15.79 up $0.86 per share or 5.8 percent from the prior year quarter. Absent the per share dilution from the acquisition of $0.87, TBV would have been up $1.73 per share or 11.6 percent.
Earnings Highlights
Three Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)
Mar. 2025
Mar. 2024
% Change
Operating revenue
$
15,386
$
13,131
17.2
%
Interest income
17,372
15,300
13.5
%
Interest expense
6,093
6,120
-0.4
%
Net interest income
11,279
9,180
22.9
%
Provision for credit losses
387
-
N/M
Noninterest income
4,107
3,951
3.9
%
Noninterest expense
12,410
10,282
20.7
%
Net income
2,158
2,368
-8.9
%
Merger adjusted Earnings per diluted share
0.42
0.33
27.3
%
Earnings per diluted share
0.33
0.35
-5.7
%
Merger adjusted Return on Avg. Assets
0.76
%
0.67%
13.4
%
Return on average assets
0.60
%
0.71%
-15.5
%
Merger adjusted Return on Avg. Equity
8.35
%
7.26%
15.0
%
Return on average equity
6.63
%
7.72%
-14.1
%
“Our first quarter results highlight the value of our growth strategy, even in the midst of temporary economic uncertainty,” said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO. “Merger adjusted net income for the quarter was $2.7 million, a 22.3 percent increase from the prior-year quarter, with the GAAP EPS of $0.33 slightly down from the prior year. The successful closing of the acquisition in the first quarter significantly strengthened our liquidity position through their low-cost deposit base and further expanded our market presence in Northern Ohio. This marks an important milestone in executing our long-term growth strategy to grow organically and through M & A.”
Interest income for the quarter grew by 13.5 percent to $17.4 million compared to the previous year, driven by continued strong loan growth. Total loans increased by $96.7 million, compared to the prior year, and by $41.5 million from the linked quarter. Adjusted for the Marblehead acquisition, total loan growth would have been $78.2 and $23.1 million, respectively. Deposits rose by $158.9 million, or 14.3 percent, to $1.27 billion, a result of the acquisition and a testament to the trust our clients place in us. Adjusted for the acquisition, deposit growth would have been $102.9 and $62.6 million, respectively.
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Consolidated Revenue
In the first quarter of 2025, total operating revenue increased to $15.4 million, a 17.2 percent rise from $13.1 million in the prior year and a slight 0.1 percent decrease from the linked quarter, driven by growth in both net interest income and noninterest income. Net interest income reached $11.3 million, a strong 22.9 percent year-over-year increase, reflecting higher interest income on loans, which rose by $1.7 million to $15.4 million. Deposit costs increased by 5.1 percent to $5.4 million, but were largely offset by decreases in interest expense on other funding sources, resulting in a 0.4 percent decrease in total interest expense compared to the prior year quarter. As a result, the net interest margin expanded by 41 basis points year-over-year to 3.40 percent, reflecting the continued strength of our interest-earning assets and disciplined management of our funding costs. Noninterest income for the quarter increased by 3.9 percent year-over-year to $4.1 million due to improvements in gains on sale and title insurance, partially offset by decreases in mortgage loan servicing fees. Looking ahead, we remain focused on maintaining a balanced strategy that drives sustainable revenue growth while effectively managing costs, ensuring consistent value creation for our shareholders.
Mortgage Loan Business
Net mortgage banking revenue for the quarter reached $1.5 million, down $84,000 from the prior-year quarter. Loan servicing fees added $894,000 to revenue, reflecting an increase of $39,000 from the prior year quarter. The OMSR net valuation adjustment for the first quarter of 2025 was a positive $11,000 compared to a positive $181,000 in the first quarter of 2024.
