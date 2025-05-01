Stocks
SB Financial Group Reports First Quarter 2025 Earnings with 23.2% Increase in Adjusted Net Income

May 01, 2025

SB Financial Group reports a 23.2% increase in adjusted net income for Q1 2025, driven by loan and deposit growth.

SB Financial Group, Inc. reported its first-quarter earnings for 2025, showing a 23.2% increase in adjusted net income to $2.7 million, despite incurring $0.7 million in nonrecurring merger expenses. The completion of Marblehead Bank's acquisition enhanced liquidity by adding $56 million in low-cost deposits and $19 million in loans. The company experienced a robust interest income growth of 13.5%, alongside loan growth of 9.8% year-over-year. While unadjusted net income was slightly down from the previous year, tangible book value per share increased to $15.79, reflecting a 5.8% year-over-year rise. The firm highlighted its strong asset quality and commitment to sustainable growth through effective management, even amid economic uncertainties.

Potential Positives

  • Adjusted net income of $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2025 represents a 23.2% increase from the prior year, indicating healthy growth in profitability.
  • Successful completion of the Marblehead Bank acquisition significantly strengthened the company's liquidity position, adding $56 million in low-cost deposits and $19 million in loans.
  • Net interest income reached $11.3 million, reflecting a strong year-over-year increase of 22.9%, underpinned by consistent loan growth and effective management of funding costs.
  • Total deposits increased to $1.27 billion, growing $159.7 million or 14.4% from the prior-year quarter, showcasing the company's successful deposit-gathering efforts and client trust.

Potential Negatives

  • Unadjusted net income and earnings per share (EPS) decreased compared to the prior year quarter, indicating potential struggles despite adjusted earnings growth.
  • Noninterest expenses increased significantly by 20.7% year-over-year, raising concerns about cost management and operational efficiency.
  • The increase in nonperforming assets compared to the previous year could indicate potential issues in credit quality and risk management.

FAQ

What were SB Financial's Q1 2025 earnings results?

SB Financial reported an adjusted net income of $2.7 million and adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (DEPS) of $0.42, reflecting a 23.2% increase from the prior year.

How did the Marblehead Bank acquisition impact SB Financial?

The acquisition added $56 million in low-cost deposits and $19 million in loans, strengthening liquidity and market presence in Northern Ohio.

What drove revenue growth for SB Financial in Q1 2025?

Revenue grew due to a 13.5% increase in interest income, reaching $17.4 million, and a 3.9% rise in noninterest income.

How did SB Financial manage its expenses in the first quarter of 2025?

Noninterest expense increased by 20.7% to $12.4 million, impacted by one-time merger costs, but adjusted costs showed only a 10.7% rise.

What is SB Financial's outlook for 2025?

SB Financial aims to drive shareholder value and maintain robust performance amid economic challenges, focusing on organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

$SBFG Insider Trading Activity

$SBFG insiders have traded $SBFG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBFG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DAVID A. HOMOELLE (EVP OF SUBSIDIARY) has made 1 purchase buying 322 shares for an estimated $6,810 and 1 sale selling 937 shares for an estimated $21,953.
  • RICHARD L HARDGROVE sold 1,200 shares for an estimated $25,800
  • GEORGE W CARTER purchased 134 shares for an estimated $2,824

$SBFG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $SBFG stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DEFIANCE, Ohio, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG)

(“SB Financial” or the “Company”)

,

a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services today reported earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.




First Quarter 2025 Highlights Over the First Quarter Prior Year Include:




  • Adjusted net income of $2.7 million, after accounting for $0.7 million of nonrecurring merger expenses, was up 23.2 percent from the prior year adjusted net income of $2.2 million, with adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (“DEPS”) of $0.42. Unadjusted net income and EPS were slightly below the prior year quarter.


  • Successful completion of the Marblehead Bank acquisition, adding $56 million of low-cost deposits and $19 million in loans.


  • Interest income of $17.4 million increased by 13.5 percent from $15.3 million reported in the prior year quarter.


