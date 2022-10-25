SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.125

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.125 per share on the 25th of November. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 2.8%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

SB Financial Group's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time.

SB Financial Group has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Using data from its latest earnings report, SB Financial Group's payout ratio sits at 25%, an extremely comfortable number that shows that it can pay its dividend.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 3.0% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues on this path, the future payout ratio could be 28% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

SB Financial Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.0952, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.48. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 18% per annum over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Earnings has been rising at 3.0% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. While EPS growth is quite low, SB Financial Group has the option to increase the payout ratio to return more cash to shareholders.

SB Financial Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think SB Financial Group might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. You can also discover whether shareholders are aligned with insider interests by checking our visualisation of insider shareholdings and trades in SB Financial Group stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.