Mortgage Banking
($ in thousands)
Mar. 2025
Dec. 2024
Sep. 2024
Jun. 2024
Mar. 2024
Prior Year
Growth
Mortgage originations
$
39,775
$
72,534
$
70,715
$
75,110
$
42,912
$
(3,137
)
Mortgage sales
39,279
62,301
61,271
55,835
36,623
2,656
Mortgage servicing portfolio
1,432,184
1,427,318
1,406,273
1,389,805
1,371,713
60,471
Mortgage servicing rights
14,965
14,868
14,357
14,548
14,191
774
Revenue
Loan servicing fees
894
886
874
862
855
39
OMSR amortization
(294
)
(358
)
(370
)
(335
)
(273
)
(21
)
Net administrative fees
600
528
504
527
582
18
OMSR valuation adjustment
11
288
(465
)
38
181
(170
)
Net loan servicing fees
611
816
39
565
763
(152
)
Gain on sale of mortgages
849
1,196
1,311
1,277
781
68
Mortgage banking revenue, net
$
1,460
$
2,012
$
1,350
$
1,842
$
1,544
$
(84
)
Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense
"Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $4.1 million, up $156,000 or 3.9 percent from the prior-year quarter, primarily due to increased gains on sales of mortgage loans and OSMR, and increased title service and other revenue. Compared to the prior-year quarter, gains on sales of mortgage loans and OSMR grew modestly by $68,000 year over year, and title insurance revenue added $131,000, reflecting the consistent benefit of our revenue diversification strategy,” Mr. Klein noted.
Noninterest Income/Noninterest Expense
($ in thousands, except ratios)
Mar. 2025
Dec. 2024
Sep. 2024
Jun. 2024
Mar. 2024
Prior Year
Growth
Noninterest Income (NII)
$
4,107
$
4,557
$
4,123
$
4,386
$
3,951
$
156
NII / Total Revenue
26.7%
29.5%
28.8%
31.5%
30.1%
-3.4%
NII / Average Assets
1.1%
1.3%
1.2%
1.3%
1.2%
-0.1%
Total Revenue Growth
17.2%
2.2%
4.5%
-0.6%
-6.1%
23.3%
Noninterest Expense (NIE)
$
12,410
$
11,003
$
11,003
$
10,671
$
10,282
$
2,128
Efficiency Ratio
80.0%
71.1%
76.8%
75.9%
78.2%
1.8%
NIE / Average Assets
3.4%
3.2%
3.2%
3.2%
3.1%
0.3%
Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets
-2.3%
-1.9%
-2.0%
-1.9%
-1.9%
-0.4%
Total Expense Growth
20.7%
6.1%
5.0%
3.2%
-4.6%
25.3%
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 was impacted by the one-time merger related expenses of $726,000. Adjusting for these expenses and the $300,000 in Marblehead operating expenses for the quarter, total operating costs were up just 3.5 percent from the linked quarter and 10.7 percent.
“Our efficiency ratio in the first quarter of 2025 was 76.0 percent when we factor out the merger related costs, which was an improvement compared to the prior year.” stated Mr. Klein.
Balance Sheet
As of March 31, 2025, SB Financial reported total assets of $1.50 billion, higher from both the linked quarter and the previous year. This growth was primarily driven by a robust increase in the loan portfolio, which reached $1.09 billion, marking a $96.7 million or 9.8 percent increase year over year. Loan growth also included $18.7 million in loans added with the completion of the acquisition. Cash increased by $78.5 million from the prior year, including $35 million added from the liquidation of the acquired investment portfolio.
Total deposits increased to $1.27 billion, growing $158.9 million or 14.3 percent year over year, including $56 million in low-cost deposits from the acquisition and $102.9 million in organic deposit growth reflecting SB Financial’s successful efforts in deposit gathering and customer engagement. Shareholders’ equity ended the quarter at $131.5 million, representing a $7.8 million increase from the prior year. This growth reflects management's commitment to enhancing shareholder value and the Company’s disciplined approach to capital management.