  • Loan growth of $96.7 million, or 9.8 percent from the prior-year quarter, with growth from the linked quarter of $41.6 million. This was our fourth consecutive quarter of sequential expanding loan growth, year over year. Growth adjusted for the Marblehead acquisition would be $78.2 and $23.1 million, from the linked quarter.


  • Deposit growth of $159.7 million, or 14.4 percent from the prior-year quarter, with growth from the linked quarter of $119.4 million. Growth adjusted for the Marblehead acquisition would be $103.7 and $63.4 million, from the linked quarter.


  • Tangible book value (“TBV”) per share ended the quarter at $15.79 up $0.86 per share or 5.8 percent from the prior year quarter. Absent the per share dilution from the acquisition of $0.87, TBV would have been up $1.73 per share or 11.6 percent.








































































































































































Earnings Highlights

Three Months Ended


($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

Mar. 2025

Mar. 2024

% Change

Operating revenue
$
15,386

$
13,131

17.2
%

Interest income

17,372


15,300

13.5
%

Interest expense

6,093


6,120

-0.4
%

Net interest income

11,279


9,180

22.9
%

Provision for credit losses

387


-

N/M

Noninterest income

4,107


3,951

3.9
%

Noninterest expense

12,410


10,282

20.7
%

Net income

2,158


2,368

-8.9
%

Merger adjusted Earnings per diluted share

0.42


0.33

27.3
%

Earnings per diluted share

0.33


0.35

-5.7
%

Merger adjusted Return on Avg. Assets

0.76
%

0.67%

13.4
%

Return on average assets

0.60
%

0.71%

-15.5
%

Merger adjusted Return on Avg. Equity

8.35
%

7.26%

15.0
%

Return on average equity

6.63
%

7.72%

-14.1
%




“Our first quarter results highlight the value of our growth strategy, even in the midst of temporary economic uncertainty,” said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO. “Merger adjusted net income for the quarter was $2.7 million, a 22.3 percent increase from the prior-year quarter, with the GAAP EPS of $0.33 slightly down from the prior year. The successful closing of the acquisition in the first quarter significantly strengthened our liquidity position through their low-cost deposit base and further expanded our market presence in Northern Ohio. This marks an important milestone in executing our long-term growth strategy to grow organically and through M & A.”



Interest income for the quarter grew by 13.5 percent to $17.4 million compared to the previous year, driven by continued strong loan growth. Total loans increased by $96.7 million, compared to the prior year, and by $41.5 million from the linked quarter. Adjusted for the Marblehead acquisition, total loan growth would have been $78.2 and $23.1 million, respectively. Deposits rose by $158.9 million, or 14.3 percent, to $1.27 billion, a result of the acquisition and a testament to the trust our clients place in us. Adjusted for the acquisition, deposit growth would have been $102.9 and $62.6 million, respectively.




RESULTS OF OPERATIONS




Consolidated Revenue



In the first quarter of 2025, total operating revenue increased to $15.4 million, a 17.2 percent rise from $13.1 million in the prior year and a slight 0.1 percent decrease from the linked quarter, driven by growth in both net interest income and noninterest income. Net interest income reached $11.3 million, a strong 22.9 percent year-over-year increase, reflecting higher interest income on loans, which rose by $1.7 million to $15.4 million. Deposit costs increased by 5.1 percent to $5.4 million, but were largely offset by decreases in interest expense on other funding sources, resulting in a 0.4 percent decrease in total interest expense compared to the prior year quarter. As a result, the net interest margin expanded by 41 basis points year-over-year to 3.40 percent, reflecting the continued strength of our interest-earning assets and disciplined management of our funding costs. Noninterest income for the quarter increased by 3.9 percent year-over-year to $4.1 million due to improvements in gains on sale and title insurance, partially offset by decreases in mortgage loan servicing fees. Looking ahead, we remain focused on maintaining a balanced strategy that drives sustainable revenue growth while effectively managing costs, ensuring consistent value creation for our shareholders.




