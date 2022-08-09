SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.12

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) will pay a dividend of $0.12 on the 26th of August. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 2.8%, which is around the industry average.

SB Financial Group's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible.

Having paid out dividends for 9 years, SB Financial Group has a good history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. While past records don't necessarily translate into future results, the company's payout ratio of 25% also shows that SB Financial Group is able to comfortably pay dividends.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 2.9% if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the future payout ratio could be 28% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NasdaqCM:SBFG Historic Dividend August 9th 2022

SB Financial Group Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 9 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.0952, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.48. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 20% a year over that time. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, SB Financial Group has only grown its earnings per share at 2.9% per annum over the past five years. If SB Financial Group is struggling to find viable investments, it always has the option to increase its payout ratio to pay more to shareholders.

In Summary

Overall, we think SB Financial Group is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for SB Financial Group that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is SB Financial Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