During the first quarter, SB Financial repurchased 26,446 shares, less than previous quarters as the average price was above our target range. This reflects the Company's dedication to returning value to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases while retaining adequate capital to support our long-term growth.
"As we progress through the remainder of 2025, our balance sheet strength and strategic management of resources highlight our long-term strategic growth ambitions, both organically and through successful acquisitions," said Mr. Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO. "Even in the current challenging rate environment, we achieved our fourth consecutive quarter of loan growth, with balances increasing by $96.7 million from the previous year, which included $78.2 million of organic loan growth. This performance underscores the strength of our deep client relationships and our continued competitiveness in the market. Our strong asset quality, supported by top-decile coverage ratios, remains a cornerstone of our financial stability, which we will leverage to take advantage of emerging opportunities while maintaining our focus on operational excellence. Looking ahead, we are committed to driving shareholder value and sustaining robust financial performance as the economic landscape stabilizes."
Loan Balances
($ in thousands, except ratios)
Mar. 2025
Dec. 2024
Sep. 2024
Jun. 2024
Mar. 2024
Annual
Growth
Commercial
$
125,878
$
124,764
$
123,821
$
123,287
$
120,016
$
5,862
% of Total
11.6%
11.9%
12.0%
12.3%
12.1%
4.9%
Commercial RE
509,518
479,573
459,449
434,967
429,362
80,156
% of Total
46.8%
45.8%
44.6%
43.3%
43.3%
18.7%
Agriculture
61,443
64,680
64,887
64,329
62,365
(922
)
% of Total
5.6%
6.2%
6.3%
6.4%
6.3%
-1.5%
Residential RE
319,307
308,378
314,010
316,233
314,668
4,639
% of Total
29.3%
29.5%
30.5%
31.5%
31.7%
1.5%
Consumer & Other
72,128
69,340
67,788
66,574
65,141
6,987
% of Total
6.6%
6.6%
6.6%
6.6%
6.6%
10.7%
Total Loans
$
1,088,274
$
1,046,735
$
1,029,955
$
1,005,390
$
991,552
$
96,722
Total Growth Percentage
9.8%
Deposit Balances
($ in thousands, except ratios)
Mar. 2025
Dec. 2024
Sep. 2024
Jun. 2024
Mar. 2024
Annual
Growth
Non-Int DDA
$
240,446
$
232,155
$
222,425
$
208,244
$
219,395
$
21,051
% of Total
18.9%
20.1%
19.2%
18.7%
19.7%
9.6%
Interest DDA
208,583
201,085
202,097
190,857
169,171
39,412
% of Total
16.4%
17.4%
17.4%
17.1%
15.2%
23.3%
Savings
285,902
237,987
241,761
231,855
244,157
41,745
% of Total
22.5%
20.6%
20.8%
20.8%
21.9%
17.1%
Money Market
257,013
222,161
228,182
225,650
221,362
35,651
% of Total
20.2%
19.3%
19.7%
20.2%
19.9%
16.1%
Time Deposits
279,276
259,217
265,068
258,582
258,257
21,019
% of Total
22.0%
22.5%
22.9%
23.2%
23.2%
8.1%
Total Deposits
$
1,271,220
$
1,152,605
$
1,159,533
$
1,115,188
$
1,112,342
$
158,878
Total Growth Percentage
14.3%
Asset Quality
As of March 31, 2025, SB Financial continued to demonstrate strong asset quality metrics. Nonperforming assets totaled $6.1 million, representing 0.41 percent of total assets, an increase of $3.2 million compared to $2.9 million or 0.22 percent of total assets reported in the prior year. This year-over-year growth was driven by weakness in three credits that we continue to expect to resolve favorably in 2025.
The allowance for credit losses remained strong at 1.41 percent of total loans, providing 254.4 percent coverage of nonperforming loans, a level slightly lower than the linked quarter but indicative of our conservative approach to risk management amid the current environment. The net loan charge-offs to average loans ratio remained modest at 3 basis points, improving from 7 basis points in the prior quarter and consistent with the year-ago period, reflecting disciplined credit practices and effective collateral management.