Mortgage Loan Business



Net mortgage banking revenue for the quarter reached $1.5 million, down $84,000 from the prior-year quarter. Loan servicing fees added $894,000 to revenue, reflecting an increase of $39,000 from the prior year quarter. The OMSR net valuation adjustment for the first quarter of 2025 was a positive $11,000 compared to a positive $181,000 in the first quarter of 2024.







Mortgage Banking







($ in thousands)

Mar. 2025

Dec. 2024

Sep. 2024

Jun. 2024

Mar. 2024

Prior Year


Growth

Mortgage originations
$
39,775

$
72,534

$
70,715

$
75,110

$
42,912

$
(3,137
)

Mortgage sales

39,279


62,301


61,271


55,835


36,623


2,656

Mortgage servicing portfolio

1,432,184


1,427,318


1,406,273


1,389,805


1,371,713


60,471

Mortgage servicing rights

14,965


14,868


14,357


14,548


14,191


774
















Revenue






Loan servicing fees

894


886


874


862


855


39

OMSR amortization

(294
)

(358
)

(370
)

(335
)

(273
)

(21
)

Net administrative fees

600


528


504


527


582


18

OMSR valuation adjustment

11


288


(465
)

38


181


(170
)

Net loan servicing fees

611


816


39


565


763


(152
)

Gain on sale of mortgages

849


1,196


1,311


1,277


781


68


Mortgage banking revenue, net

$

1,460


$

2,012


$

1,350


$

1,842


$

1,544


$

(84

)










Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense



"Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $4.1 million, up $156,000 or 3.9 percent from the prior-year quarter, primarily due to increased gains on sales of mortgage loans and OSMR, and increased title service and other revenue. Compared to the prior-year quarter, gains on sales of mortgage loans and OSMR grew modestly by $68,000 year over year, and title insurance revenue added $131,000, reflecting the consistent benefit of our revenue diversification strategy,” Mr. Klein noted.








Noninterest Income/Noninterest Expense






($ in thousands, except ratios)


Mar. 2025

Dec. 2024

Sep. 2024

Jun. 2024

Mar. 2024

Prior Year


Growth

Noninterest Income (NII)

$
4,107

$
4,557

$
4,123

$
4,386

$
3,951

$
156

NII / Total Revenue


26.7%


29.5%


28.8%


31.5%


30.1%


-3.4%

NII / Average Assets


1.1%


1.3%


1.2%


1.3%


1.2%


-0.1%

Total Revenue Growth


17.2%


2.2%


4.5%


-0.6%


-6.1%


23.3%





















Noninterest Expense (NIE)

$
12,410

$
11,003

$
11,003

$
10,671

$
10,282

$
2,128

Efficiency Ratio


80.0%


71.1%


76.8%


75.9%


78.2%


1.8%

NIE / Average Assets


3.4%


3.2%


3.2%


3.2%


3.1%


0.3%

Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets

-2.3%


-1.9%


-2.0%


-1.9%


-1.9%


-0.4%

Total Expense Growth


20.7%


6.1%


5.0%


3.2%


-4.6%


25.3%




Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 was impacted by the one-time merger related expenses of $726,000. Adjusting for these expenses and the $300,000 in Marblehead operating expenses for the quarter, total operating costs were up just 3.5 percent from the linked quarter and 10.7 percent.



“Our efficiency ratio in the first quarter of 2025 was 76.0 percent when we factor out the merger related costs, which was an improvement compared to the prior year.” stated Mr. Klein.




Balance Sheet



As of March 31, 2025, SB Financial reported total assets of $1.50 billion, higher from both the linked quarter and the previous year. This growth was primarily driven by a robust increase in the loan portfolio, which reached $1.09 billion, marking a $96.7 million or 9.8 percent increase year over year. Loan growth also included $18.7 million in loans added with the completion of the acquisition. Cash increased by $78.5 million from the prior year, including $35 million added from the liquidation of the acquired investment portfolio.



Total deposits increased to $1.27 billion, growing $158.9 million or 14.3 percent year over year, including $56 million in low-cost deposits from the acquisition and $102.9 million in organic deposit growth reflecting SB Financial’s successful efforts in deposit gathering and customer engagement. Shareholders’ equity ended the quarter at $131.5 million, representing a $7.8 million increase from the prior year. This growth reflects management's commitment to enhancing shareholder value and the Company’s disciplined approach to capital management.



During the first quarter, SB Financial repurchased 26,446 shares, less than previous quarters as the average price was above our target range. This reflects the Company's dedication to returning value to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases while retaining adequate capital to support our long-term growth.



"As we progress through the remainder of 2025, our balance sheet strength and strategic management of resources highlight our long-term strategic growth ambitions, both organically and through successful acquisitions," said Mr. Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO. "Even in the current challenging rate environment, we achieved our fourth consecutive quarter of loan growth, with balances increasing by $96.7 million from the previous year, which included $78.2 million of organic loan growth. This performance underscores the strength of our deep client relationships and our continued competitiveness in the market. Our strong asset quality, supported by top-decile coverage ratios, remains a cornerstone of our financial stability, which we will leverage to take advantage of emerging opportunities while maintaining our focus on operational excellence. Looking ahead, we are committed to driving shareholder value and sustaining robust financial performance as the economic landscape stabilizes."







Loan Balances






($ in thousands, except ratios)

Mar. 2025

Dec. 2024

Sep. 2024

Jun. 2024

Mar. 2024

Annual


Growth

Commercial
$
125,878

$
124,764

$
123,821

$
123,287

$
120,016

$
5,862

% of Total

11.6%


11.9%


12.0%


12.3%


12.1%


4.9%

Commercial RE

509,518


479,573


459,449


434,967


429,362


80,156

% of Total

46.8%


45.8%


44.6%


43.3%


43.3%


18.7%

Agriculture

61,443


64,680


64,887


64,329


62,365


(922
)

% of Total

5.6%


6.2%


6.3%


6.4%


6.3%


-1.5%

Residential RE

319,307


308,378


314,010


316,233


314,668


4,639

% of Total

29.3%


29.5%


30.5%


31.5%


31.7%


1.5%

Consumer & Other

72,128


69,340


67,788


66,574


65,141


6,987

% of Total

6.6%


6.6%


6.6%


6.6%


6.6%


10.7%


Total Loans

$

1,088,274


$

1,046,735


$

1,029,955


$

1,005,390


$

991,552


$

96,722

Total Growth Percentage








9.8%
















Deposit Balances






($ in thousands, except ratios)

Mar. 2025

Dec. 2024

Sep. 2024

Jun. 2024

Mar. 2024

Annual


Growth

Non-Int DDA
$
240,446

$
232,155

$
222,425

$
208,244

$
219,395

$
21,051

% of Total

18.9%


20.1%


19.2%


18.7%


19.7%


9.6%

Interest DDA

208,583


201,085


202,097


190,857


169,171


39,412

% of Total

16.4%


17.4%


17.4%


17.1%


15.2%


23.3%

Savings

285,902


237,987


241,761


231,855


244,157


41,745

% of Total

22.5%


20.6%


20.8%


20.8%


21.9%


17.1%

Money Market

257,013


222,161


228,182


225,650


221,362


35,651

% of Total

20.2%


19.3%


19.7%


20.2%


19.9%


16.1%

Time Deposits

279,276


259,217


265,068


258,582


258,257


21,019

% of Total

22.0%


22.5%


22.9%


23.2%


23.2%


8.1%


Total Deposits

$

1,271,220


$

1,152,605


$

1,159,533


$

1,115,188


$

1,112,342


$

158,878

Total Growth Percentage








14.3%










Asset Quality



As of March 31, 2025, SB Financial continued to demonstrate strong asset quality metrics. Nonperforming assets totaled $6.1 million, representing 0.41 percent of total assets, an increase of $3.2 million compared to $2.9 million or 0.22 percent of total assets reported in the prior year. This year-over-year growth was driven by weakness in three credits that we continue to expect to resolve favorably in 2025.