"Our asset quality metrics fully illustrate the diligence of our approach and commitment to disciplined risk management," stated Mark Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO. "While we observed a slight uptick in nonperforming assets compared to the prior year, our reserve coverage ratio and continued low charge-off levels underscore the quality of our loan portfolio. We remain focused on balancing our conservative approach in maintaining the integrity of our credit processes with the need to effectively manage our balance sheet for long-term growth."
Nonperforming Assets
($ in thousands, except ratios)
Mar. 2025
Dec. 2024
Sep. 2024
Jun. 2024
Mar. 2024
Annual
Change
Commercial & Agriculture
$
3,418
$
2,927
$
2,899
$
2,781
$
897
$
2,521
% of Total Com./Ag. loans
1.82%
1.55%
1.54%
1.48%
0.49%
281.0%
Commercial RE
798
807
813
475
49
749
% of Total CRE loans
0.16%
0.17%
0.18%
0.11%
0.01%
1528.6%
Residential RE
1,608
1,539
1,536
1,247
1,295
313
% of Total Res. RE loans
0.50%
0.50%
0.49%
0.39%
0.41%
24.2%
Consumer & Other
227
243
270
231
193
34
% of Total Con./Oth. loans
0.31%
0.35%
0.40%
0.35%
0.30%
17.6%
Total Nonaccruing Loans
6,051
5,516
5,518
4,734
2,434
3,617
% of Total loans
0.56%
0.53%
0.54%
0.47%
0.25%
148.6%
Foreclosed Assets and Other Assets
73
-
-
510
510
(437
)
Total Change (%)
-85.7%
Total Nonperforming Assets
$
6,124
$
5,516
$
5,518
$
5,244
$
2,944
$
3,180
% of Total assets
0.41%
0.40%
0.40%
0.39%
0.22%
108.02%
Webcast and Conference Call
The Company will hold the first quarter 2025earnings conference calland webcast on May 2, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. EDT. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469. The webcast can be accessed at
ir.yourstatebank.com
. An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website.
About SB Financial Group
Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 26 offices: 24 in ten Ohio counties and two in Northeast, Indiana, and 26 ATMs. State Bank has six loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and title opinions throughout the Tri-State and Kentucky. SB Financial’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market with the ticker symbol “SBFG”.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically pre-tax, pre-provision income, tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, total interest income – FTE, net interest income – FTE and net interest margin – FTE are used by the Company’s management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders. In addition, the Company excludes the OMSR valuation adjustment and any gain on sale of assets from net income to report a non-GAAP adjusted net income level. Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.
Investor Contact Information:
Mark A. Klein
Chairman, President and
Chief Executive Officer
Mark.Klein@YourStateBank.com
Anthony V. Cosentino
Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
Tony.Cosentino@YourStateBank.com
SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited)
March
December
September
June
March
($ in thousands)
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
105,145
$
25,928
$
49,348
$
21,983
$
26,602
Interest bearing time deposits
1,565
1,565
1,706
2,417
2,417
Available-for-sale securities
199,721
201,587
211,511
207,856
213,239
Loans held for sale
4,286
6,770
8,927
7,864
4,730
Loans, net of unearned income
1,088,274
1,046,735
1,029,955
1,005,390
991,552
Allowance for credit losses
(15,391
)
(15,096
)
(15,278
)
(15,612
)
(15,643
)
Premises and equipment, net
21,875
20,456