The allowance for credit losses remained strong at 1.41 percent of total loans, providing 254.4 percent coverage of nonperforming loans, a level slightly lower than the linked quarter but indicative of our conservative approach to risk management amid the current environment. The net loan charge-offs to average loans ratio remained modest at 3 basis points, improving from 7 basis points in the prior quarter and consistent with the year-ago period, reflecting disciplined credit practices and effective collateral management.



"Our asset quality metrics fully illustrate the diligence of our approach and commitment to disciplined risk management," stated Mark Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO. "While we observed a slight uptick in nonperforming assets compared to the prior year, our reserve coverage ratio and continued low charge-off levels underscore the quality of our loan portfolio. We remain focused on balancing our conservative approach in maintaining the integrity of our credit processes with the need to effectively manage our balance sheet for long-term growth."







Nonperforming Assets








($ in thousands, except ratios)

Mar. 2025

Dec. 2024

Sep. 2024

Jun. 2024

Mar. 2024


Annual


Change

Commercial & Agriculture
$
3,418

$
2,927

$
2,899

$
2,781

$
897

$
2,521

% of Total Com./Ag. loans

1.82%


1.55%


1.54%


1.48%


0.49%


281.0%

Commercial RE

798


807


813


475


49


749

% of Total CRE loans

0.16%


0.17%


0.18%


0.11%


0.01%


1528.6%

Residential RE

1,608


1,539


1,536


1,247


1,295


313

% of Total Res. RE loans

0.50%


0.50%


0.49%


0.39%


0.41%


24.2%

Consumer & Other

227


243


270


231


193


34

% of Total Con./Oth. loans

0.31%


0.35%


0.40%


0.35%


0.30%


17.6%

Total Nonaccruing Loans

6,051


5,516


5,518


4,734


2,434


3,617

% of Total loans

0.56%


0.53%


0.54%


0.47%


0.25%


148.6%

Foreclosed Assets and Other Assets

73


-


-


510


510


(437
)

Total Change (%)






-85.7%

Total Nonperforming Assets
$
6,124

$
5,516

$
5,518

$
5,244

$
2,944

$
3,180

% of Total assets

0.41%


0.40%


0.40%


0.39%


0.22%


108.02%





Webcast and Conference Call



The Company will hold the first quarter 2025earnings conference calland webcast on May 2, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. EDT. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469. The webcast can be accessed at

ir.yourstatebank.com

. An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website.




About SB Financial Group



Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 26 offices: 24 in ten Ohio counties and two in Northeast, Indiana, and 26 ATMs. State Bank has six loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and title opinions throughout the Tri-State and Kentucky. SB Financial’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market with the ticker symbol “SBFG”.




Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures



This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically pre-tax, pre-provision income, tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, total interest income – FTE, net interest income – FTE and net interest margin – FTE are used by the Company’s management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders. In addition, the Company excludes the OMSR valuation adjustment and any gain on sale of assets from net income to report a non-GAAP adjusted net income level. Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.




SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.




CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited)





















March


December


September


June


March





($ in thousands)



2025




2024




2024




2024




2024
















ASSETS











Cash and due from banks

$
105,145


$
25,928


$
49,348


$
21,983


$
26,602


Interest bearing time deposits


1,565



1,565



1,706



2,417



2,417


Available-for-sale securities


199,721



201,587



211,511



207,856



213,239


Loans held for sale


4,286



6,770



8,927



7,864



4,730


Loans, net of unearned income


1,088,274



1,046,735



1,029,955



1,005,390



991,552


Allowance for credit losses


(15,391
)


(15,096
)


(15,278
)


(15,612
)


(15,643
)


Premises and equipment, net


21,875



20,456



20,715



20,860



20,985


Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost


5,340



5,223



5,223



5,204



6,512


Foreclosed assets and other assets


73



-



-



510



510


Interest receivable


5,072



4,908



4,842



4,818



3,706


Goodwill


27,158



23,239



23,239



23,239



23,239


Cash value of life insurance


30,871



30,685



30,488



30,294



30,103


Mortgage servicing rights


14,965



14,868



14,357



14,548



14,191


Other assets


12,048



12,649



8,916



12,815



13,869


















Total assets

$
1,501,002


$
1,379,517


$
1,393,949


$
1,342,186


$
1,336,012












































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Deposits












Non interest bearing demand

$
240,446


$
232,155


$
222,425


$
208,244


$
219,395



Interest bearing demand


208,583



201,085



202,097



190,857



169,171



Savings


285,902



237,987



241,761



231,855



244,157



Money market


257,013



222,161



228,182



225,650



221,362



Time deposits


279,276



259,217



265,068



258,582



258,257


















Total deposits


1,271,220



1,152,605



1,159,533



1,115,188



1,112,342
















Short-term borrowings


11,058



10,585



15,240



15,178



12,916


Federal Home Loan Bank advances


35,000



35,000



35,000



35,000



35,000


Trust preferred securities


10,310



10,310



10,310



10,310



10,310


Subordinated debt net of issuance costs


19,702



19,690



19,678



19,666



19,654


Interest payable


2,634



2,351



3,374



2,944



2,772


Other liabilities


19,552



21,468



17,973



18,421



19,295


















Total liabilities


1,369,476



1,252,009



1,261,108



1,216,707



1,212,289
















Shareholders' Equity












Common stock


61,319



61,319



61,319



61,319



61,319



Additional paid-in capital


14,955



15,194



15,090



15,195



14,978



Retained earnings


117,397



116,186



113,515



112,104



109,938



Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(26,872
)


(30,234
)


(24,870
)


(31,801
)


(31,547
)



Treasury stock


(35,273
)


(34,957
)


(32,213
)


(31,338
)


(30,965
)


















Total shareholders' equity


131,526



127,508



132,841



125,479



123,723


















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,501,002


$
1,379,517


$
1,393,949


$
1,342,186


$
1,336,012










































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)















($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)


At and for the Three Months Ended



















March


December


September


June


March

Interest income



2025



2024




2024



2024




2024


Loans











Taxable

$
15,244

$
14,920


$
14,513

$
13,883


$
13,547


Tax exempt


115


122



127


124



123


Securities











Taxable


1,169


1,178



1,192


1,226



1,274


Tax exempt


38


35



37


37



37


Other interest income


806


592



679


384



319
















Total interest income


17,372


16,847



16,548


15,654



15,300














Interest expense












Deposits


5,352


5,169



5,568


5,208



5,090


Repurchase agreements & other


24


41



43


36



34


Federal Home Loan Bank advances

362


369



369


370



613


Trust preferred securities


160


177



187


187



188


Subordinated debt


195


194



195


194



195
















Total interest expense


6,093


5,950



6,362


5,995



6,120




























Net interest income


11,279


10,897



10,186


9,659



9,180















Provision for credit losses


387


(76
)


200


-



-















Net interest income after provision











for loan losses



10,892


10,973



9,986


9,659



9,180














Noninterest income











Wealth management fees


864


916



882


848



865


Customer service fees


879


842



870


875



880


Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR

849


1,196



1,311


1,277



781


Mortgage loan servicing fees, net


611


816



39


565



763


Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans

15


10



20


105



10


Title insurance revenue


397


478



485


406



266


Net gain on sales of securities


-


-



-


-



-


Gain (loss) on sale of assets


-


-



200


-



-


Other


492


299



316


310



386
















Total noninterest income


4,107


4,557



4,123


4,386



3,951














Noninterest expense











Salaries and employee benefits


6,237


6,185



6,057


6,009



5,352


Net occupancy expense


893


702



706


707



769


Equipment expense


1,072


1,127



1,069


1,060



1,077


Data processing fees


1,439


821



758


727



769


Professional fees


1,034


895



659


615



758


Marketing expense


165


207



241


176



197


Telephone and communication expense


139


136



128


156



105


Postage and delivery expense


137


116



145


89



97


State, local and other taxes


224


224



208


230



245


Employee expense


174


168



228


159



178


Other expenses


896


422



804


743



735
















Total noninterest expense


12,410


11,003



11,003


10,671



10,282




























Income before income tax expense


2,589


4,527



3,106


3,374



2,849















Income tax expense


431


892



752


261



481















Net income



$
2,158

$
3,635


$
2,354

$
3,113


$
2,368















Common share data:











Basic earnings per common share

$
0.33

$
0.55


$
0.35

$
0.47


$
0.35


Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.33

$
0.55


$
0.35

$
0.47


$
0.35















Average shares outstanding (in thousands):











Basic:


6,481


6,575



6,660


6,692



6,715


Diluted:


6,502


6,599



6,675


6,700



6,723





























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.


CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited)













($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

At and for the Three Months Ended















March


December


September


June


March


SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS



2025




2024




2024




2024




2024












Net interest income

$
11,279


$
10,897


$
10,186


$
9,659


$
9,180

Tax-equivalent adjustment


41



42



44



43



43

Tax-equivalent net interest income


11,320



10,939



10,230



9,702



9,223

Provision for credit loss


387



(76
)


200



-



-

Noninterest income


4,107



4,557



4,123



4,386



3,951

Total operating revenue


15,386



15,454



14,309



14,045



13,131

Noninterest expense


12,410



11,003



11,003



10,671



10,282

Pre-tax pre-provision income


2,976



4,451



3,306



3,374



2,849

Net income


2,158



3,635



2,354



3,113



2,368













PER SHARE INFORMATION:










Basic earnings per share (EPS)


0.33



0.55



0.35



0.47



0.35

Diluted earnings per share


0.33



0.55



0.35



0.47



0.35

Common dividends


0.145



0.145



0.140



0.140



0.135

Book value per common share


20.29



19.64



20.05



18.80



18.46

Tangible book value per common share (TBV)


15.79



16.00



16.49



15.26



14.93

Market price per common share


20.82



20.91



20.56



14.00



13.78

Market price to TBV


131.8
%


130.7
%


124.7
%


91.8
%


92.3
%

Market price to trailing 12 month EPS


12.2



12.1



11.8



7.9



7.9













PERFORMANCE RATIOS:










Return on average assets (ROAA)


0.60
%


1.04
%


0.68
%


0.93
%


0.71
%

Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA


0.83
%


1.28
%


0.96
%


1.01
%


0.86
%

Return on average equity (ROE)


6.63
%


11.13
%


7.32
%


10.16
%


7.72
%

Return on average tangible equity


8.32
%


13.58
%


8.97
%


12.59
%


9.55
%

Efficiency ratio


80.00
%


71.09
%


76.78
%


75.86
%


78.17
%

Earning asset yield


5.23
%


5.18
%


5.16
%


5.02
%


4.97
%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities


2.32
%


2.36
%


2.53
%


2.47
%


2.55
%

Net interest margin


3.40
%


3.35
%


3.17
%


3.10
%


2.99
%

Tax equivalent effect


0.01
%


0.01
%


0.02
%


0.01
%


0.01
%

Net interest margin, tax equivalent


3.41
%


3.36
%


3.19
%


3.11
%


3.00
%

Non interest income/Average assets


1.14
%


1.31
%


1.20
%


1.31
%


1.19
%

Non interest expense/Average assets


3.45
%


3.15
%


3.20
%


3.18
%


3.08
%

Net noninterest expense/Average assets


-2.31
%


-1.85
%


-2.00
%


-1.87
%


-1.90
%













ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:










Gross charge-offs


87



195



29



-



66

Recoveries


2



13



2



16



9

Net charge-offs


85



182



27



(16
)


57

Nonperforming loans/Total loans


0.56
%


0.53
%


0.54
%


0.47
%


0.25
%

Nonperforming assets/Loans & OREO


0.56
%


0.53
%


0.54
%


0.52
%


0.30
%

Nonperforming assets/Total assets


0.41
%


0.40
%


0.40
%


0.39
%


0.22
%

Allowance for credit loss/Nonperforming loans


254.35
%


273.68
%


276.83
%


329.78
%


642.69
%

Allowance for credit loss/Total loans


1.41
%


1.44
%


1.48
%


1.55
%


1.58
%

Net loan charge-offs/Average loans (ann.)