20,715
20,860
20,985
Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost
5,340
5,223
5,223
5,204
6,512
Foreclosed assets and other assets
73
-
-
510
510
Interest receivable
5,072
4,908
4,842
4,818
3,706
Goodwill
27,158
23,239
23,239
23,239
23,239
Cash value of life insurance
30,871
30,685
30,488
30,294
30,103
Mortgage servicing rights
14,965
14,868
14,357
14,548
14,191
Other assets
12,048
12,649
8,916
12,815
13,869
Total assets
$
1,501,002
$
1,379,517
$
1,393,949
$
1,342,186
$
1,336,012
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
Non interest bearing demand
$
240,446
$
232,155
$
222,425
$
208,244
$
219,395
Interest bearing demand
208,583
201,085
202,097
190,857
169,171
Savings
285,902
237,987
241,761
231,855
244,157
Money market
257,013
222,161
228,182
225,650
221,362
Time deposits
279,276
259,217
265,068
258,582
258,257
Total deposits
1,271,220
1,152,605
1,159,533
1,115,188
1,112,342
Short-term borrowings
11,058
10,585
15,240
15,178
12,916
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
35,000
35,000
35,000
35,000
35,000
Trust preferred securities
10,310
10,310
10,310
10,310
10,310
Subordinated debt net of issuance costs
19,702
19,690
19,678
19,666
19,654
Interest payable
2,634
2,351
3,374
2,944
2,772
Other liabilities
19,552
21,468
17,973
18,421
19,295
Total liabilities
1,369,476
1,252,009
1,261,108
1,216,707
1,212,289
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock
61,319
61,319
61,319
61,319
61,319
Additional paid-in capital
14,955
15,194
15,090
15,195
14,978
Retained earnings
117,397
116,186
113,515
112,104
109,938
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(26,872
)
(30,234
)
(24,870
)
(31,801
)
(31,547
)
Treasury stock
(35,273
)
(34,957
)
(32,213
)
(31,338
)
(30,965
)
Total shareholders' equity
131,526
127,508
132,841
125,479
123,723
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,501,002
$
1,379,517
$
1,393,949
$
1,342,186
$
1,336,012
SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)
At and for the Three Months Ended
March
December
September
June
March
Interest income
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Loans
Taxable
$
15,244
$
14,920
$
14,513
$
13,883
$
13,547
Tax exempt
115
122
127
124
123
Securities
Taxable
1,169
1,178
1,192
1,226
1,274
Tax exempt
38
35
37
37
37
Other interest income
806
592
679
384
319
Total interest income
17,372
16,847
16,548
15,654
15,300
Interest expense
Deposits
5,352
5,169
5,568
5,208
5,090
Repurchase agreements & other
24
41
43
36
34
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
362
369
369
370
613
Trust preferred securities
160
177
187
187
188
Subordinated debt
195
194
195
194
195
Total interest expense
6,093
5,950
6,362
5,995
6,120
Net interest income
11,279
10,897
10,186
9,659
9,180
Provision for credit losses
387
(76
)
200
-
-
Net interest income after provision
for loan losses
10,892
10,973
9,986
9,659
9,180
Noninterest income
Wealth management fees
864
916
882
848
865
Customer service fees
879
842
870
875
880
Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR
849
1,196
1,311
1,277
781
Mortgage loan servicing fees, net
611
816
39
565
763
Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans
15
10
20
105
10
Title insurance revenue
397
478
485
406
266
Net gain on sales of securities
-
-
-
-
-
Gain (loss) on sale of assets
-
-
200
-
-
Other
492
299
316
310
386
Total noninterest income
4,107
4,557
4,123
4,386
3,951
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
6,237
6,185
6,057
6,009
5,352
Net occupancy expense
893
702
706
707
769
Equipment expense
1,072
1,127
1,069
1,060
1,077
Data processing fees
1,439
821
758
727
769
Professional fees
1,034
895
659
615
758
Marketing expense
165
207
241
176
197
Telephone and communication expense
139
136
128
156
105
Postage and delivery expense
137
116
145
89
97
State, local and other taxes
224
224
208
230
245
Employee expense
174
168
228
159
178
Other expenses
896
422
804
743
735
Total noninterest expense
12,410
11,003
11,003
10,671
10,282
Income before income tax expense
2,589
4,527
3,106
3,374
2,849
Income tax expense
431
892
752
261
481
Net income
$
2,158
$
3,635
$
2,354
$
3,113
$
2,368
Common share data:
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.33
$
0.55
$
0.35
$
0.47
$
0.35
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.33
$
0.55
$
0.35
$
0.47
$
0.35
Average shares outstanding (in thousands):
Basic:
6,481
6,575
6,660
6,692
6,715
Diluted:
6,502
6,599
6,675
6,700
6,723
SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited)
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)
At and for the Three Months Ended
March
December
September
June
March
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Net interest income
$
11,279
$
10,897
$
10,186
$
9,659
$
9,180
Tax-equivalent adjustment
41
42
44
43
43
Tax-equivalent net interest income
11,320
10,939
10,230
9,702
9,223
Provision for credit loss
387
(76
)
200
-
-
Noninterest income
4,107
4,557
4,123
4,386
3,951
Total operating revenue
15,386
15,454
14,309
14,045
13,131
Noninterest expense
12,410
11,003
11,003
10,671
10,282
Pre-tax pre-provision income
2,976
4,451
3,306
3,374
2,849
Net income
2,158
3,635
2,354
3,113
2,368
PER SHARE INFORMATION:
Basic earnings per share (EPS)
0.33
0.55
0.35
0.47
0.35
Diluted earnings per share
0.33
0.55
0.35
0.47
0.35
Common dividends
0.145
0.145
0.140
0.140
0.135
Book value per common share
20.29
19.64
20.05
18.80
18.46
Tangible book value per common share (TBV)
15.79
16.00
16.49
15.26
14.93
Market price per common share
20.82
20.91
20.56
14.00
13.78
Market price to TBV
131.8
%
130.7
%
124.7
%
91.8
%
92.3
%
Market price to trailing 12 month EPS
12.2
12.1
11.8
7.9
7.9
PERFORMANCE RATIOS:
Return on average assets (ROAA)
0.60
%
1.04
%
0.68
%
0.93
%
0.71
%
Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA
0.83
%
1.28
%
0.96
%
1.01
%
0.86
%
Return on average equity (ROE)
6.63
%
11.13
%
7.32
%
10.16
%
7.72
%
Return on average tangible equity
8.32
%
13.58
%
8.97
%
12.59
%
9.55
%
Efficiency ratio
80.00
%
71.09
%
76.78
%
75.86
%
78.17
%
Earning asset yield
5.23
%
5.18
%
5.16
%
5.02
%
4.97
%
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
2.32
%
2.36
%
2.53
%
2.47
%
2.55
%
Net interest margin
3.40
%
3.35
%
3.17
%
3.10
%
2.99
%
Tax equivalent effect
0.01
%
0.01
%
0.02
%
0.01
%
0.01
%
Net interest margin, tax equivalent
3.41
%
3.36
%
3.19
%
3.11
%
3.00
%
Non interest income/Average assets
1.14
%
1.31
%
1.20
%
1.31
%
1.19
%
Non interest expense/Average assets
3.45
%
3.15
%
3.20
%
3.18
%
3.08
%
Net noninterest expense/Average assets
-2.31
%
-1.85
%
-2.00
%
-1.87
%
-1.90
%
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:
Gross charge-offs
87
195
29
-
66
Recoveries
2
13
2
16
9
Net charge-offs
85
182
27
(16
)
57
Nonperforming loans/Total loans
0.56
%
0.53
%
0.54
%
0.47
%
0.25
%
Nonperforming assets/Loans & OREO
0.56
%
0.53
%
0.54
%
0.52
%
0.30
%
Nonperforming assets/Total assets
0.41
%
0.40
%
0.40
%
0.39
%
0.22
%
Allowance for credit loss/Nonperforming loans
254.35
%
273.68
%
276.83
%
329.78
%
642.69
%
Allowance for credit loss/Total loans
1.41
%
1.44
%
1.48
%
1.55
%
1.58
%
Net loan charge-offs/Average loans (ann.)