0.03
%


0.07
%


0.01
%


(0.01
%)


0.02
%













CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS:










Loans/ Deposits


85.61
%


90.81
%


88.82
%


90.15
%


89.14
%

Equity/ Assets


8.76
%


9.24
%


9.53
%


9.35
%


9.26
%

Tangible equity/Tangible assets


6.96
%


7.66
%


7.97
%


7.72
%


7.63
%

Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank)


12.35
%


13.43
%


13.19
%


13.98
%


13.84
%













END OF PERIOD BALANCES










Total assets


1,501,002



1,379,517



1,393,949



1,342,186



1,336,012

Total loans


1,088,274



1,046,735



1,029,955



1,005,390



991,552

Deposits


1,271,220



1,152,605



1,159,533



1,115,188



1,112,342

Shareholders equity


131,526



127,508



132,841



125,479



123,723

Goodwill and intangibles


29,125



23,597



23,613



23,630



23,646

Tangible equity


102,401



103,911



109,228



101,849



100,077

Mortgage servicing portfolio


1,432,184



1,427,318



1,406,273



1,389,805



1,371,713

Wealth/Brokerage assets under care


519,158



547,697



557,724



525,713



525,517

Total assets under care


3,452,344



3,354,532



3,357,946



3,257,704



3,233,242

Full-time equivalent employees


262



252



248



249



245

Period end common shares outstanding


6,483



6,494



6,624



6,676



6,702

Market capitalization (all)


134,982



135,780



136,189



93,458



92,359













AVERAGE BALANCES










Total assets


1,459,896



1,395,473



1,376,849



1,342,847



1,333,236

Total earning assets


1,346,354



1,301,872



1,283,407



1,246,099



1,230,736

Total loans


1,076,328



1,040,580



1,018,262



1,005,018



993,310

Deposits


1,227,449



1,163,531



1,145,964



1,120,367



1,091,803

Shareholders equity


131,944



130,647



128,608



122,510



123,058

Goodwill and intangibles


26,714



23,605



23,621



23,638



23,654

Tangible equity


105,230



107,042



104,987



98,872



99,404

Average basic shares outstanding


6,481



6,575



6,660



6,692



6,715

Average diluted shares outstanding


6,502



6,599



6,675



6,700



6,723
























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.



Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2025 and 2024









($ in thousands)

Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2025



Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2024



Average

Average


Average

Average


Assets
Balance
Interest
Rate


Balance
Interest
Rate












Taxable securities
$
196,880

$
1,276
2.63
%


$
210,252

$
1,413
2.70
%


Overnight Cash

66,460


699
4.27
%



20,729


180
3.48
%


Nontaxable securities

6,686


38
2.30
%



6,445


37
2.30
%


Loans, net

1,076,328


15,359
5.79
%



993,310


13,670
5.52
%












Total earning assets

1,346,354


17,372
5.23
%



1,230,736


15,300
4.99
%












Cash and due from banks

10,339






4,512




Allowance for loan losses

(15,238
)





(15,830
)



Premises and equipment

21,082






21,281




Other assets

97,359






92,537














Total assets
$
1,459,896





$
1,333,236














Liabilities









Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand
$
709,324

$
2,959
1.69
%


$
605,243

$
2,525
1.67
%


Time deposits

276,253


2,393
3.51
%



258,592


2,565
3.98
%


Repurchase agreements & other

13,106


24
0.74
%



15,993


34
0.85
%


Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

35,044


362
4.19
%



51,030


613
4.82
%


Trust preferred securities

10,310


160
6.29
%



10,310


188
7.31
%


Subordinated debt

19,694


195
4.02
%



19,646


195
3.98
%












Total interest bearing liabilities

1,063,731


6,093
2.32
%



960,814


6,120
2.55
%












Non interest bearing demand

241,872


-




227,968


-