0.03
%
0.07
%
0.01
%
(0.01
%)
0.02
%
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS:
Loans/ Deposits
85.61
%
90.81
%
88.82
%
90.15
%
89.14
%
Equity/ Assets
8.76
%
9.24
%
9.53
%
9.35
%
9.26
%
Tangible equity/Tangible assets
6.96
%
7.66
%
7.97
%
7.72
%
7.63
%
Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank)
12.35
%
13.43
%
13.19
%
13.98
%
13.84
%
END OF PERIOD BALANCES
Total assets
1,501,002
1,379,517
1,393,949
1,342,186
1,336,012
Total loans
1,088,274
1,046,735
1,029,955
1,005,390
991,552
Deposits
1,271,220
1,152,605
1,159,533
1,115,188
1,112,342
Shareholders equity
131,526
127,508
132,841
125,479
123,723
Goodwill and intangibles
29,125
23,597
23,613
23,630
23,646
Tangible equity
102,401
103,911
109,228
101,849
100,077
Mortgage servicing portfolio
1,432,184
1,427,318
1,406,273
1,389,805
1,371,713
Wealth/Brokerage assets under care
519,158
547,697
557,724
525,713
525,517
Total assets under care
3,452,344
3,354,532
3,357,946
3,257,704
3,233,242
Full-time equivalent employees
262
252
248
249
245
Period end common shares outstanding
6,483
6,494
6,624
6,676
6,702
Market capitalization (all)
134,982
135,780
136,189
93,458
92,359
AVERAGE BALANCES
Total assets
1,459,896
1,395,473
1,376,849
1,342,847
1,333,236
Total earning assets
1,346,354
1,301,872
1,283,407
1,246,099
1,230,736
Total loans
1,076,328
1,040,580
1,018,262
1,005,018
993,310
Deposits
1,227,449
1,163,531
1,145,964
1,120,367
1,091,803
Shareholders equity
131,944
130,647
128,608
122,510
123,058
Goodwill and intangibles
26,714
23,605
23,621
23,638
23,654
Tangible equity
105,230
107,042
104,987
98,872
99,404
Average basic shares outstanding
6,481
6,575
6,660
6,692
6,715
Average diluted shares outstanding
6,502
6,599
6,675
6,700
6,723
SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2025 and 2024
($ in thousands)
Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2025
Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2024
Average
Average
Average
Average
Assets
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Taxable securities
$
196,880
$
1,276
2.63
%
$
210,252
$
1,413
2.70
%
Overnight Cash
66,460
699
4.27
%
20,729
180
3.48
%
Nontaxable securities
6,686
38
2.30
%
6,445
37
2.30
%
Loans, net
1,076,328
15,359
5.79
%
993,310
13,670
5.52
%
Total earning assets
1,346,354
17,372
5.23
%
1,230,736
15,300
4.99
%
Cash and due from banks
10,339
4,512
Allowance for loan losses
(15,238
)
(15,830
)
Premises and equipment
21,082
21,281
Other assets
97,359
92,537
Total assets
$
1,459,896
$
1,333,236
Liabilities
Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand
$
709,324
$
2,959
1.69
%
$
605,243
$
2,525
1.67
%
Time deposits
276,253
2,393
3.51
%
258,592
2,565
3.98
%
Repurchase agreements & other
13,106
24
0.74
%
15,993
34
0.85
%
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
35,044
362
4.19
%
51,030
613
4.82
%
Trust preferred securities
10,310
160
6.29
%
10,310
188
7.31
%
Subordinated debt
19,694
195
4.02
%
19,646
195
3.98
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
1,063,731
6,093
2.32
%
960,814
6,120
2.55
%
Non interest bearing demand
241,872
-
227,968
-